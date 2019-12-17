Devika Bulchandani elevated as President, McCann North America

Bulchandani will continue to manage her responsibilities as McCann New York President

McCann has elevated Devika Bulchandani as President of its North American unit, as per media reports.

She will, however, continue to manage her responsibilities as McCann New York President.

Her additional responsibilities include overseeing agency offices in Detroit, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and offices in Canada.

Harris Diamond, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup, has been quoted by news reports as saying: “Devika has demonstrated in her New York leadership role that she has the vision and energy to drive multiplatform growth and creativity on behalf of our mix of global, regional and local clients.”

