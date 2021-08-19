dentsu X wins media mandate for MyGlamm

dentsu X will contribute to the e-commerce enterprise’s expansion plans by designing and deploying an omnichannel media strategy

dentsu X, the media agency from the house of dentsu India, has won the integrated media mandate for MyGlamm, a beauty product company.

As per the mandate, dentsu X will contribute to the e-commerce enterprise’s expansion plans by designing and deploying an omnichannel media strategy.

Commenting on the win, Apratim Majumder, Chief Marketing Officer, MyGlamm said, “dentsu X was highly recommended to us, and to our delight, in a very short period, we have discovered exactly why! Their strategic thinking, experience, speed-to-market products, and efficiencies have completely impressed us. Partnering with them on our go-to-market strategy is reassuring, given their data-driven clear-thinking and inventive approach in meeting consumer and company goals.”

Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu Media South Asia and CEO, dentsu X India added, “We obsess over driving value and delivering the committed outcomes to all our clients’ businesses. Recognition and acknowledgement for our services are invaluable! We are delighted to partner with MyGlamm and move from pillar to strength.”

Speaking on the win, Roopam Garg, COO, dentsu X India commented, “We are honoured to partner with MyGlamm and look forward to deftly navigate the e-commerce opportunities and possibilities that lie ahead.”

