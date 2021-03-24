dentsu wins William Grant & Sons APAC business

dentsu has been appointed as the agency partner for William Grant & Sons, an independent, family-owned Scottish company that distils Scotch whisky and other selected categories of spirits.

The appointment is the result of an Asia Pacific (APAC) business consolidation which concluded at the end of 2020. This will see dentsu driving omnichannel marketing for William Grant & Sons, focusing on strategic pillars of connections planning, digital acceleration and driving media effectiveness and efficiency across the APAC region.

Susie O'Donoghue, Global Head of Communication Strategy and Planning, William Grant & Sons, said: “We have an established global relationship with dentsu and after engaging with the APAC team during our chemistry meeting, we were impressed with their well-rounded thinking, demonstration of planning capability, as well as expertise in driving omnichannel thinking. Throughout the engagement, dentsu demonstrated in-depth understanding of our consumer landscape, ever evolving media and tech ecosystem. Most of all, we like that they have expertise working with clients in the alcohol and spirits business. We look forward to partnering with dentsu to drive growth for our brands in APAC.”

Prerna Mehrotra, CEO, Media, APAC, said: “We have been working with William Grant & Sons globally and are delighted to have managed to expand this partnership within Asia Pacific. At dentsu, our role is to drive accelerated growth for our clients by delivering experiences consumers want today, whilst unlocking the promises of tomorrow. By understanding our consumers’ world digital first, we are able to unlock new growth opportunities at every stage of the consumer journey. For William Grant & Sons, this has translated into a full digital transformation project as we look to support them in their omnichannel, ‘people first’ future. We are excited to work on iconic William Grant & Sons brands and delighted to partner them in their omnichannel journey here in APAC.”

