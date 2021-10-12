Dentsu to keep Standard Chartered global media remit

Dentsu International has been selected as Standard Chartered’s Media Agency of Record for a further five years, having successfully defended the account in a competitive pitch.

Emma Sheller, Global Head, Brand Strategy & Consumer, Private and Business Banking Marketing, Standard Chartered, commented: “At Standard Chartered, we are here for good. It’s the motivation of our business, and a principle we clearly share with dentsu in the commitments and progress they’re making to be a force for good. We are committed to reducing carbon emissions, lifting participation and improving lives, and setting a new model of globalisation based on transparency, fairness and trust. It is important for us to have a partner with shared values and ambitions who would work with us to achieve our goals. Dentsu came to the table with a deep knowledge of our business, our commitments and how we can drive growth from the media with an impressive service model and a team aligned to that value set.”

The assignment covers Standard Chartered’s global markets across media planning, strategy and buying.

Prerna Mehrotra, CEO, Media, dentsu Asia Pacific & Singapore, said: “We are proud of the work we have delivered with Standard Chartered over the course of our four-year long relationship and are excited for the potential of our next five-year commitment. We presented Standard Chartered with a team of brilliant people, who felt passionately about delivering performance with purpose for the Standard Chartered business, which set strong foundations for us to build the next five years on. Our vision for good growth, delivered through our ‘one dentsu’ service model across the diverse markets Standard Chartered operates in, delivered the competitive advantage for the team. We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with them.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)