Dentsu ropes in Rashmi Vikram as Chief Equity Officer (APAC)

dentsu International announces the appointment of Chief Equity Officer in APAC, Rashmi Vikram.

Rashmi joins dentsu from Microsoft, where she was Group Diversity & Inclusivity Practice Lead, responsible for delivering success by making inclusion a habit, with the aim of creating inclusive products and services for Microsoft’s customers. Prior to Microsoft, Rashmi was Country Head for India at Community Business, an NGO that champions inclusive business practices in Asia. Her other roles have included Diversity & Inclusion Specialist at Thomson Reuters.

As part of dentsu international’s mission to create sustainable value for all, its Global Executive Team committed to hiring Chief Equity Officers in each of its three regions. Rashmi joins Christina Pyle, Chief Equity Officer, Americas and recently appointed Pauline Miller, Chief Equity Officer, EMEA. These appointments demonstrate dentsu’s commitment to making long-term sustainable change within our business and in society.

On Rashmi joining dentsu, Ashish Bhasin, CEO of dentsu international Asia Pacific said, “Dentsu’s strength lies in making a difference. To do that, we seek out diverse perspectives, celebrate difference and empower everyone to bring their most authentic self to work. We encourage our leaders to build diverse teams, teams with a healthy, vibrant culture. A culture that enables every employee to do great work, build a phenomenal career and know they belong. We are very excited to have Rashmi on board to champion Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and we look forward to working with her to chart meaningful progress for our businesses in APAC.”

Kinch Ong, Regional Human Resource Director, dentsu Asia Pacific added, “Rashmi has a solid track record in the DEI space, and I have no doubt she will inspire and make a difference. She will ensure that DEI is interwoven into the fabric of our organisation, fostering an even richer culture and experience for our people, clients and partners. Along with our colleagues in the region, I look forward to working with her to create and communicate the future state vision of DEI and roll out detailed plans of long and short-term initiatives.”

On joining dentsu, Rashmi Vikram said, “I am passionate about the work I do and am excited to be working with the global, regional and country teams at dentsu to champion, reinforce and build an inclusive culture.”

Rashmi will report to Ashish Bhasin, CEO of dentsu international Asia Pacific and Kinch Ong, Regional Human Resource Director, Asia Pacific.

The appointment commences with immediate effect.

