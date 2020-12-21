Dentsu International's The Story Lab merges with C’Lab

Dentsu International has announced the merger of its celebrity, influencer, and sports marketing division – C’Lab, with its global branded content division - The Story Lab (TSL) in India. Deepak Kumar, ​erstwhile ​Director C’Lab, will now lead the business in India as Country Head TSL.

The unification of these two agencies is aimed at simplifying clients’ needs in the content space and leverage TSL’s footprint and IPs across the globe. The merged entity will operate under the TSL brand and further strengthen its foundation in the country. For the record, TSL is a global content specialist that inspires and delivers innovative content solutions. These solutions, in-turn, help in creating connect with audiences and thus, deliver value to clients and partners. Some of its popular IPs are ‘Game of Clones’, ‘Ninja Warrior’, ‘No Sleep No FOMO’ and a host of other exclusive IPs and branded content properties. C​'​Lab, meanwhile, specialises in creating tactical content in the space of sports and entertainment. In its last three years of operations in India, C’Lab has created some very effective campaigns with celebrities and influencers.

With the merger of these two entities, TSL will work with brands to innovate the art of storytelling. It will also introduce global learnings into the local market, infused with local understanding. The merged capability will help enhance the current offering and provide access to global IPs with local flavor.

Commenting on his new role, Deepak said, “​‘Content is king’ is an old adage but the relevance continues. Its significance, in fact, has increased manifold during the lockdown and further fueled with the advent of newer platforms. It’s an exciting and challenging time to be in this business wherein harnessing a brand’s interest and relevance to the consumer will be the key guiding force for us.”

Haresh Nayak, COO India- Media Brands, dentsu added, “As we enter an era of simplification, this move will only help clients achieve single-window content solutions. TSL will redefine content across multi-platforms and multi-devices, offering brands immersive experiences. Our global and local experiences will only help brands to get the best of both worlds.”