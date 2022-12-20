Dentsu India wins integrated media mandate for Hero MotoCorp’s Vida
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Gurgaon office
Dentsu India has won the integrated media mandate for Vida - the mobility brand from Hero MotoCorp. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the network’s Gurgaon office.
As per the mandate, the agency will oversee the brand's global full-funnel marketing, which includes performance and digital marketing. It will manage Vida's branding and performance campaigns with the best of its talent and capabilities as the strategic media partner.
Speaking on the win, Anita Kotwani from dentsu India said, “We are delighted to win MotoCorp’s emerging mobility brand Vida powered by Hero. Vida is a truly new-age global brand, that is authentic and progressive, and we are delighted with the mandate of managing it not only in India but across the globe. As dentsu, we pride ourselves in working with brands that ‘make way’ to drive meaningful progress for the environment.”
Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, dentsu CXM India & Merkle India added, “The advancement of the electric mobility space is what the future holds. Thus, partnering with a brand like Vida powered by Hero certainly makes it a brilliant opportunity. We are extremely excited to partner with them and execute some mind-blowing strategies.”
Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, Head of Business Growth, Emerging Mobility, Hero MotoCorp commented, “We are glad to have dentsu India as our partner in this journey towards growing the electric mobility category across the world. Our endeavor is to create a brand that is truly global in nature, a brand that resonates with audiences from Bangalore to Bogota and Lucknow to London. VIDA is a new age brand with a distinct identity with the tagline ‘Make way’, a call to action to all change-makers to drive positive change. Our choice of partners is a clear reflection of this intent to build a global, new-age brand.”
Fandrum announces large pre-seed investment from Dr Annurag Batra
The digital fan community platform has been started by Samridhi Katyal and Vipul Chaube
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 1:39 PM | 3 min read
Digital Fan Community Platform Fandrum SaS started by Samridhi Katyal and Vipul Chaube has raised a large pre-seed round from media entrepreneur and angel investor Dr Annurag Batra who is investing in media tech platforms given his unique position in the media industry.
Samridhi Katyal and Vipul Chaube are seasoned media professionals and content and business specialists who have spent almost 18 years each in the media industry in senior roles in large media organisations like Star India (now Disney India ) and Viacom 18. They both bring a unique understanding of media business, broadcast businesses, audiences and content creation and acquisition. Samridhi and Vipul understand content across all platforms in digital and broadcast and films,
Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld group and Founder of exchange4media Group, talking of his investment in Fandrum, a Social Media Platform built for fans said "I am very excited to be partnering with Fandrum and their talented teams" said Dr Batra. "Their expertise in media and content makes them a valuable asset to any media platform or movie looking to enhance their relationship and engagement with fans via marketing and analytical efforts.". Batra added “, fans provide valuable feedback and insights that can help the industry improve and evolve. Their opinions and preferences shape the direction and content of media and entertainment products.” Batra added, " Samridhi and Vipul and Fandrum are on a mission to democratise Fan access to celebrities while they help media platforms and content creators deepen their engagement with fans ."
Fandrum's CEO, Samridhi Katyal, expressed his gratitude for the investment and partnership with Dr Batra. "We are thrilled to have Dr Batra on board as an investor and advisor. His experience and insights will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our services." She further said “Fans are essential to the success and growth of the media and entertainment industry. Without fans, the industry would not have the support or resources to create and distribute content. Fans provide support and revenue for the industry through their viewership, purchases, and engagement. Fans drive ratings and box office numbers, which determine the success and profitability of media and entertainment products. They also play a crucial role in promoting and spreading awareness of media and entertainment products through word-of-mouth and social media sharing. In short, the media and entertainment industry relies on the support and engagement of fans to continue creating and delivering content that captivates and entertains audiences.”
Vipul Cahube, Co-founder Fandrum added that Fandrum is the solution which addresses the need of the Entertainment Industry for data. Fandrum curates imprints thus providing a channel for the industry to build a feedback loop.
Luv Ranjan, a noted Bollywood director-producer is the third founder of Fandrum. His next movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is releasing on Holi next year. Fandrum is an online platform designed to match TV/Screen audiences into communities using psychographic analysis who have the same; not similar taste in content together to discuss or fool around with the content in various ways using images, memes, gifs, short format content and other forms.
The deal advisor was Evolution Partners, a Boutique investment advisory firm headquartered in Mumbai and Singapore who has advised its clients on investments in F and B, Media-Tech, FMCH, Blockchain, Deep Tech and Fintech. Fandrum is in the process of raising a large round in early 2023 to scale up in all aspects for all its platform stakeholders
The Good Glamm Group acquires 51% stake in Twinkle Khanna’s Tweak India
The acquisition will be a in a cash and stock deal
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 7:22 AM | 3 min read
Content-to-commerce conglomerate The Good Glamm Group has acquired a 51% majority stake in digital media company Tweak India in a cash and stock deal.
“Since its launch in 2019, Tweak India’s ethos of ‘minimum effort, maximum impact’ has helped it earn a highly engaged following comprising urban, upwardly mobile women. Tweak India’s credibility is built on offering expert advice, investigating unconventional topics and putting relatable spins on issues from finance, pop culture and wellness to relationships, style and sustainable living. This strategic acquisition will give the Good Glamm Group deeper access to the Tier 1 demographic, strongly enhancing its unique content-creator-commerce play. The Good Glamm Group’s content-creator-commerce stack coupled with Tweak India’s content capabilities and its audience of 6 million MAUs and 15 million monthly impressions will further turbocharge the group’s D2C capabilities,” read a press statement.
Following this acquisition, Mumbai-based Tweak India will function under Good Media Co led by Priyanka Gill, co-founder, the Good Glamm Group and CEO, the Good Media Co. Tweak India’s Founder & CEO Twinkle Khanna will continue in her role and will also become a shareholder of the Good Glamm Group.
The Good Media Co comprises digital media platforms including POPxo, ScoopWhoop, BabyChakra, MissMalini Entertainment and now Tweak India.
Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group said, “Twinkle is the first celebrity in India to establish a deep connect with the Indian consumer through a scaled up and successful digital media company. We are excited to partner with the author and entrepreneur Twinkle to further take Tweak India to new heights and bolster the Good Glamm Group’s Content-Creator-Commerce strategy.”
Twinkle Khanna, Founder & CEO, Tweak India, commented, “This strategic partnership will give Tweak India a cohesive platform to grow and optimize our strengths. In building a scalable business, one must always be ready to take the next leap and I am positive that the merger with the Good Glamm Group will help me pull off a Produnova with three perfect somersaults and ensure that we all land firmly on our feet.”
Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, The Good Glamm Group, & CEO, The Good Media Co added, “I have always admired Twinkle for her wit and grit and have been a big fan of her books - she is a brilliant author. What Twinkle has built with Tweak India is phenomenal and I am really excited to welcome her to the Good Glamm family. We look forward to creating impactful content together at the Good Media Co to reach and engage new audiences.”
Investcorp to acquire US-based CLO manager Marble Point Credit
Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 12:12 PM | 3 min read
Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced it has agreed to acquire Marble Point Credit Management LLC (Marble Point), a leading US-based CLO manager. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“The proposed acquisition of Marble Point is a significant milestone in Investcorp’s 40-year journey of growth through diversification, geographic expansion and building scale. With $50 billion in total firm assets under management after completion of this acquisition, Investcorp is well-poised for the next phase of its evolution and development,” said Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp.
With $7.8 billion of assets under management, Marble Point is a specialist asset manager focused exclusively on managing CLOs and portfolios of broadly syndicated leveraged loans. Marble Point is led by Thomas Shandell, a 38-year veteran of the credit markets, and Corey Geis, with 27 years of experience. Marble Point is an affiliate of Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.
“We are excited to be joining Investcorp,” said Tom Shandell, who will lead the combined US CLO and broadly syndicated loans business for Investcorp. “Investcorp’s credit business has been one of the primary engines in its impressive global expansion and provides an ideal platform to realize the next exciting phase of our continued growth and advancement as a leading credit manager.”
“Our combined platforms represent a formidable player in the credit markets, significantly enhancing our profile in the eyes of capital markets participants,” added Corey Geis, who will serve as Director of Capital Markets, Head Trader and Portfolio Manager at Investcorp.
Thomas Majewski, Founder and Managing Partner of Eagle Point added, “Over the past seven years, Tom and Corey have built Marble Point into a very strong platform. It has been an absolute pleasure working with them and I believe their new combined platform is well positioned for the future.”
Upon closing of the transaction, Marble Point will be combined with Investcorp Credit Management, a global credit platform with $14.2 billion in assets under management and an 18-year history of investing across credit markets worldwide. The combined platform will manage $22 billion in assets and rank among the top 15 CLO managers globally by AUM.
Rishi Kapoor, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Investcorp with oversight of its credit businesses said, “This is an exciting moment for us and we are looking forward to having Tom, Corey and the entire Marble Point team join us at Investcorp. This strategic acquisition reaffirms our commitment to continue to grow and expand Investcorp’s credit management platform and be a leading global provider of an array of credit-focused products and solutions to our clients.”
Jeremy Ghose, Global Head of Investcorp Credit Management, added, “This acquisition will result in a $22 billion total AUM credit management business with meaningful scale across both US and Europe, and we look forward to further growing the business.”
The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, is subject to customary regulatory requirements and closing conditions.
CRED to acquire SaaS company CreditVidya
The deal is a mix of cash and stock
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 29, 2022 2:40 PM | 2 min read
Indian fintech company CRED is set to acquire CreditVidya - a SaaS company that offers a lending-as-a-service platform. The transaction is a mix of cash & stock, and closure of the acquisition is subject to requisite approvals.
CreditVidya’s full-stack platform enables businesses to embed customized credit products through easy-to-integrate APIs.
Kunal Shah, founder, CRED, said, “Expanding access to credit is a key driver for financial progress. CreditVidya's patented tech stack uncovers signals of trust among under-served cohorts. We look forward to supporting them in powering an inclusive credit ecosystem.”
Abhishek Agarwal, co-founder & CEO, CreditVidya, said, “We’ve invested in building category-defining products that bring financial services to credit under-served Indians through our partners, transforming how risk is assessed and trust measured to drive financial inclusion. In our next phase of our growth, as we build brand and scale distribution, we are excited to learn from the CRED team.”
“In the last few years, we have leveraged the power of technology to expand access to credit. As we step forward into a new era of growth with CRED, I would like to thank our team and partners for their continued faith in our mission,” added Rajiv Raj, co-founder & Director, CreditVidya.
CRED and CreditVidya will continue to operate independently. CreditVidya’s 200+ team members will get all the benefits extended to CRED team members, including its ESOP program.
Mankind Pharma acquires majority stake in Upakarma Ayurveda
The investment will help Upakarma Ayurveda to strive to penetrate the market leveraging the strong distribution network of Mankind Pharma
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 28, 2022 8:11 PM | 1 min read
Upakarma Ayurveda offers products ranging from improving health and wellness to boosting immunity.
Mankind Pharma’s decision to invest in Upakarma Ayurveda will empower the latter to strive to develop a wider range of products and offerings and penetrate the market leveraging the strong distribution network of Mankind Pharma, read a statement from Mankind.
On the occasion, Rajeev Juneja, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Mankind Pharma Limited, said, “The current lifestyle has become strenuous where people find it difficult to focus on their health. To fulfill their requirements, consumers are considering Ayurvedic remedies for long-term sustenance and boosting immunity over time. As Mankind Pharma works towards improving the healthcare of people, we have associated with Upakarma Ayurveda in order to cater to the emerging needs of consumers.”.
Being Vishal Kaushik the Founder & Managing Director of Upakarma Ayurveda said, “There has been a rising consciousness around Ayurveda in recent years. We, at Upakarma Ayurveda, have been building a connection with our consumers, and now with this partnership, the team is elated and is looking forward to widening our reach with Mankind Pharma backing us. With this partnership, I along with my co-founder, Parag Kaushik, are opeful that quality ayurvedic solutions will reach far and wide”.
AdLift wins SEO & content marketing mandate for TheLabelLife
The agency will focus on providing full-fledged SEO and content strategy services that will help fuel visibility & awareness of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 28, 2022 5:44 PM | 2 min read
AdLift has won the SEO and Content Marketing mandate for TheLabelLife. As part of the mandate, the agency will focus on providing full-fledged SEO and Content strategy services that will help fuel visibility & awareness of the brand.
Speaking on the win, Prashant Puri, CEO and Co-Founder, AdLift stated, “We are delighted to partner with TheLabelLife – the brand that is demystifying the concept of relevant styling. We look forward to taking the brand to the next level of growth through well planned SEO and Content Marketing campaigns. We are positive that our award-winning teams with their data driven strategies will be able to elevate the brand's digital presence, showcasing it to the right audience at the right time.”
Speaking on the collaboration, Siddhi Kasliwal, Director, TheLabelLife said: "TheLabelLife is a leading lifestyle brand and is growing aggressively in the ever-evolving fashion industry. We are a brand that understands apt styling- relevant styling for every occasion – and that is what sets us apart. We are excited about this partnership with AdLift and are looking forward to some engaging and result oriented campaigns."
Founded by entrepreneurs Preeta Sukhtankar, Yashika Punjabee and Sonam Shah, TheLabelLife is styled by style editors Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. TheLabelLife aims to fill the gap between stylish pieces and their availability at smart prices with industry experts and Style Editors Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu at its helm.
Prasanth Kumar named President of AAAI
Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas Group India - has been unanimously elected Vice-President of the Association
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 28, 2022 11:21 AM | 4 min read
Prasanth Kumar, CEO - South Asia of GroupM Media (India) Pvt Ltd was elected as the President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for the year 2022-23 at its Annual General Body Meeting held today.
Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas Group India - was unanimously elected Vice-President of the Association.
Other elected members of the Board in alphabetical order are:
Vishandas Hardasani Matrix Publicities and Media India Pvt Ltd
Kunal Lalani Crayons Advertising Pvt Ltd
Rohan Mehta Kinnect Pvt Ltd
Chandramouli Muthu Maitri Advertising Works Pvt Ltd, Cochin
Sridhar Ramasubramanian Beehive Communications Pvt Ltd
Shashidhar Sinha Initiative Media India Pvt Ltd
K Srinivas Sloka Advertising Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad
Vivek Srivastava Innocean Worldwide Communications Pvt Ltd
Immediate Past President, Anupriya Acharya will be the ex-officio member of the AAAI Board for 2022-23.
On this occasion, Prasanth Kumar (fondly known as PK), President AAAI, said, “I’m extremely honoured to be elected President of this prestigious association. Advertising is, in my opinion, a dynamic and idea-driven industry. Collaboration with industry organizations will allow us to shape the industry in a progressive way that benefits everybody. I look forward to building synergies with like-minded people and organizations and I believe that we will be able to achieve our goals if we work together. As always, I expect lots of support from my peers and colleagues within AAAI as well as from the broader ecosystem as well."
PK is a GroupM veteran with over 25 years of experience having worked across the industry. He has worked at Pepsi, The Hindu, The Media Edge & McCann Erickson before joining GroupM. He has also been Vice President of AAAI from 2020 – 2022.
Outgoing President Anupriya Acharya stated, “It has been a privilege to hold the office of President and take on the responsibilities that come with it for the last two years. We transitioned AAAI from a Society to a Section 8 Company, returned with our key events as the nation moved out of covid restrictions, relaunched the iconic Goafest and Abbys in partnership with The One Show, refreshed the AAAI logo in step with the times. But most importantly, we furthered our agenda on inclusion as we partnered with UN Women backed Unstereotype Alliance and brought more digital agencies into the fold and continued strong partnerships with other industry bodies. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow Board members for giving their energy, expertise, and time when most needed. I would also like to congratulate Prasanth Kumar on his election as President. He has been a key member of the Indian media and advertising industry for a long time. I’m sure he will take the Association from strength to strength.”
The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) is a not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed trade association of advertising agencies, formed in 1945, to promote their industry interests so that they continue to make an essential and ever-increasing contribution to the nation. The AAAI today is truly representative, with a very large number of small, medium and large-sized agencies as its members, who together account for almost 80% of the advertising business placed in the country.
