Dentsu Aegis Network appoints Nishi Kant as President for mcgarrybowen India

mcgarrybowen India, the creative agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), has named Nishi Kant as its new President.

Prior to this, Kant was EVP and Branch head, Dentsu Webchutney, Delhi and Mumbai. In his new role, Kant will spearhead the agency across its three offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. He will continue to report into Sidharth Rao, Chairman, mcgarrybowen India & Dentsu Webchutney.

Commenting on the elevation, Sidharth Rao said, “In my 15 years of work experience with Nishi, I have seen him grow into a business leader par excellence from a mighty creative resource. He has successfully led Dentsu Webchutney’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai. mcgarrybowen holds a great legacy globally and I welcome him to instil his values and lead the team, nationally. I firmly believe his insights will enhance the company’s brand value and empower potential growth.”

Speaking on his new role, Nishi Kant added, “I am honoured and energised by the opportunity to assume the leadership of mcgarrybowen India in the midst of these challenging times. I have deep respect for all the work that has taken place to transform mcgarrybowen as a global creative powerhouse. I am looking forward to working with our talented team and group leaders over the coming years to create a truly integrated agency. Together, we will capture the next wave of growth for mcgarrybowen India by remaining laser-focused on serving our clients, crafting efficient creative work and providing best career experiences to our people.”