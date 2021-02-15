Dangal Games announces key leadership appointments

The Delhi-based online skill-based gaming platform ‘Dangal Games’, recently has proudly welcomed Nidhi Singh Kushwaha as the Chief Technology Officer of Dangal Games and Vikas Suryan as the Business Head of RummyDangal.

Nidhi Singh Kushwaha has a deep domain experience of more than 10 years. He has focused on architecting, designing, and implementing highly scalable cloud-native tech solutions with microservice architecture ranging from manufacturing to gaming applications. At Dangal Games, Mr. Nidhi has been working with a team of capable front-end, backend, DevOps, and UI/UX engineers to build Dangal Games into a cutting edge platform that could perform brilliantly in the gaming ecosystem of India. Furthermore, he aims to handle the next-gen scale and millions of concurrent users.

Nidhi completed his schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya and the seed to all his virtuous IT skills emerged during his B.Tech in Information Technology from Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology (Sultanpur). Before joining Dangal Games, Mr. Nidhi served as a Senior Technical Architect at Junglee Games for more than 5 years. The concerted efforts of his team helped the brand to position amongst one of the leading online gaming platforms in India. Their skills constructed the platform to handle over 641 million requests and 8 billion database transactions per day.

With his rich expertise in handling huge traffic and achieving a high level of concurrency, he believes that his knowledge perfectly complements the gaming ecosystem of India. He is also quite passionate about learning and solving complex business problems with deep technical knowledge. Besides being a cricket fanatic, fitness enthusiast, and badminton lover, he loves to explore new programming languages and technologies.

“I feel privileged to be a part of such a phenomenal team at Dangal Games. I hope to deliver more meaningful impacts on the company through tech solutions. As a person, I always crave working on projects that include building something from the scratch. This challenges my potential skills while urging me to become a better version of myself. Leading teams of skillful engineers help me learn something new every day. I don’t believe in burnouts & consider the following ‘Stay Hungry - Stay Foolish’ as my mantra to success”, says Nidhi Singh Kushwaha.

Vikas Suryan is another Brainiac to join the flagship platform- RummyDangal launched by Dangal Games a few months back. He has more than 6 years of experience in Talent CoE with Capgemini India, a French multinational IT organization. He commenced his stint with Capgemini in Performance Management and went to lead the team. He also led various Talent Development Initiatives for senior leadership in the organization.

Vikas is erudite with a rich educational background. He pursued his engineering from Thapar University and earned his MBA degree from XLRI Jamshedpur. Despite an HR background, his expertise and leadership experience in strategizing with business, creating a high performing team and building future capabilities is the reason behind the seamless operations of RummyDangal. Presently, he is steering the entire wheel of the platform right from - building various teams, driving customer acquisition, retention, digital marketing with a greater focus on customer experience. He is also spearheading the overall expansion & growth of RummyDangal. Besides, Vikas is extremely passionate about outdoor sports and loves to run. He has run a couple of marathons and half-marathons as well.

“My journey of cruising RummyDangal has been very enriching & challenging so far, but the thrill I see in this industry propels me to go ahead and give my best every-day. I am learning something new and exciting each passing day. The entire management of Dangal Games has been very supportive through-out and has given me complete freedom to execute my ideas. I am very confident that RummyDangal will be counted amongst India’s top online rummy platforms within the next couple of years”, added Vikas Suryan.

