Dabur issues contempt proceedings against Marico: Report

The FMCG major has dragged rival for allegedly failing to adhere to court order and undertaking by Marico over its honey packaging

Dabur has slapped FMCG rival Marico with a contempt case and its directors before the Delhi High Court, say news reports. The former has dragged Marico for allegedly failing to adhere to court order and undertaking by Marico over its honey packaging, which Dabur contends is similar to its own.

Dabur had slapped the case on Marico last year, saying that the latter had copied its packaging, namely its bottle shape, yellow cap, dome-shaped label and honeycomb design.

News reports said that the interim injunction was ruled in Dabur's favour back in July 2020, with the court upholding that the plaintiff will suffer losses if the injunction wasn't passed. The court acknowledged that the Marico's packaging would confuse consumers, despite the "Saffola" brand name featured prominently on the label.

A Marico spokesperson spoke to a media company, refuting the claims as a "frivolous attempt" to stall the company's launch of Saffola Honey.

She stated that no court order has been breached and Marico has never given any undertaking.

