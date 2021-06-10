Dabur issues contempt proceedings against Marico: Report

The FMCG major has dragged rival for allegedly failing to adhere to court order and undertaking by Marico over its honey packaging

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jun 10, 2021 10:17 AM
dabur marico

Dabur has slapped FMCG rival Marico with a contempt case and its directors before the Delhi High Court, say news reports. The former has dragged Marico for allegedly failing to adhere to court order and undertaking by Marico over its honey packaging, which Dabur contends is similar to its own.

Dabur had slapped the case on Marico last year, saying that the latter had copied its packaging, namely its bottle shape, yellow cap, dome-shaped label and honeycomb design.

News reports said that the interim injunction was ruled in Dabur's favour back in July 2020, with the court upholding that the plaintiff will suffer losses if the injunction wasn't passed. The court acknowledged that the Marico's packaging would confuse consumers, despite the "Saffola" brand name featured prominently on the label.

A Marico spokesperson spoke to a media company, refuting the claims as a "frivolous attempt" to stall the company's launch of Saffola Honey.

She stated that no court order has been breached and Marico has never given any undertaking.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Dabur Honey Marico Delhi HC Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
GroupM

GroupM gets Madhvi Pahwa as its new Chief People Officer for South Asia
22 minutes ago

Pragya Bijalwan

Crompton appoints Pragya Bijalwan as Chief Marketing Officer
17 hours ago

The Voice Company bags creative mandate of Akvo

The Voice Company bags creative mandate of Akvo
21 hours ago