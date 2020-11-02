ClanConnect.ai bags influencer marketing mandate worth Rs 3 crore

ClanConnect.ai has announced the addition of numerous industry doyens to its client portfolio. The company has bagged influencer marketing campaigns from leading brands such as Toppr, Coinswitch, Oriflame, XClub by Infinix, Cartoon Network, Shopmatic, among others. The platform will be managing the ongoing influencer marketing for these top brands. At this juncture, it is noteworthy that these clients have joined hands with ClanConnect.ai well before its official launch to the public, indicating its high potential to disrupt the burgeoning and hitherto unorganized influencer management space in India.

The impressive feat for ClanConnect.ai comes on the back of its revolutionary AI-led system which matches brands to the right influencers enabling them to increase impact and maximize ROI with each campaign within a budget-friendly price bracket. The platform’s technology is hinged upon publicly available data points for individual influencers, which allow it to make instantaneous, data-driven decisions for creating the most influential campaigns. Prior to its public launch, ClanConnect.ai already has a database of 1 lakh influencer data points and is set to empower brands to make data and result-oriented decisions while solidifying its stance as a game-changer in the industry.

Speaking on the development, Kunal Kishore, Co-Founder & COO – ClanConnect.ai, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with front-running brands that are disrupting their respective sectors with top-notch products and services. It is heartening to see such immense traction from across industries even before our public launch. We are looking forward to helping these brands unlock the vast potential of influencer marketing by leveraging our unique technology. We will continue to fine-tune and build on our value-proposition to continue providing the best-in-class services to our existing and future clients.”

The Indian influencer marketing space is growing at a breakneck pace. The high-potential sector is valued at $10 billion and is poised to grow by 250% to reach $25 billion in less than 5 years. However, until now, this growth has not been streamlined, leading the industry to become a chaotic and unorganized one. The vision and mission of ClanConnect.ai, then, is to set-up domain-defining processes that are efficient and lucrative for all its stakeholders including brands, marketers, and influencers.

The platform brings discovery, management, and performance analytics all in one system, and carries out targeted searches and customizable analytics, to help identify and partner with more relevant influencers. On the back of its proprietary technology, ClanConnect.ai has recently has raised INR 5 crore in a seed round led by Venture Catalysts with participation from marquee investors.