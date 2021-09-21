Carat wins media mandate for SUGAR Cosmetics

Carat, the media agency from the house of dentsu India, has won the media mandate for SUGAR Cosmetics. The account was won following a comprehensive competitive pitch process.

As per the mandate, the agency will oversee media strategy, planning and buying for the total portfolio of SUGAR Cosmetics.

Speaking on the account win, Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India said, “We are pleased to win the media business for SUGAR Cosmetics. Carat is committed to creating meaningful end-to-end media solutions through data-driven marketing, and to further accelerate the brand’s growth journey. As a team, we are excited to get this opportunity to work with a brand that is loved by the women of today!”

Commenting on the win, Vineeta Singh, CEO & Co-Founder, SUGAR Cosmetics said, “Carat came highly recommended to us. Their strategic thinking, experience, and efficiencies stood out. Partnering with them on our media strategy is reassuring, given their data-driven approach in meeting our brand goals. The beauty industry is ever-changing and we at SUGAR Cosmetics always like to stay ahead of the curve. As a brand leader, it is my topmost priority to ensure that we keep evolving our strategies to meet consumer requirements. I hope our new association with Carat will help us in this journey of keeping up with consumer trends and stay relevant in the industry.”

