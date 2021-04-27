Barkha Dutt's father S.P Dutt is no more
The retired official of Air India was placed on ventilator on April 24
Journalist Barkha Dutt’s father, S.P. Dutt, has died of COVID-19. A retired official of Air India, S. P Dutt had been placed on a ventilator on April 24.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Barkha wrote, "The kindest, loveliest man I have every known, my father Speedy, lost the COVID battle and died this morning. When I took him to hospital, against his will, I promised I would bring him home in two days. I couldn’t keep my word. I failed. He never broke a promise he made to us."
The kindest, loveliest man I have every known, my father Speedy, lost the COVID battle and died this morning. When I took him to hospital, against his will, I promised I would bring him home in two days. I couldn’t keep my word. I failed. He never broke a promise he made to us pic.twitter.com/ZUDwoa1LDa— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 27, 2021
She wrote his last words to her were "I’m choking, treat me”. Barkha remembered her father as a "doting father" and "eccentric scientist".
She wrote, "I’d like to remember Speedy as the handsome man, eccentric scientist, doting father who gave my sister and I wings, than to think of him strapped to pipes. My best tribute to him is to redouble my commitment to report COVID on the ground & give voice to those who don’t have one."
