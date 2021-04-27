Barkha Dutt's father S.P Dutt is no more

The retired official of Air India was placed on ventilator on April 24

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 27, 2021 1:23 PM
Journalist Barkha Dutt’s father, S.P. Dutt, has died of COVID-19. A retired official of Air India, S. P Dutt had been placed on a ventilator on April 24.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Barkha wrote, "The kindest, loveliest man I have every known, my father Speedy, lost the COVID battle and died this morning. When I took him to hospital, against his will, I promised I would bring him home in two days. I couldn’t keep my word. I failed. He never broke a promise he made to us."

She wrote his last words to her were "I’m choking, treat me”. Barkha remembered her father as a "doting father" and "eccentric scientist".

She wrote, "I’d like to remember Speedy as the handsome man, eccentric scientist, doting father who gave my sister and I wings, than to think of him strapped to pipes. My best tribute to him is to redouble my commitment to report COVID on the ground & give voice to those who don’t have one."

