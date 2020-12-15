Atom wins creative communication mandate of Mahindra’s Krish-e

Exchange4media has learnt that Krish-e, part of Mahindra’s new ‘Farming as a Service’ business has awarded its entire creative communication mandate to Abhik Santara’s agency Atom. A multi-agency pitch was initiated last month which atom won. The account will be managed from the agency’s Mumbai office. Krish-e’s creative communications mandate was previously handled by Gozoop. The agency has confirmed that it opted out of the pitch process.

Talking about the win, Abhik Santara, Director and CEO, Atom says. “It surely is a very prestigious mandate for us but is also a challenging one. Changing the behaviour of farmers through a modern digital product is not going to be easy. We have to be innovative and empathetic at the same time. The challenge for us will be to continuously engage with the farmer, finding relevance at every stage of the farming process and provide solutions for a variety of problems in different regions of the country. We have put together an ‘A’ team in our Mumbai office on this brand who have an ear to the ground and are compassionate towards this great initiative by Mahindra Krish-e”.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), a part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, has been rolling out Krish-e Centres across many parts of India. Leveraging the power of Agronomy, Mechanisation and Digitisation, Krish-e is all set to kick off a digital era in Indian agriculture by increasing a farmer’s yield and income through digitally-enabled services, across the complete crop cycle.