Arvind Kumar elevated as business head of Hello English

Arvind Kumar has elevated as Business Head of Hello English app. Hello English is India’s largest language learning app with over 55 Million user base and the app is available in 14 different Indian languages. The Hello English app has been funded by Tiger Global and Google India Ex- MD, Mr. Rajan Anandan. Hello English app has recently announced the winner in e-learning category at "AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge" that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4 which saw participation from 6,940 tech entrepreneurs and start-ups across the country.

Kumar had joined Hello English app in May, 2018 as Lead Sales and promoted as Asst. Vice President (Advt. and Branded content) in October, 2019. Prior to joining Hello English app, he was working as sales Head-North with Sportskeeda.com and before that he was working with India’s largest travel community website called HolidayIQ as a Asst. General Manager.

Arvind an IIM Lucknow alumnus has over 14 years of reach experience in sales, marketing and Business Development and he has worked with the leading media houses like Rediff.com, The Times of India and Hindustan Times in past. Arvind has been known to establishing the media business for different start ups in his last few assignments like Rediff.com, HolidayIQ, Sportskeeda and currently at Hello English app.

Confirming the development Nishant Patni, Founder Hello English app said, "Arvind has been instrumental in stabilizing the media business for the organization and we have already seen the great success in past 2 years, in fact the growth has unprecedented even at a time when entire world is fighting against the pandemic. Arvind brings new energy and a great business sense on the table and considering his experience and stature in the industry we are looking forward for a great journey ahead."