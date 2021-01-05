Ankush Ahuja joins hBits as Director-Business Development & Investment

Commenting on his new job, Ahuja, said, I am very excited to be a part of this journey and to work with such proficient and vivacious team

hBits, a business real-estate firm, has named Ankush Ahuja as its Director of Business Development & Investments. Ankush is responsible for overseeing market growth & investment for hBits across Asian countries.

Ankush has been in the industry for the past 11 years and has led groups across businesses, with expertise in land & monetary services, collaborating with the leading Fonds Management, land, exchange, quality Management, Banking, Brokerages, Telesales, Mutual Funds & insurance organizations. Commenting on his new job, he said, "Having seen hBits rise in promoting and business development in the previous couple of years, I am very excited to be a part of this journey and to work with such a proficient and vivacious team."