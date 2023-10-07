Magicbricks launches #StoryHarGharKi campaign

Magicbricks, a real estate platform, has launched its new multi-media marketing campaign, #StoryHarGharKi.
This two-part ad campaign adopts a slice-of-life storytelling approach to underscore Magicbricks' pivotal role in simplifying the home-buying and selling journey.
“The Indian real estate sector is at a promising juncture, fueled by accelerating residential market dynamics and growing interest from new customer demographics such as millennials and younger families. As the festive season beckons, we anticipate further growth in residential demand and supply. Hence, the campaign's centerpiece revolves around our demonstrated leadership in seamlessly connecting home buyers and sellers, assisting them with advisories and relevant services in this high involvement decision-making journey.” shared Devarshy R. Ganguly, Head of Marketing, Magicbricks.
Speaking about the creative treatment, Ankur Suman, Partner R K Swamy shared “We operate in a short-attention economy, and with content explosion, there is an overload of brand communique in the industry. Hence, our creative strategy focused on creating a simple and clear narrative. The ad film, designed to be both entertaining and informative, Showcases the world of a grumpy, but sweet-at-heart father-in-law, his daughter and son-in-law. This is a world of the typical Indian family, where affection is often expressed through sarcasm laced taunts, which often make the conversations humorous.
This campaign is strategically designed to span various media platforms, including a presence during the highly anticipated ICC World Cup 2023, as well as prominent slots in TV, print, OTT, digital, radio, and social media.
There is comfort in comforting others, says Sleepwell
The mattress brand has launched new campaign titled ‘Did you sleep well’
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 3:08 PM | 2 min read
Sleepwell, a mattress brand, has adopted a warm-hearted approach in its latest brand campaign to communicate its core philosophy that ‘there is comfort in comforting others.’ The multimedia brand campaign will be launched during the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup across various platforms such as TV, digital and retail OOH mediums
This campaign comes at a time when brands, both offline as well as online, are employing similar technical and product centric language in their interactions with consumers, posing challenges in distinguishing one brand’s communication from another. Sleepwell’s nationwide campaign has disrupted the communication by talking about emotional well-being and comfort of people, going beyond just product promotion Resonating with the need for deeper connections in today's fast-paced world, Sleepwell emphasizes that showing concern for or inquiring about someone's sleep is not just a gesture, but an expression of love and care.
Speaking about the campaign, Nilesh Mazumdar, Chief Executive Officer at Sheela Foam Ltd., said “Sleepwell wants to change how consumers look at the sleep category, beyond just products and its inherent technical language. We want to introduce the human element of emotions and empathy in the conversations and are inviting people to show that empathy by asking ‘Did you sleep well?’ The campaign promoting a culture of care for others will further deepen the bond that people have with the brand Sleepwell and be a crucial element in driving the business growth with equal rejuvenation through innovations and retail.”
Conceptualized by Sideways Consulting, this emotional yet earnest bank of films nudges Indians to show care and compassion for their loved ones by asking a simple yet meaningful question, "Did you sleep well?", along with their morning greetings. What sets it apart is that the message of this campaign cuts across identities and unites us by promoting a culture of care and concern and fostering emotional bonds that comfort us.
Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways, said “I am excited about this really big idea. Not only is it disruptive in a category that lacks marketing imagination and relies heavily on celebrities, but it plants the seed of a much-needed texture of softness and empathy in the fabric of our society. And that too by leveraging the brand name!”
Vivek Sharma, Altivyst Advisors, adds, "In a category that comes in consumer life once in 8-10 years, sowing the seeds of everyday care and concern through the brand Sleepwell is a fantastic way of building continuous engagement and consideration with people."
Shoppers Stop’s Diwali campaign: Sanya Malhotra wants you to embrace new experiences
The 'Tyohar Ki Nayi Kashish’ film is for Shoppers Stop’s Kashish brand
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 2:53 PM | 3 min read
In line with the continued focus on private brands, Shoppers Stop unveiled the new Kashish collection alongside their Diwali campaign 'Tyohar Ki Nayi Kashish', featuring their brand ambassador Sanya Malhotra. The campaign aims to inspire everyone to embrace new experiences and traditions during the festive season.
Sanya Malhotra embodies the spirit of embracing the new. Her versatility and fresh perspective resonate perfectly with the campaign's thought of trying to do something new and innovative. Throughout the film, Sanya's mantra is to bring something novel to the festivities, encapsulating the idea that Diwali is a time for new beginnings and cherished moments. She introduces a fresh perspective to traditional Diwali celebrations by suggesting “Iss baar kuch naya karte hai!”. Reminding us that Diwali is not just a festival, but a canvas for new beginnings and cherished moments, inviting everyone to join in the celebration of fresh ideas and boundless creativity."
Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing and Communication at Shoppers Stop, said "At Shoppers Stop, we are always trying to enhance our customer’s experience and provide them with something special. Our ‘Tyohar Ki Nayi Kashish’ campaign is a heartfelt celebration of life, a touching reminder of our special Diwali moments, and an inspiring guide on how to infuse each occasion with a special touch. Our brand-new festive collection has been carefully curated to honour those cherished moments that truly make Diwali special, weaving the fabric of love and togetherness into every thread and inspire people to try something new.”
Commenting on the campaign Sanya Malhotra said, “Celebrating a festival is more than just about tradition; it's about embracing style, looking and feeling your absolute best! Kashish's Diwali collection elegantly combines the grace of tradition and the allure of modern fashion. I'm thrilled to be a part of Kashish's Diwali campaign, 'Tyohar Ki Nayi Kashish,' in which we redefine festive elegance. The campaign shows us how we can make our festival unique by creating special moments around it.”
This Diwali, Shoppers Stop and Kashish have created a special festive collection for their customers. Kashish’s festive collection features stylish outfits, brilliant colours, and carefully chosen designs that are ideal for the festive season. The brand-new Kashish collection features curated chic apparel, in bright festive hues along with contemporary silhouettes, eye-catching embroidery and detailing, gorgeous ethnic wear sets, and sparkling kurtas, promising to add a touch of glamour and radiance to your celebrations."
The digital campaign will be rolled out across Shoppers Stop’s social media handles, YouTube channel, and multiple digital platforms.
The ad world is poorer without Kurien Mathews
Guest Column: Veteran adman Ramesh Narayan remembers Kurien Mathews as a friendly soul who made a mark on anyone who met him
By Ramesh Narayan | Oct 6, 2023 2:50 PM | 1 min read
In the days I ran an advertising agency, I had, of course, heard of Anthem and the young man who founded it and then merged it with TBWA.
India-Pak game secured highest percentage share in Asia Cup ad volume
As per TAM Sports - Asia Cup Advertising Report, Asia Cup 2023 saw an indexed ad volume of 31% compared to the 2018 edition
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 9:38 AM | 1 min read
The Asia Cup 2023 cricket tournament witnessed a growth of 31% in the index ad volume compared to the tournament’s 2018 edition, shows TAM Sports - Asia Cup Advertising Report for 2023.
According to the report, the India-Pakistan match in Super 4 had the highest percentage share of 18% among Asia Cup ’23 matches. The group-stage India-Pakistan match had a share of 9%, higher than the final match between India-Sri Lanka, which had a 6% share of the total ad volume.
The report shared that the count of categories, brands and advertisers grew in the currently concluded tournament as compared to the last two years of the Asia Cup in 2016 and 2018. Asia Cup 2023 saw over 70 categories, 140 brands and 55 advertisers.
Categories like Perfumes/Deodorant, Paints, Biscuits, Aerated Soft Drink and Cars were among the top five in the latest season. Vini Product was the leading Advertiser in 2022 & 2023 and acquired the second position in 2018 Asia Cup. Other top advertisers in 2023 Asia Cup were Hindustan Lever, Coca Cola India, Kansai Nerolac Paints and Britannia Industries.
In addition, the volume of celebrity-endorsed commercials increased by 51% in Asia Cup '23 over Asia Cup '18, while it declined by 6% in Asia Cup '22. During the Asia Cup '18-23, the highest brand endorsement was given by a film actor, who was followed by a sportsperson. During the Asia Cup '23, Akshay Kumar led all celebrities and Jasprit Bumrah led among sports celebrities.
Britannia Good Day sparks a movement of inclusivity on World Smile Day
Britannia Good Day's 'Cleft Cookie’ campaign has been crafted by McCann Worldgroup India
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 8:44 AM | 3 min read
This World Smile Day, McCann Worldgroup India has partnered with Britannia Good Day to unveil a 'Cleft Cookie’ campaign, celebrating diversity and inclusivity. Known for its iconic cookies adorned with a myriad of smiles, Britannia Good Day has chosen to mark World Smile Day by supporting the smiles of children born with a cleft lip and palate.
'Cleft Cookies’ sees the creation of limited-edition packs, each adorned with a heartwarming cookie featuring a cleft smile semblance, seamlessly joining the diverse range of smiles that already grace the Good Day lineup. Over 6 crore of these special packs will be made available for two months across Maharashtra and Gujarat, symbolising the brand's commitment to celebrating smiles of every kind and championing inclusivity.
The campaign aims to educate people about cleft lip and palate and, more significantly, to spark global recognition of the importance of inclusivity for children with a facial difference. Each limited-edition pack features a QR code, which, when scanned, takes consumers to a site containing informing about cleft conditions https://www.gooddaysmiles.com/.
Consumers are also able to donate to Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focussed organisation and NGO collaborator with Britannia Good Day. Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. This way, consumers are not merely alerted to the challenges faced by children born with cleft palates, but they are also presented with the means to participate in the profound transformation of lives.
Speaking on the campaign, Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries Limited said, “Britannia Good Day, has always been a beacon of joy, renowned for spreading smiles and happiness to millions across India. About 2 years ago, we went from including a single smile to multiple smiles across our entire Good Day cookies’ lineup. This world smile day®, we took a step further by including another lovely smile as we wanted to embrace the smiles of children born with cleft conditions on our cookies. This initiative highlights our commitment towards inclusivity, making every smile, regardless of its unique form, an integral part of the Britannia Good Day family. Through our partnership with Smile Train, we aspire to convey a message of acceptance and unity, inviting all to savour the taste of inclusivity, debunk myths, and stand with us in forging a more inclusive world, where every smile is equally cherished."
Prasoon Joshi, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of McCann Worldgroup India, commented, “A smile is a universal symbol of joy. Changing an iconic product to draw attention to vulnerable children born with a cleft palate is a sensitive and valued initiative. The Britannia Good Day Cleft Cookie has brought pride and acceptance to smiles of every kind. We at McCann Worldgroup India with Britannia feel fortunate to have played a nuanced and meaningful role in making the world more joyful and inclusive.”
Mamta Carroll, Smile Train’s Senior Vice President & Regional Director for Asia, expressed her gratitude towards Britannia Good Day. She said, "We are thrilled to partner with Britannia Good Day in launching the 'cleft cookie campaign’. The iconic Britannia Good Day smile cookies have been a household favourite for decades and adding the cleft smile to bring focus on children with clefts on World Smile Day® is a bold gesture, which will generate significant momentum in increasing awareness around clefts and promoting greater acceptance of people with clefts."
Axis Bank unveils ‘Sirf Aapke Liye’ campaign
The campaign has been conceptualised by Publicis Worldwide India and will be aired during the Men’s Cricket World Cup
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 7:00 PM | 2 min read
Axis Bank has joined forces with Publicis Worldwide India to unveil its largest-ever and fully integrated campaign, Sirf Aapke Liye, which not only supports the launch of its new mobile-banking app ‘open by Axis Bank’, but also aims to reposition the bank as a digital-first organization.
The integrated campaign has been conceptualized by Publicis Worldwide India and will consist of five TV commercials and ten digital films, featuring a variety of stories for individuals from all walks of life. It will be rolled out across channels, including TV, print, OOH, and digital.
Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide India, said, "This campaign marks an important juncture in the journey of Axis Bank. The brand is making a pivot to being a digital-first bank and the campaign is designed to communicate the same. When entrusted with this campaign, the strategy was to help Axis Bank make this transition while remaining true to its DNA and the legacy that it has created over the years. The campaign positions ‘open by Axis Bank’ app as a liberator that seeks to free customers from the everyday banking inefficiencies and transform banking into an effortless and enjoyable experience."
Anoop Manohar, Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Bank said, "This is a significant milestone in Axis Bank's journey. As we continue to grow and adapt to the digital future, our core value of being 'Dil Se Open' will remain our guiding light, ensuring our offerings are both cutting-edge and rooted in the trust and familiarity our customers have come to expect.”
“The communication focusses on positioning ‘open by Axis Bank’ as an app designed to live up to the bank’s promise of keeping the consumer at the centre of the banking experience. The communication embodies that and hence the title is ‘Sirf Aapke liye’. The campaign represents a significant step forward in the world of digital banking, making Axis Bank not just a financial institution but a partner in the pursuit of happiness and fulfilment,” added Srijan Shukla and Pratheeb Ravi, Executive Creative Directors, Publicis Worldwide India.
The commercials are scheduled to air during the Men’s Cricket World Cup, among other channels. In addition to TV, it will also have a strong digital presence, with video and social media platforms amplifying the message. Additionally, in-branch and out-of-home (OOH) promotions will guarantee that the campaign reaches a large audience.
Piyush Indianised Indian advertising: K V Sridhar
Guest Column: Sridhar, known as 'Pops' in the advertising world, shares interesting anecdotes about his time with Piyush Pandey and the ad world in the 80s and 90s
By Pops KV Sridhar | Oct 6, 2023 8:40 AM | 3 min read
I will be completing around 45 years this year in the ad world. I started in advertising in 1978 and he came a few years later but he is two years older than me.
Piyush, as a person, has not changed from the time I met him in the 90s or late 80s. We have been contemporaries and colleagues, and together we have been in the industry for so long.
There is not even one controversy around Piyush. But once, Piyush and Balki had a fight in 2002 at the Abby Awards. They had an argument on some piece of work and Balki walked out. There was a headline in Mid-Day that Lintas and Ogilvy had a fight. I got a call from Balki saying, “Pops you have to come and support him.” The fight lasted only 24 hours. The next evening Piyush called Balki and they both went for a drink. After that, they became the best friends. Even though I’m called ‘Pops’, he is the original Pops of advertising.
In the late 80s, it's always the team - I and KS Chakravarthy 'Chax', Piyush and Sonal Dabral, Josy and Neville, Freddy Birdy and Naved Akhtar. In those days we used to compete very fiercely. When Stayfree was transferred from Johnson and Johnson, Ranjan Kapoor and Piyush were there to hand it over to Lintas. Ranjan said, “Mere bachche ko aapko de raha hoon” to which Piyush said “Meri bachchi ko aapko de raha hoon”.
Teams were not about an individual. Teams used to be the rockstars of advertising. The same shift was happening from services to creative. At that time in Bangalore, we had the Andhra festival and many creative directors attended the same. Many agencies won and I threw a party. Piyush announced that Pops and I belonged to the advertising industry and not the agencies. He has shared things in my book that he hasn’t shared even in his own.
If I were to mention his best three works, it definitely would be Cadbury, Chal Meri Luna and SBI Life.
Earlier in the 1980s, advertising used to be very English. At that time, we were also shifting from print to television. Not everyone could make the transition. The similarities between him and me were - simplicity, humour, emotions and sensitivity towards people. We were Indianising advertising in India, otherwise it used to be very Western.
When he came to advertising in the 80s, it was handled by people sitting in South Bombay. It was Western with no Indianness. From there, he made it more Indianized and told better stories with the understanding of the Indian audiences.
As told to Tanzila Shaikh
