Anand Kumar joins Big Trunk Communications as Chief Operating Officer

Big Trunk Communications has announced the appointment of Anand Kumar as the Chief Operating Officer. Kumar will be based in Big Trunk’s Mumbai office and will be heading all the strategic growth functions of the organisation.

Kumar has a total experience of 18 + years working in the advertising and media network with DDB Mudra being the latest assignment. His has previously worked with organisations like Komli SVG Media, Radio Mirchi, Vizeum Media, TV 18 Group. During his last assignment as Senior Partner – Digital at DDB, Kumar has been credited with building the entire team and driving fast track growth for the organisation in terms of revenues and profitability. He was primarily responsible for acquiring new business and managing key existing clients like TCSiON ,Shapoorji and Pallonji, HDFC MF, Edelweiss to name a few.

With a MBA from IIM Indore, Anand has had a rich career across both offline and online forms of advertising with multiple high profile awards under his belt.

Speaking about his new role, Anand Kumar said, “Big Trunk Communications has welcomed me with open arms and has shown great faith in me. My core focus at Big Trunk would be on enhancing the business and catapulting the organisation to the next level. Looking forward to working with amazing minds from the team and #MakeBigHappen together.”

Commenting on the appointment, Akhil Nair, CEO Big Trunk Communications said, “Anand has been a champion in all his previous assignments, having a very strong entrepreneurial understanding of managing a P & L, understanding people, systems and processes and above all having a very strong understanding of organisational culture and value systems. We are absolutely certain that with his rich experience and outstanding capabilities, Anand will definitely propel Big Trunk into the desired path of high growth and increased productivity.”

Big Trunk Communications is a 360° creative-digital marketing agency that handles digital mandates of a wide range of renowned clients across industries from Hi - End Retail, F&B, Media & Entertainment, Education, BFSI and Pharma with offices across Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.

