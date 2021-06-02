Amit Jain joins BharatPe as Chief Risk Officer

BharatPe announced another key addition to its leadership team with the appointment of Amit Jain as its Chief Risk Officer. Amit, a seasoned professional in credit risk and portfolio management, will work closely with Ashneer Grover, BharatPe’s Co-Founder and CEO, and Suhail Sameer, BharatePe’s Group President. Amit is the third addition to BharatPe’s executive team in 2021. Earlier this year, the company announced the appointment of Gautam Kaushik (ex-MD & CEO, PAYBACK) to lead the payments business, and Sumeet Singh (ex-Partner, Amarchand Mangaldas) as General Counsel and Head of Corporate Strategy.

Amit Jain is a known name in the financial services industry, with over 17 years of experience in portfolio and credit risk management across consumer and SME lending, in renowned banking and financial institutions. Prior to joining BharatPe, Amit was the Chief Risk Officer for Consumer Lending at Bajaj Finance. During his stint of 9+ years at Bajaj Finance, Amit held multiple roles including managing Risk for Personal Loans, Consumer Lending, Credit Card, EMI Cards and Payments, as well as Business Head for the EMI Cards Portfolio. Prior to Bajaj Finance, Amit held a senior role at SBI Cards in Risk and Credit Policy team. During his career, he has also worked with Standard Chartered Bank and GE Capital. Amit is an MBA in Finance from ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad. He has also successfully completed the CFA program.

Commenting on the appointment, Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO, BharatPe said, “Talent at BharatPe is an amalgamation of Grade A operators with industry experience and passion to do things differently. Amit Jain joining us from Bajaj is a great validation for our lending business model and sets us up for building a high quality book at scale. I look forward to working closely with Amit to build a differentiated lending team and business with a wider set of products for our merchants.”

Added Amit, “BharatPe’s success story in the fintech industry is a case study in itself. In just 2.5 years, the company has built an entrenched network of over 6 million merchants across 100 cities. It has been able to enable credit for lacs of small merchants even in the times of the pandemic and has emerged as the flagbearer of B2B fintech lending in India. These are exciting times in the digital lending industry and I look forward to work with this incredible team at BharatPe and serve the credit needs of millions of unbanked and underserved merchants in the country. I believe, with my experience of leading risk and credit for several products in great institutions like Bajaj Finance, I would be able to make a meaningful impact at BharatPe, and therefore, in the lives of our merchants.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)