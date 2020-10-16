AMFI extends its partnership with Wunderman Thompson Group

Post a closely contested multi-agency pitch held during the lockdown, Wunderman Thompson South Asia and Mirum India have retained the creative & digital mandate to extend the Investor Awareness Outreach programme for Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI).

The challenge AMFI put before Wunderman Thompson and Mirum was to reverse a number of unfounded myths related to Mutual Funds in the minds of the diverse audience and increase investments. The result was the ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign which led to an unprecedented growth in the awareness of the category and also in the number of investors, said a statement.

After bringing in 50 lakh investors on board in the last 3 years, the task for the pitch was to demonstrate a holistic strategic framework and a 360 degree creative approach towards expanding the category which was ably demonstrated. One of the critical evaluation parameters was showcasing the synergy between mainline + digital team which WT South Asia + Mirum India exhibited wonderfully well.

Commenting on the development, N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive AMFI, said, “Increase in investor base, assets under management touching new highs, positive consumer sentiment, massive growth awareness about the category, and many awards won prove the impact of the single-minded messaging & overall effectiveness of the ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ Campaign. We are delighted to continue our association with Wunderman Thomson and Mirum, who have understood the category and the consumer quite well and translated that understanding into a successful campaign. Over the last 3 plus years, the agency – client association has turned into a rewarding partnership through collaborative efforts.”

Tarun Rai, Chairman and Group CEO, Wunderman Thompson South Asia, said, “Building brands is challenging but building an entire category is a challenge at a completely different level. Besides, it being an emotive and potentially complex category of personal finance. The communication target audience is diverse and yet we needed to talk to these distinct audiences through a single, overarching campaign. Achieving startling results over a short period of time is, therefore, really heartening. And is a tribute to excellent teamwork between the AMFI team, Mirum and Wunderman Thompson. We look forward to the next three years and to achieving even more ambitious targets.”

Kishore Tadepalli, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai said, “This is an example of an excellent partnership between WT / Mirum and client to deliver outstanding results. We are extremely happy that the client has reposed faith in the ‘Dream Team’ once again. We are looking forward to repeating, if not bettering the performance in the next 3 years.”

Sanjay Mehta, Joint CEO Mirum India, said, “It has been an absolute pleasure to be working with the AMFI team. The account provides an excellent opportunity to truly utilise a full 360 degrees integrated approach and drive very measurable impact for an entire category. We are excited to have been reconfirmed as the agency of choice, and look forward to scaling new heights while continuing to deliver business value for mutual funds as a category.”