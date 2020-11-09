Affle posts Rs 27 cr in PAT, up 72.5% YoY
For H1 FY2021, consolidated revenue was at Rs. 224.7 crores, an increase of 41.1% YoY
Digital ad agency Affle released financial results for Q2 FY2021 with a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 135.0 crores, an increase in revenue of 59.3% y-o-y from Rs. 84.7 crores in Q2 last year. EBITDA was at Rs. 34.4 crores, an increase of 58.2% y-o-y. PAT increased by 72.5% y-o-y to Rs. 26.9 crores from Rs. 15.6 crores in Q2 last year. PAT margin stood at 19.7% for the quarter, an expansion of 1.4% y-o-y. This growth has been broad-based coming from both CPCU business and Non-CPCU business, across both India & International markets.
For H1 FY2021, consolidated revenue was at Rs. 224.7 crores, an increase of 41.1% y-o-y. EBITDA was at Rs. 56.9 crores, an increase of 40.7% y-o-y. PAT increased by 58.6% y-o-y to Rs. 45.7 crores and PAT margin expanded by 2.0%. The company generated robust operating cash flow of Rs. 52.1 crores in H1 FY2021, an increase of 212.4% y-o-y.
The CPCU business continued the growth momentum delivering 2.81 crore of converted users in Q2 FY2021, an increase of 51.8% y-o-y and taking the total converted users delivered in H1 FY2021 to 4.51 crores. The top-10 industry verticals for the Company continued to be Covid-19 resilient, helping it register robust growth in this quarter on a y-o-y basis.
Commenting on the results, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD and CEO of Affle said: “Q2 FY2021 was marked with accelerated business momentum. Changing macro landscape with greater consumer adoption of mobile & connected devices is increasingly driving the advertiser budget shifts towards ROI and data-focused digital marketing. This is making Affle indispensable part of the mobile marketing ecosystem.
I am elated with our broad-based growth coming from the Top 10 resilient industry verticals and across India & International markets. We further enhanced our tech and product capabilities to address the changing technology landscape and drive digitally inclusive growth for our customers towards a ‘Mobile-First Connected World’. Affle2.0 strategy primarily anchored on 2Vs – Vernacular and Verticalization fortified our foundation, business moat and is guiding our culture resulting in long-term sustainable growth.
We are a differentiated business fundamentally inspired to deliver innovation-led profitable growth backed by prudent balance sheet and robust cashflows. Affle remains committed and future-ready to leverage upon the new market dynamics while looking to invest in credible consolidation opportunities that shall enhance value for our stakeholders.”For more updates, be socially connected with us on
