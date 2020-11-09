Affle posts Rs 27 cr in PAT, up 72.5% YoY

Digital ad agency Affle released financial results for Q2 FY2021 with a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 135.0 crores, an increase in revenue of 59.3% y-o-y from Rs. 84.7 crores in Q2 last year. EBITDA was at Rs. 34.4 crores, an increase of 58.2% y-o-y. PAT increased by 72.5% y-o-y to Rs. 26.9 crores from Rs. 15.6 crores in Q2 last year. PAT margin stood at 19.7% for the quarter, an expansion of 1.4% y-o-y. This growth has been broad-based coming from both CPCU business and Non-CPCU business, across both India & International markets.

For H1 FY2021, consolidated revenue was at Rs. 224.7 crores, an increase of 41.1% y-o-y. EBITDA was at Rs. 56.9 crores, an increase of 40.7% y-o-y. PAT increased by 58.6% y-o-y to Rs. 45.7 crores and PAT margin expanded by 2.0%. The company generated robust operating cash flow of Rs. 52.1 crores in H1 FY2021, an increase of 212.4% y-o-y.

The CPCU business continued the growth momentum delivering 2.81 crore of converted users in Q2 FY2021, an increase of 51.8% y-o-y and taking the total converted users delivered in H1 FY2021 to 4.51 crores. The top-10 industry verticals for the Company continued to be Covid-19 resilient, helping it register robust growth in this quarter on a y-o-y basis.

Commenting on the results, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD and CEO of Affle said: “Q2 FY2021 was marked with accelerated business momentum. Changing macro landscape with greater consumer adoption of mobile & connected devices is increasingly driving the advertiser budget shifts towards ROI and data-focused digital marketing. This is making Affle indispensable part of the mobile marketing ecosystem.

I am elated with our broad-based growth coming from the Top 10 resilient industry verticals and across India & International markets. We further enhanced our tech and product capabilities to address the changing technology landscape and drive digitally inclusive growth for our customers towards a ‘Mobile-First Connected World’. Affle2.0 strategy primarily anchored on 2Vs – Vernacular and Verticalization fortified our foundation, business moat and is guiding our culture resulting in long-term sustainable growth.

We are a differentiated business fundamentally inspired to deliver innovation-led profitable growth backed by prudent balance sheet and robust cashflows. Affle remains committed and future-ready to leverage upon the new market dynamics while looking to invest in credible consolidation opportunities that shall enhance value for our stakeholders.”