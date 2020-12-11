Adam Gerhart named Global CEO of Mindshare

Gerhart, a longtime Mindshare employee, currently serves as the US CEO

Adam Gerhart has been named the Global CEO of GroupM agency Mindshare, according to media reports. Gerhart will fill the position vacated by Nick Emery who quit nearly two months ago.

Gerhart, a longtime Mindshare employee, currently serves as the US CEO and will take on the new role in January. Along with the top role, Gerhart will reportedly continue to oversee the US operations till the company finds a replacement.

He started his career at Mindshare as an Assistant Media Planner nearly 18 years ago.