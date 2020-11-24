Aatsi Desai joins Httpool as APAC creative agency partner for Facebook
Prior to this, Desai was Head Brand Solutions with affle
Httpool has appointed Aatsi Desai as APAC creative agency partner for Facebook.
Prior to this, Desai was Head Brand Solutions with affle. There she was heading the Brand Solutions team for India, MENA & APAC region.
Desai has 14 years of experience across sales, mainline advertising, digital and even as an entrepreneur.
She is also the Co-founder of What Clicks and Limeone Connect.
