9X Media appoints Ajay Bedi as VP, Sales & Branch Head for North Region

9X Media Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Ajay Bedi as Vice President Sales & Branch Head for North Region. With a career spanning over 18 years, Ajay has a rich experience in New Business Development, Sales & Marketing, Strategic Alliances, Key Account Management and Team Management.

Prior to joining 9X Media, Ajay Bedi has worked across many reputed media brands including Colors (Viacom18), UTV Bindass, Zee Entertainment and Radio Mirchi. His expertise in accelerating revenue growth in highly competitive environments, developing new markets and excellent client engagement has captured potential revenue earnings for the channel/s.

At 9X Media, Ajay Bedi would be responsible for leading the FCT Sales/ Brand Solutions Team to deliver revenue targets. He will help brands to connect with their consumers by offering innovative brand properties with better shelf lives. Ajay will also mentor and advice the team in building new relationships with various industries which will successfully contribute towards the overall revenue and growth of the Network.

Commenting on Ajay Bedi’s appointment, Alok Nair – Chief Revenue Officer, 9X Media Network said, “The frequent lockdowns have had a compelling impact on the consumer behavior and hence also on the brand campaigns. At 9X Media we are geared up to embrace the new reality by providing clients with cutting edge integrated media solutions while delivering wide reach that our Channels offer across geographies. Our platforms are an ideal happy habitat for Brands wanting to communicate with their core audiences while experiencing the Power of Music. The on-boarding of Ajay will not only ensure better client relations in the northern markets but will also help in market expansion.”

Speaking on joining 9X Media, Ajay Bedi said, “Brands are always in search of innovative solutions to connect and engage with consumers and are also looking at extensive reach for their campaigns. 9X Media’s youth centric content and the wide reach across HSM (Hindi Speaking Market) through popular music television channels provides Clients a great platform to have unique, purposeful, and entertaining engagements with their consumers. I look forward to working with the talented team at 9X Media in building a desirable ecosystem for the Clients’ campaigns and thereby fulfilling the revenue targets for the Network.”

