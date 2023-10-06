Zepto is delivering groceries at 'Bumrah’s speed'

It certainly made everyone wonder if this was Bumrah’s newfound pursuit for speed and delivery. Turns out, he’s on a ride sharing this pursuit with Zepto! Starting with a new brand campaign, Zepto, lands its latest collaboration with Jasprit Bumrah as the face of the brand. Conceptualized by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the campaign, aptly named ‘Groceries delivered at Bumrah speed,' epitomizes the essence of speed, rigor, consistency, and precision at a level that astounds everyone else, much like Bumrah's yorkers on the cricket field."

The film was first spotted on Virendra Sehwag’s Twitter this morning. The swashbuckling batsman, renowned for his action-packed commentary set up the Twitter commentary box for an enthralling conversation. Joining the box was the true blue sportsman, Shikhar Dhawan.

Jasprit Bumrah, known for his fiery pace and deadly yorkers will be seen captivating the audiences in a series of three ad films.

Exhilerated about the partnership, Jasprit Bumrah, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, shares, "Zepto shares my passion for precision in every delivery, just as I strive for accuracy on the cricket field. It's an ideal synergy, and I'm genuinely excited to be a part of this journey". This campaign marks the first time that the Indian audiences will experience high-intensity SFX that rival the big screens of the cinema. Zepto and Bumrah have joined forces to redefine the boundaries of speed, just as Bumrah redefines the art of fast bowling with his unique sling action. In the words of

Zepto's Chief Growth Officer, Viral Jhaveri, "Our partnership with Jasprit underscores our commitment to pushing boundaries, achieving perfection, and delivering with speed, consistency and precision, much like Bumrah on the cricket field.”

"Zepto and Bumrah is a marriage made in marketing heaven. On the face of it, having India's fastest bowler endorse a quick commerce brand seems obvious. So it was important the campaign used him in a way that was less than obvious. This film and the two to follow deliver on that, using Bumrah in a fresh, surprising, uniquely Zepto way," said Kartik Smetacek, Jt National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

The agency had also created the brand’s previous campaign ‘Indian Stretchable Time’ featuring Usha Uthup, Shankar Mahadevan and Kailesh Kher.

The Bumrah campaign will anchor on Hotstar, along with various other OTT platforms, Zepto's app, social media channels, and digital platforms. Outdoor advertising will grace the streets of all major cities where Zepto operates, ensuring that the campaign reaches every corner of the nation.

