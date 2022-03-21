ZEE5 unveils ‘Dekhtey Reh Jaogey’ campaign with Sara Ali Khan & Amol Parashar

Video streaming platform ZEE5 has launched of the second edition of its campaign- ‘Dekhtey Reh Jaogey’ starring Sara Ali Khan and Amol Parashar. The new campaign has been launched to showcase the vast and rich content library with the campaign revolving around the theme of FOMO, an emerging emotion amongst the viewers. The ad film weaves the feeling of missing out on great content and highlights that with ZEE5, audiences can watch new films and shows every week, thereby avoiding the FOMO, always.

Launching the campaign, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5, we have always aspired to democratize entertainment and provide not just quality content to our audiences but provide that at a price that majority of the viewers can enjoy it. While ZEE5 has a large content library that spans across various languages, the second leg of the 'Dekhtey Reh Jaogey' campaign will help us exhibit our diverse content offerings, especially regional content and further our aim of deeper regionalization by making deeper inroads into the country. With the new subscription package, viewers will have access to an endless supply of compelling and binge-worthy entertainment at an annual price of Rs. 599/-".

"As the multilingual storyteller of India and Bharat alike, we will continue to focus on entertainment inclusion by producing relatable and varied content across languages, keeping in mind the several consumer cohorts we cater to. We will keep finding technologically advanced ways to make ZEE5 a user-friendly platform that consumers prefer to entertain themselves, not just in India but globally. We are delighted to have Sara and Amol joining hands with us once again in providing the best of entertainment to India at the best of prices", he added.

Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas says, “Today, content has become the perfect conversation starter and enabler. Conversations are invariably peppered with references to dialogues and characters from content pieces across OTT platforms. It is the “conversation drama” that people miss out on when they miss content. We decided to build on this idea for ZEE5 to pull in their audiences, every week to watch new shows and movies, and stay above content FOMO. So, they never miss out on all the excitement on and off the screen.”

Take a look at the ad film:

For 'Dekhtey Reh Jaogey', ZEE5 has planned a high-frequency promotional outreach across TV, social media, and the internet as part of a 360-degree approach to target the country’s entertainment aficionados. Currently the highest growing OTT platform in India as per the latest industry reports, ZEE5 is known for its diversified content across 100+ taste clusters and its focus on real, relevant, and resonant storytelling.

