Yes Bank kicks-off festive season with ‘Khushiyon ki karein Zimmedari se Tayyari’ campaign

Yes Bank welcomes the season of festivals by launching the ‘Khushiyon ki karein Zimmedari se Tayyari’ campaign - empowering customers with enhanced access to digital finance and e-solutions. The bank has unveiled various festive offerings for MSME Business loans, Digital Auto loans, Digital Personal loans and Current & Savings accounts, to spark cheer and joy, as we take our steps responsibly - with #ZimmedariSeTayyari.

As this extraordinary year unfolds, this festive season has a feeling of joy, warmth, camaraderie and celebration, although tinged with nostalgia. While this year the outward expression of celebration is expected to be mellow, the spirit of the celebration doesn’t have to be. As the Bank walks alongside customers and partners through this challenging period, it aims to empower and enable them to share happiness with their loved ones through thoughtfully crafted solutions to meet specific needs of the day.

Commenting on the launch, Jasneet Bachal, Chief Marketing Officer, Yes Bank said, “Traditionally, celebrations and purchase decisions have had a symbiotic association, with a large part of festivities centered around the context of purchases. What we hope to do through the campaign is to empower consumers and their families to experience the festive joy in its fullness, even amid the new realities of the day. As a Brand, we wanted to layer the campaign with empathy and cheer – whilst the celebrations may be different, the underlying human emotion will remain the same, enabled by our solutions. As a Bank, we want to connect with consumers by giving them easy financial options that build optimism, a sense of abundance and hope to prevail over this temporary phase. We see this unique time as an occasion to find fresh ways of celebrating as a community and maximizing our potential.”

“Given the way things have been this entire year with COVID-19, it has become very important for brands to be sensitive about the way they communicate and cue celebration, be it for a small occasion or a festival. In light of this, Yes Bank's message of 'Khushiyon ki Karein Zimmedari Se Tayyari’ tells consumers that they can still go ahead and be responsible for the happiness of their loved ones, no matter how tough times get. We are delighted to partner YES BANK in putting out such a beautiful message,” said Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas.

“This year's Diwali and other festivals have the backdrop of COVID-19 and economic slowdown. Yes Bank wanted to uplift the spirits during festivities by providing hassle free loans, yet didn't want to suggest splurging during festivities. The plank of 'Khushiyon ki Karein Zimmedari Se Tayyari’ suggested the need to spend but responsibly. The film had to be emotional and showcase various strata and how everyone is doing their bit to uplift the happiness of their loved ones. Because bringing a smile on someone's face is the biggest responsibility,” added Azazul Haque, CCO, Mullen Lintas.

The campaign, which underscores Yes BanK’s focus on customer-centricity, is being promoted across social and digital media, OTT networks, digital news publisher networks and the Bank’s digital assets & branches. Conceptualized by Mullen Lintas, the campaign kicked off with the digital film, which highlights Yes Bank’s commitment to customer centricity and inspires customers to spread the joy of the festive season in the lives of their loved ones. The ad film takes viewers through six relatable situations emphasizing the underlining theme of ‘Khushiyon ki karein Zimmedari se Tayyari’ with relevant Brand product plug-ins, while highlighting the differentiated banking experience offered by Yes Bank.