Xiaomi Smart TV’s latest campaign by Lowe Lintas showcases its features

Xiaomi TV has launched a multi-film campaign conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Bangalore. The campaign highlights Xiaomi Smart TV’s hardware features like Vivid Picture Engine, Slim Bezel-less Design, and Dolby Audio, along with Patchwall, a content aggregation platform.

Lowe Lintas Bangalore has built this campaign around the life of a father-son duo in every film; the son uses features of Patchwall to help his dad come out of sticky situations. The films produced by Lintas C:EX feature Manish Chaudhary in the father's role and Prit Kamani playing the son. Three unique features of the Patchwall are highlighted in the films – Universal Search, Kids Mode and IMDb Ratings.

Talking about the campaign, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said: “In a world where people only look at the hardware features in a smart TV, what actually makes a TV a smart one is the software behind it. In this case, Xiaomi’s Patchwall software is the brain of the TV and its amazing features make it a truly smart TV. The clarity in the brief led us to crafting a campaign that was both simple yet engaging. While the stories are based on the features, we wanted to ensure the overall communication doesn’t become just functional. Hence the idea of the father son duo was cracked. This helped us package all the functional information in a fun storytelling format.”

Kris Lukose, Marketing Lead TV, Xiaomi India, said, “Over the last four years, we at Xiaomi have been working relentlessly towards our commitment to make great smart TV technologies accessible to everyone. As a result, we’re the number one smart TV brand in the country today with huge prevalence across diverse consumer groups in India. We are proud to have played an instrumental role in driving Smart TV adoption in India by offering consumers a deep integration of hardware and software on all our devices.

The software on a smart TV is a key differentiator today with changing media consumption habits. And so with this campaign we want to push consumers to really question how smart is their smart TV really. With PatchWall on our smart TVs and its inherent premium features like Universal Search, IMDb ratings, Kids Mode and much more, we’re certain Xiaomi TVs are the smartest of all smart TV offerings today.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)