WPP moving to take full control of Aus subsidiary  

The company can now be de-listed from the Australian Securities Exchange

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 30, 2020 9:03 AM
WPP

WPP is moving towards taking full control of WPP AUNZ, its subsidiary in Australia, media reports have said.

The minority shareholders are being offered $0.55 for every share.

The company can be now de-listed from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and will no longer be required to lodge financial reports.  

At present, WPP has 61.5% of the ASX-listed WPP AUNZ.

