WPP moving to take full control of Aus subsidiary
The company can now be de-listed from the Australian Securities Exchange
WPP is moving towards taking full control of WPP AUNZ, its subsidiary in Australia, media reports have said.
The minority shareholders are being offered $0.55 for every share.
The company can be now de-listed from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and will no longer be required to lodge financial reports.
At present, WPP has 61.5% of the ASX-listed WPP AUNZ.
