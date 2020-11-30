WPP moving to take full control of Aus subsidiary  

The company can now be de-listed from the Australian Securities Exchange

WPP is moving towards taking full control of WPP AUNZ, its subsidiary in Australia, media reports have said.

The minority shareholders are being offered $0.55 for every share.

The company can be now de-listed from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and will no longer be required to lodge financial reports.

At present, WPP has 61.5% of the ASX-listed WPP AUNZ.