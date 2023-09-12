WPP launches its first Creative Technology Experience Centre in Mumbai
The event was graced by Mark Read, Global CEO, WPP
WPP's first Creative Technology Experience Centre was launched in Mumbai in the presence of the company’s Global CEO Mark Read and several other top leaders. Niraj Ruparel, Emerging Tech Lead at WPP India, took to LinkedIn and shared glimpses of the launch event.
“Today, we stand on the shoulders of collaboration and dedication - the launch of WPP's first Creative Technology Experience Centre in Mumbai, graced by none other than Mr. Mark Read himself!”, Ruparel's post read.
“Kudos to the 150 brilliant minds in WPP's Creative Technology community in India, who poured their heart and soul into this milestone. Your relentless commitment is the backbone of our success”, his post further added.
Read, who is on his visit to India for WPP's board meeting, spoke to exchange4media Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman about the company's future plans, his belief in India’s growth possibilities & talent, and more. Click here to read the full interview.
WPP will double its size in India in next five years: Mark Read
The Global CEO talks about WPP's scale-up plans for India, his belief in the country’s growth possibilities, and more
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Sep 12, 2023 8:56 AM | 7 min read
WPP is looking at hiring 7,000-8,000 employees in India in the next five years, says Global CEO Mark Read. Read, who is here for the company’s board meeting, spoke to Naziya Alvi Rahman about their scale-up plans, his belief in India’s growth possibilities & talent, the country being WPP’s fastest growing market, and more. Below are edited excerpts:
What brings the WPP board meeting to India this year?
It's a really unique point in India's history with the G20 Summit over the weekend and India becoming the world's most populous country this year. One can really see the importance of it now. It's something we at WPP have known for some time. India today is our fifth biggest market- a real area of growth, innovation and vibrancy for the company. We really wanted the board to come here as we haven't been here since 2017. We wanted the board to come and see how the market has developed here.
As you mentioned, India is your fifth largest market, as well as one of the fastest growing centres, what factors are working in favour of WPP in India?
India has been our fastest growing market for the last 10 years. It's been driven both by domestic and international growth. We have around 10,500 people in India, out of them, 50 per cent are working with Indian companies and clients and the other 50 per cent are supporting our global businesses. What's been amazing is that both these areas have grown substantially. India contributes close to 4-5% of our global business.
According to your latest financial numbers, India grew by 0.8% in H1 compared to 37% growth last year for the same period. This shows a significant drop. What were the factors that caused this decline, and how do you plan to regain the growth trajectory?
GroupM expects to grow about 12% this year overall. But there's no doubt about the slowdown. Second half of the year is awaited and we are hoping for a rapid growth. India perhaps is the only market that didn't decline in 2022. The growth was flat during Covid, but in 2021 and 2022, we saw very strong growth. And so, it's no surprise, against those comparatives, that despite a slightly tougher first half of the year, we hope to see strong growth maintained in the second half of the year, and for the many years to come.
In a recent statement, you said 50% of WPP’s tech services for global clients are offshored to India, and you are looking to scale this up rapidly. Could you please share your plans for scaling up?
We have a really great offshore development business here. We call them centres of excellence. These are companies or parts of WPP that help people with production, building e-commerce websites, implementing Adobe or Salesforce and technologies. Those skills are in great demand. What we have in India is really strong technical expertise at a price point that makes it extremely competitive.
Having said that, I don't see India as a low-cost country. It's really about the combination of skill & expertise and a price point. We see demand for those services expanding around the world as technology has impacted the advertising communications business and has become much more people-intensive. GroupM has been the fastest growing part of our business in India. AI is going to drive the demand for technology services. It's a really important role that India can play in delivering AI services to WPP’s global client list as well.
Coming back to the scale-up question, can we expect any announcement about an expansion plan in India?
We got things that we need to announce. It's really a continuation of what we've been doing so far. A lot of it will come from organic growth, expanding the capabilities that we have. We have been bringing a lot of our IT people to support the company. We will be spending our finance capabilities on technology development centres here as well.
We have been talking about doubling the size of WPP business in India in the next five years. I think that’s achievable. That would mean we'll be hiring 7,000- 8,000 people in the company over the next five years. There's no reason why we shouldn't be able to do that. So, that's the scale of the investment that we're going to make in this market.
WPP won the prestigious 'Company of the Decade' title at Cannes Lions 2023. How does the company differentiate itself from other agencies in the business?
Creativity is integral to WPP’s DNA and to our way of working. Clients come to a company like us because they need the very best ideas. In some ways, it's because we employ creative people, mavericks, people who come up with fantastic ideas. We have people who have a great understanding of marketing strategies and consumers, and we're able to bring them together with our clients to produce groundbreaking work.
The work that we did for Cadbury’s Diwali campaign, with Shah Rukh Khan, is an idea that's been celebrated on a world stage. What does the campaign contain? It contains a creative idea, innovative use of technology, an understanding of the media landscape, and how to develop and deliver it around the world. India can play a really interesting role in the future of our industry which is about creativity and technology. We are in the business of imagination and intelligence, and the role that India can plan is of a country that has great strengths and creativity, as well as great depths of technology expertise. It's a unique market for us.
You are one of the most experienced and influential leaders in the media industry, what according to you are some of the challenges this sector is facing right now?
I think that we do have to navigate our way around privacy, and make sure that the consumer is protected during data collection. Also, I think brand safety challenge is a problem for many of the platforms. We have to make sure our young people are safe when they use this platform, something I feel quite strongly about as a parent.
Any time of change is also a time of uncertainty. We have to understand how we're going to use technology in order to connect the various platforms together and deliver ROI to our clients. We don't blindly leap into the new platforms.
But I think that the role of advertising is substantial. If you look at your phone, and all the apps and functionality that are enabled by advertising (industry mapping, email, social media, search), you will see we are providing or funding great services to consumers that lower the price point for people who couldn't ordinarily afford it. I think that's something that our industry really contributes in a positive way to society.
Before we wrap up, would you like to say something for your team here?
Since I've been here last (March 2020), India has had a difficult time, particularly during the second phase of Covid that hit the country very badly. I think Srini (CVL Srinivas) and our other leaders really stepped up extremely well and the whole team here in India helped each other. Many clients helped us and we helped other clients, I think we should thank them for that. And then we have a great business here and have great potential. Our job is to support them. We're here for we truly understand what's going on in the market and see the potential for India as India, and also for India on a global stage. And in a way, that's what we saw over 2020 as well. So that's what is on the agenda for us at this week at WPP.
Finally, by when do you think India will be in your top three markets?
Forecast is that India is going to be in the top three global economies in 2028. So, maybe that's possible in the next five years.
The remaining part of the interview will be published in Impact Magazine. Stay tuned for the detailed video of our conversation with Mark Read.
Greenply Industries unveils new campaign with Jr NTR
The campaign is for its Zero Emission product range
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 7:02 PM | 2 min read
Greenply Industries Limited, an infrastructure company, has launched a new brand campaign for its ‘Zero Emission (E-0)’ product range. The TVC features N. T. Rama Rao Jr.
“The brand's new TV commercial is set to make waves, showcasing Jr. NTR as the hero who champions the cause of healthy interiors. The story of two carpenters discovering the benefits of Greenply after a dramatic encounter with the Telegu superstar is sure to captivate audiences, reminiscent of the electrifying charm of a South Indian blockbuster,” the company said in a statement.
The commercial unfolds in a bustling workshop, where two carpenters labor diligently with ordinary plywood. Their discomfort becomes evident as they battle the harmful emissions emitting from the plywood, causing eye irritation, and breathing difficulties. In a true action-heroic style, Jr. NTR makes an entrance, confidently strides towards his cutout, and with a bold kick, he sends the wooden cutout made from ordinary plywood tumbling, declaring a victory over ordinary harmful emission plywood. A moment of comprehension dawns upon the carpenters, who join him in unison.
The TVC depicts Jr. NTR and Greenply’s Zero Emission plywood as a hero who fights the harmful emissions from ordinary plywood, protecting the consumers from its harmful effects.
Manoj Tulsian, Joint Managing Director and CEO at Greenply Industries, expressed his delight at this collaboration, stating, " Greenply Industries has always been at the forefront of innovation in the plywood industry. Our Zero Emission product range is a testament to our commitment to product innovation and the well-being of our consumers. We are thrilled to have Jr. NTR as our brand ambassador, as both Greenply and Jr. NTR share mutual values of sustainability and a deep commitment to the environment. We are certain that his charismatic pan-India appeal will help us reach a wider audience and create greater awareness about the critical role of eco-friendly products in the home interiors.”
Max Life Insurance unveils brand campaign starring Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh
The campaign is anchored to the company’s ‘You are the difference’ theme
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 5:51 PM | 4 min read
Max Life Insurance Company Ltd has unveiled its latest advertising campaign, starring cricketer Rohit Sharma along with his spouse Ritika Sajdeh. This marks the third captivating ad campaign featuring the power couple. The Television Commercial (TVC) introduces a tapestry of candid everyday moments that delve into the deep impact of "bharosa" (trust) on one another and the impact we have in the lives of our loved ones.
The TVC narrative unfolds in a succession of heartwarming scenes, where Ritika's thoughtful swap of Rohit's sandwich for a salad or their co-parenting practices exemplify more than just their personal dynamics. Throughout the commercial film, Ritika’s reassuring presence and simple solutions evoke a sense of trust and unwavering support. Echoing the campaign's core, the tagline "Aap hi to ho apno ka sabse bada bharosa, aur aapke bharose ke liye Max Life Insurance" reflects Max Life's commitment to protecting the lives of their customers.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance said, “Embedded at the heart of this campaign is the unwavering theme of 'bharosa,' a value that Max Life personifies. Rohit and Ritika beautifully epitomize the dynamics of trust and partnership. Together, they are an embodiment of our philosophy ‘You are the Difference’ inspiring individuals to protect the well-being and aspirations of their loved ones. Rohit and Ritika's relatable journey mirrors the journey of countless couples, families, and individuals who find solace in the presence of their loved ones. Through this campaign, our focus is to underscore Max Life's commitment - to stand by our customers when it matters most.”
Talking about the campaign launch, Rohit Sharma, Captain of the Indian National Men’s Cricket Team and Brand Ambassador, Max Life Insurance said, "This TVC holds immense personal significance for me, as it brings together the essence of 'bharosa' and the impactful notion of 'you are the difference.’ These values resonate deeply with my own principles. As a cricketer, the notion of being there for your team, through thick and thin, reflects the same spirit of trust and reliability. Ritika and I, through our journey, have emphasized the value of trust and the pivotal role each of us plays in our family's well-being.”
“It's truly reassuring to witness Max Life valuing the trust placed by customers. Max Life's comprehensive suite of insurance solutions, financial guidance, and customer-centric approach enable individuals to take charge of their financial security and the well-being of their loved ones. Ensuring the well-being of my loved ones holds unparalleled significance to me, and I would encourage each individual to move towards ensuring a secured future for their families.” added Ritika Sajdeh.
Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman and CEO, FCB Group India said, “Created by FCB Interface, Max Life Insurance's latest campaign featuring Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh brings alive the many dimensions of ‘bharosa’ in the lives of modern, progressive couples. Through candid moments and relatable experiences, the campaign beautifully encapsulates these dimensions of 'bharosa’. Further, this campaign looks to use AI to take personalization and accessibility to newer heights, ensuring that it connects with audiences like never before.”
“In addition to the TVC, the campaign is breaking new ground with AI powered advancements. With cutting edge AI integration, the campaign sets its sights on unlocking personalisation and accessibility by enabling opportunities of limitless content creation with Rohit Sharma at the heart of it all. The fusion of Rohit Sharma and AI will enable content development aimed at elevating consumer experience across the board with videos that cater to their specific requirements. The campaign goes live on Linear Television (LTV), Connected Television (CTV), and Mobile platforms. The campaign will also tap regional markets through its vernacular versions- in 6 regional languages- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Gujarati,” read a press release.
Omnicom gets HSBC Bank’s global media account
OMG earlier secured the bank's account in 2018
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 7, 2023 8:08 AM | 1 min read
Omnicom has bagged HSBC Bank's global media planning and buying account, as per media reports.
The global account is said to be worth $400 million.
As per a report, the pitch process went on for about 6 months.
Till 2018, Mindshare had the global account for about 13 years, post which it went to Omnicom.
An HSBC spokesperson was quoted as saying that the bank tries to "select the best partners to maximise the effectiveness of our investment".
The Sleep Company collaborates with Karan Johar for new campaign
The #MadeToFlaunt campaign says ‘Sleep in Style, Recline in Style’
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 4:23 PM | 2 min read
The Sleep Company has launched its latest campaign, ‘#MadeToFlaunt,’ in partnership with filmmaker, Karan Johar. This campaign showcases the company’s Elev8-Smart Recliner Beds and SmartGRID mattresses.
“Renowned for his unmissable style and love for luxury, Karan Johar effortlessly joins the #MadeToFlaunt campaign, skilfully highlighting The Sleep Company’s Elev8- Smart Recliner Bed and SmartGRID mattress. These exceptional products, mirror Karan's talent for making a statement with premium and luxurious choices, captivating with unrivalled attributes. Just as Karan earns admiration for his taste in luxury and curated items, Elev8 demands attention with its unparalleled comfort-tech features,” read a press release.
Commenting on the collaboration, Priyanka Salot, Co-founder, The Sleep Company, expressed, "Since 2019, The Sleep Company has led the way in revolutionising comfort and sleep solutions. Rooted in sleep science, our unwavering mission is to enhance our customers' quality of life. Our latest brand campaign, #MadeToFlaunt, is a celebration of exceptional products that seamlessly merge luxury, style, and comfort; Karan Johar perfectly embodies this philosophy, boldly embracing luxury. With his widespread popularity, this campaign brings us closer to making our SmartGRID technology accessible to an even broader audience, further cementing our leadership in innovative sleep and seating solutions."
Ripal Chopda, CMO, The Sleep Company also commented on the campaign and said, "Our main motive behind the #MadeTo Flaunt campaign is to connect with audiences who appreciate innovative products with cutting-edge technology. The Sleep Company’s Smart Recliner Bed complemented by our patented SmartGRID mattresses is a product which redefines sleeping comfort blended with luxury and innovation. With Mr. Karan Johar on board we are sure that this new campaign will lead to high visibility and help us strike a chord with modern consumers of today”
“In keeping with the spirit of Mr. Johar for #MadeToFlaunt, we at The Sleep Company hope that this campaign is 'The Biggest Blockbuster of the year!" added Ripal.
Anushka Sharma roped in as brand ambassador for W
The brand has launched its festive campaign with the association
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 12:17 PM | 2 min read
W onboarded Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador. With this partnership, the brand prepares to launch its high-decibel festive campaign that beautifully merges the warmth of festivities with the spirit of modernity.
The campaign talks about every festival having a story that is synonymous to the story of women. It captures the essence of women being the centre of every celebration, thereby urging women to cherish their individuality and ‘Celebrate your story’.
Speaking about the association, Anushka Sharma said, "I am happy to be a part of the W for Woman family as a brand ambassador. The brand's ideology resonates with my beliefs and values. The brand celebrates the essence of every woman, her unique story, her convictions, her beliefs, her challenges and her wins. To me, W for Woman is the embodiment of a thinking woman’s brand, reflecting the modern woman who embraces her roots- a woman who is truly Indian at heart and global in her outlook.”
Anant Daga, Managing Director - TCNS Clothing Co Ltd., said, "Anushka’s vibrant persona and strong individuality perfectly complement the essence of the brand. Anushka epitomises the inspiring and accomplished modern woman, seamlessly transitioning through diverse roles, embodying the true spirit of the W woman. Our festive range, unveiled alongside this campaign, takes on a fresh identity- an all-new avatar. We are excited to have Anushka on board as the W woman.”
Teachers Day 2023: How brands honoured India's educators
Gratitude and respect with a side of humour were the dominant themes in the creatives put out by the brands this year
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 1:51 PM | 2 min read
September 5th is celebrated as Teachers Day in India to honour the contributions of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India who was also an exemplary educator. India has a long and rich tradition of honouring teachers, often placing them above God as demonstrated by the Sanskrit phrase: “Mata Pita Guru Dev." A teacher is not only an educator but a mentor and a guide who is also responsible for the spiritual growth of the pupils.
Given India's reverence for mentor figures, September 5 is a day when people pay their respects to the teachers who shaped their lives and careers. Even brands leverage the occasion to honour the teachers on this day.
Adda247
Aditya Birla
A nostalgic trip down the lane can make us remember the first time we saw the world through our teacher’s eyes.— Aditya Birla Group (@AdityaBirlaGrp) September 5, 2023
This Teacher’s Day, we are immensely thankful to them for opening a window of endless possibilities. #AdityaBirlaGroup#BigInYourLife#WindowToTheWorld#TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/eNOtzUQrnf
Amul
Happy Teachers Day! For the teaching and learning and the education- and inculcating in us that great lesson called life.#TeachersDay #KoolTeachers pic.twitter.com/P61GWbUUVG— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 5, 2023
APL Apollo
View this post on Instagram
Bumble
View this post on Instagram
Cartoon Network
View this post on Instagram
Discovery Kids
View this post on Instagram
Godrej & Boyce
Kalyan Jewellers
Navneet
Netflix
View this post on Instagram
Oxemberg
View this post on Instagram
Paperboat
View this post on Instagram
Paytm
Happy Teachers' Day to the lightning-fast? lessons that were taught during the short PTMs! #PaytmKaro❤️#HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/VvYhe4Vrfw— Paytm (@Paytm) September 5, 2023
Swiggy
Swiggy
View this post on Instagram
Shoppers Stop
View this post on Instagram
Tata Play
View this post on Instagram
Zomato
View this post on Instagram
