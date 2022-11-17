WPP Ignite Awards: Winners felicitated at WPP Commerce

The WPP Commerce event, held in Mumbai on Wednesday, saw winners of WPP Ignite Awards being felicitated.

The awards recognised creative and tech brilliance across WPP. The inaugural awards received over 250 entries.

Please find the list of winners below:

CVL Srinivas, Country Manager - WPP India, said: “With WPP Commerce, our endeavour is to offer deep insights into this ever-evolving commerce landscape. The line between offline and online consumer journeys is disappearing. We want to take this opportunity to emphasise how the commerce ecosystem has accelerated over the last few years and what marketers need to do to effectively build brands.”

Tushar Vyas, President - Growth and Transformation, GroupM (South Asia), said: “WPP is a growth partner for clients, helping them build brand commerce presence, and awareness to drive online and retail sales for them. The category is now rapidly expanding. Today, consumers are ready to purchase any product they see, whenever and wherever they want. Commerce could not be more crucial than it is today, and we as partners want to help identify the most relevant solutions for our clients.”

