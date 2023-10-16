WPP colleagues remember Hemant Mehta: 'Life well-lived and a legacy that inspires'
Market research and consumer insights veteran Mehta's colleagues and friends at WPP remember the man for his brilliance, kindness and enduring impact on the media landscape
Hemant Mehta, the renowned market research and consumer insights veteran, has passed away. He was a revered figure in the industry who held key positions in organisations such as IMRB, Kantar and TAM Media Research.
Mehta had been an integral part of the industry, contributing to its growth, launching several innovative services, spearheading industry initiatives, mentoring many people and being a trusted advisor to many clients.
The news of his demise has shocked the advertising and marketing world with many industry heads expressing their sorrow about his passing.
Prasanth Kumar, CEO - South Asia, GroupM
“Definitely a shock! I will keep my words few. It’s always been very enriching every moment that we have met. Hement has always been very collaborative and he always has been someone who would go beyond brief to help. We have had lovely memories. My prayers are always with his soul”
Tushar Vyas, President – Growth and Transformation, GroupM South Asia
I've had the privilege of knowing Hemant for more than two decades. He's a dear friend, a professional companion, and a valuable partner at multiple WPP Streams. Hemant is a truly remarkable individual, and his contributions to our industry are nothing short of extraordinary. His work was a harmonious blend of data and insights, meticulously crafted with precision and passion.
Beyond his professional achievements, Hemant was a mentor and friend to many, always ready to share his knowledge and wisdom with a generous spirit. His brilliance, kindness, and enduring impact on the media, advertising, and market research communities will be cherished and remembered always.
As we remember Hemant, we celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever guide and inspire us. Hemant, our 'Dinner with HM' WhatsApp group will continue to remain active—perhaps someday!
Preeti Reddy, Chairwoman - South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar
Hemant was absolutely in the right profession. Research demands rigour, an ability to find patterns, logical, clear thinking, creativity and the ability to communicate. All which Hemant had in great measure. But there was much more to Hemant than his research capabilities. He had a zest for living, he was brimming with energy, interested in everything - art, food, films, crosswords, books, travel, farming, writing, technology. The professional legacy he leaves behind isn’t only the clients he led or the businesses he transformed. It is all the people whose lives he touched and whose careers he helped build. And there are many of them. He was the ‘go-to-person’ for so many of us.
Hemant had both energy and imagination. He was evocative of life itself. His leaving us is a reminder that life, however short or unpredictable, is a gift to be lived to the fullest. I will miss him terribly. We still had so many arguments to fight, crosswords to complete, restaurants to discover and gossip to exchange. Rest in peace, my friend. You left us too early.”
Clearly, digital is much more than what it used to be five years ago: Tarun Garg, Hyundai
58 minutes ago
Tagglabs and boAt get AI to paint a vivid picture of India in the World Cup season
The song written by Prashant Ingole and rendered by Vishal Dadlani has been set to the video generated with AI
Oct 16, 2023
As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup takes centre stage in India, Tagglabs and BOAT bring to life "India India," a music video that's a first of its kind. Made with AI, this video, composed and penned by Prashant Ingole and voiced by Vishal Dadlani, captures the heart and soul of Indian cricket.
"The video isn't just a feast for the ears but also for the eyes. It paints a vivid picture of India through AI-generated visuals: bustling roads filled with the hum of daily life, passionate fans with painted faces cheering from stadium stands, families gathered around TVs, and individuals in quiet corners, hands folded in prayer, hoping for India's victory. These aren't just scenes; they are the heartbeat of a nation that lives and breathes cricket," said Tagglabs.
Tagglabs founder Hariom Seth expressed, "At Tagglabs, we've always aimed to push boundaries. With 'India India,' we're not just presenting a song; we're showcasing the future of filmmaking and the incredible capabilities of AI in marketing and advertising. Our commitment to innovation remains unwavering as we continue to explore new frontiers in the world of media and entertainment."
“India India” is musically backed by ADR Media Production.
Anchor makes a promise to bear the 'load' this World Cup season
Wondrlab has conceptualised the ad for the electrical brand
Oct 16, 2023
This sense of community gets further amplified when it comes to Cricket. In any locality, housing society, or circle of friends, there is always that one home that plays host to all the big matches. The viewing parties, albeit always fun, come with their share of eccentric characters, over-friendly neighbours and friends who not just use, but abuse the hospitality of this host. In a light-hearted way, this film showcases how these gatherings often lead to an excessive spike in the electric load.
Sunil Narula, Senior VP – Sales & Marketing says “The Wondrlab team has excelled in vividly showcasing our category. At Anchor by Panasonic, our steadfast belief has always been to offer our consumers top-quality, technologically advanced products. With this latest campaign, we've elevated our brand positioning, further emphasizing our industry leadership.”
Amit Akali, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, Wondrlab, says, “Historically, wires, MCBs and switches have been a low-involvement category for the consumer. The creative challenge here was to bring Anchor by Panasonic’s load bearing products to the fore in an engaging manner. We operated on a quintessentially Indian insight of being magnanimous and welcoming of our near and dear ones, irrespective of the load that comes with it, electric load included. In the film, we have portrayed an endearingly relatable instance centred around communal cricket-watching and contextual occasion.”
The Switches, MCBs, and Wires from Anchor by Panasonic are made with Japanese Technology that empower them to bear these excessive loads and thereby make such wonderful events just that, wonderful.
Coca-Cola's H2 spending to be the highest ever in India: Arnab Roy
Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia, also spoke about 'going all in with Disney Star' with new campaigns and activations for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
Oct 16, 2023
Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia, stated during a roundtable that the company's H2 spending will be the biggest it has ever been, despite the fact that it generally sees a decline every year.
With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and festive season around, Roy stated that the spending will a historic uptick despite the fact that it generally sees a decline every year.
Roy said that this year is unique because it's the ICC event happening in India and the World Cup is a really important engagement platform for the brand. In partnership with ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, the brand markets its two iconic beverage brands- Thums Up and Limca Sportz.
"This is going to be the highest ever spend we have done in a quarter in the history of our company's presence in India," Roy stated, referring to the World Cup and festival season both falling in Q4. This is a unique opportunity with the World Cup and all of the festivals taking place at the same time. It will be one of the greatest marketing investments in Q4, which has seen a little drop in the past few years."
Campaigns launched in partnership with ICC
Roy said that in India Coca Cola has been partnering with the ICC for more than four years. “It is the second largest sporting event in the world and by far the largest sporting event in India. It's obviously a huge platform for us to ensure that we are able to reconnect with our consumers and also go and activate the whole ecosystem in our business.”
The company has three brands under the ICC platform. The first one is with its core brand Thums Up which has the biggest marketing plan and has been on for a while. The second one is on Sprite and the company also activating a new brand under a new product- Limca Sports- which is an extension of the company’s popular brand Limca.
For Thums Up, the brand launched the "Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao" Campaign which embodies the nation's excitement for ICC Men’s Cricket.
Thums Up's 'Player Manifestos' is yet another inspiring phase of the overall campaign that fuels enthusiasm, confidence, and support for Team India. The campaign features cricket icons like Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shahrukh Khan as the 'Voice of Belief’ focusing on instilling an unwavering belief in the Indian cricket team's World Cup journey and enhancing fan engagement through real-time tech-led responses from expert panels and credible influencers.
Another campaign that the brand launched -- "Thums Up Utha, India India Macha" -- is a tribute to the cricket team as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup, aiming to inspire and rally fans behind India's quest for victory.
For Limca Sportz, the company launched the "Yo-Yo Test Challenge" and unveiled a host of offline and online activations. It was kickstarted by Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on social media with "Yo-Yo test leke Dekhao, World Cup jaane ka Mauka Pao." For Sprite, the company launched "Thand Rakh" campaign.
“We have been very happy with the partnership in terms of the exposure we've gotten in the last three years. We will continue to work with them closely and explore opportunities which will help us to go and activate and scale,” said Roy.
Partnership with Disney Star
As earlier reported by exchange4media, Coca-Cola sealed a sponsorship agreement of Rs 150-160 crore with Disney Star- the official broadcaster of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for both TV and Digital.
Roy reiterated that the brand has a very strong partnership with the broadcaster. In the past, they were the on-air sponsors in the IPL. “In continuation of a belief that live sports is very important, we are going all in with Disney Star.” He shared that for IPL return on investment was phenomenal and the brand is optimistic about the viewership of the ICC World Cup also, on both TV and digital.”
Coca-Cola has collaborated with Disney+ Hotstar for "Thums Up Fan Pulse" ushering in a new era of immersive cricket engagement. The first-of-its-kind platform redefines cricket content, resonating with Thums Up's true spirit featuring lively discussions, expert insights, and fan participation with cricket legends, hosted by Harsha Bhogle, to keep the World Cup excitement alive.
ICC World Cup 2023: Why more brands have chosen Team Digital this year
Also, some legacy brands, which typically choose television, have decided to go only-digital this year
Oct 16, 2023
The ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, being hosted by India, has pulled in a lot of brands, both legacy and new ones, on TV and digital. While television has long been the top choice for most advertisers, in an interesting turn of events, this year, digital seems to have become the new favourite.
The digital streaming of World Cup on Disney+ Hotstar has a total of 19 sponsors. It is co-powered by Mahindra & Mahindra and Dream11. Booking.com, Surf Excel (HUL), Peter England, Thums Up, Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water, Diageo India, MRF Tyres, LendingKart, BPCL, Herbalife, Haier Appliances, Pernod Ricard India, AMFI, Google Pay, PhonePe, Amazon and Parle Biscuits are among the digital streaming associate sponsors. Out of these 19 sponsors, 11 are exclusively on digital. These include legacy brands such as MRF Tyres and Parle Biscuits. Amazon and Haier are two other big brands that have decided to go only-digital. PhonePe, HUL and BPCL are among the brands that are both on TV and digital. TV, on the other hand, has a total of 15 sponsors this time.
According to experts, there are several reasons why there are more advertisers on digital this ICC Cricket World Cup. Two of the main reasons, according to them, is the free streaming option on mobile phones and a lower entry point on the digital platform compared to TV. Some experts say digital buying is substantially more efficient than TV, though there are some who feel it depends on what the brand’s expectations are.
Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products said, "The rates aren't worth looking at on TV. In our experience with the World Cup, digital works better because we can be confident that we are only paying for the number of people who are watching it,” Shah added.
He further explained that the World Cup is very uncertain. If the performance of India is not good, advertisers don't get a fair return on their investment on TV. “Between TV and digital, digital is more efficient. We are only paying for the viewership that we are getting, unlike TV, where advertisers are paying a huge amount and hope for the best. Also, nothing stops people watching it on digital. In fact, of late, the trend of watching matches on mobile is only picking up because people would not like to be tied down to TV,” mentioned Shah.
Unlike Parle, Coca-Cola, one of the major sponsors of the tournament, decided to go on both TV and digital.
Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing CocaCola India and South-West Asia, stated that for the brand, both mediums are equally important because while digital allows consumers to watch the match wherever they want, even while travelling, some audiences prefer to watch the match on a larger screen with their families. "Both of them have very unique and important roles in the consumer connection plan and I think that's the reason why we wanted to ensure that we're there on both platforms."
There are certain brands that spend majorly in digital. One of them is Booking.com. Last year, the company spent somewhere around $6 billion globally on marketing and the majority of it was digital advertising because that's where traditionally the advertiser is the strongest.
“Traditionally, we have invested pretty heavily on the digital marketing side since we started off as an online brand. Digital is the channel where we receive a lot of our direct business from,” said Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for Indian Subcontinent & Indonesia at Booking.com earlier in an interview with e4m.
“While we are very relevant to our partners all across the country, we also want to be relevant to consumers. Therefore, we are also investing a lot on social media,” shared Kumar.
Keeping ICC Cricket World Cup free on mobile is not the only reason why advertisers are attracted towards digital. In comparison to TV, the cost is much less on digital, told a senior media planner on the condition of anonymity.
He went on to say, "In the last two years, digital viewership has only grown, and thus its share of advertising has grown as well, because that's where your audience is. All of these possibilities are significantly better on digital compared to TV now that the stream is also free and consumers do not even need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar. Also, as more people watch content on digital, why will they pay for TV, especially at such a high price?"
According to Vishal Chinchankar, CEO of Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha, there are two approaches to how brands choose routes. One is television which gives you spill, whereas digital is sharp targeted. Now, some marketers still believe in sharp targeting, and others in spill.
He said in some cases where advertisers usually opt for television advertising but have decided to advertise only on digital this time, it is because of the entry point on the platform. “Television has a larger ticket size versus digital which can be still achieved with a smaller investment. Therefore, the point of investment is another reason why brands go for digital.”
He also believes that connected TV is making a big impact, and also getting big numbers. “For me, connected TV works extremely well. If a brand wants to target a certain market, or a certain type of audience, I would still love to go with digital or mobile,” Chinchankar said.
He shared that some of his agency’s brands have invested in digital more than television. “In terms of the number of advertisers, do we have more on digital? The answer is yes. And it's because of the objective of what that advertiser really wants.
Also, another factor why we are seeing more brands on digital is because this time it's free on mobile. “There's absolutely no doubt about it, because that's a double treat. Earlier, it was exposed only to the paid 60 million and but now the numbers are definitely looking good as it reaches out the larger audience base.
In the 2019 edition of ICC Cricket World Cup, Dream 11, Uber Eats, Amazon Pay and Coca Cola were the co-presenting sponsors for digital. The associate sponsors were Royal Challenge, Acko, CEAT, and ICICI Lombard. It was a good mix of both new and legacy companies.
'We are committed to elevating the Indian Racing League to new heights in season 2'
Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman, RPPL, shares insights about Season 2 of the league & highlights the array of opportunities it offers to brands seeking fresh marketing prospects
Oct 15, 2023
India has immense sporting talent, yet there's a gap between this talent and the opportunities available for them to truly shine. In the world of motorsports, India has a considerable distance to cover. Akhilesh Reddy, Director of MEIL and Chairman of RPPL (Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd), is on a mission to revolutionise the motorsport scene in India. He's paving the way for aspiring Indian racing drivers, encouraging them to embrace the sport more passionately by introducing F3 and F4 racing to the country.
In a recent conversation with e4m, Reddy shares insights about the season 2 of the league & highlights the array of opportunities it offers to brands seeking fresh marketing prospects.
Excerpts:
What drives your initiative to organize the Formula 4 Indian championship and Indian racing league under the banner of Indian Racing Festival ?
The vision of racing promotions, and its initiatives in F3 and F4, is to take an all-Indian team to F1 in the next 5-7 years and an all-Indian women team to F2 in the next 10-12 years.
From a purely commercial standpoint, F3 and F4 add a lot of technical legitimacy to our offerings, including the Indian racing league, given the FIA points that come with them. They will attract the international racing fraternity to India, and subsequently, suppliers to the global auto-racing industry.
By running not one but two FIA sanctioned championships, the profile of Indian racing will be elevated in the global rankings, and this will attract viewership that will translate to commercial success in the 4-5 year horizon.
F3 and F4 are FIA-sanctioned championships and hence are run under the rules and regulations of the FIA, following the protocols set by the racing commission for the respective championships. My vision is to make India a strong player in the motorsports world, and open up opportunities to aspiring Indian racing drivers to take up the sport more seriously as they have the platform to graduate to the top right in their home ground.
Can you highlight the unique features and selling points of your racing championship that differentiate it from other competitions in the market?
Our racing championship stands out due to its commitment to inclusivity, ensuring equal opportunities for racers from all backgrounds. We prioritize safety with top-notch tracks and cutting-edge technology. We offer an immersive experience, engaging fans through interactive sessions and behind-the-scenes access. Moreover, our championship is socially responsible. This unique blend of inclusivity, innovation, engagement, and social impact sets us apart in the motorsports market. We also fundamentally believe that the motorsprots niche can only be broken if we take the sport to the masses rather than hoping the aspirations pass to the masses, and our efforts in partnering with various governments to run street circuits is a step towards the same.
How do you believe your championship contributes to the development and growth of motorsports in the region or globally?
Our championship significantly contributes to the development and growth of motorsports in several ways.
Firstly, we serve as a nurturing ground for budding talents, offering them a competitive platform to hone their skills and progress in their racing careers. By providing opportunities for young racers to showcase their abilities, we actively contribute to the talent pool within the sport.
Secondly, we focus on fostering a vibrant racing culture within the region. Through grassroots initiatives, training programs, and school partnerships, we inspire the younger generation to embrace motorsports, thereby creating a sustainable fan base and future racers.
Additionally, our strategic partnerships with international racing circuits and organizations facilitate global exposure for local talents. Participation in international events not only elevates the profile of our racers but also showcases the region's potential in motorsports on the world stage.
Could you share any significant challenges you have faced while organizing and managing the championship, and how you've overcome them?
Formula racing championship in India presented several challenges. One of the significant hurdles was establishing credibility and gaining trust within the motorsports community.
To do this, we focused on transparency and professionalism. We forged alliances with renowned names in the motorsports industry, gaining their support and expertise. Collaborating with experienced professionals helped build credibility and showcased our commitment to the sport.
Additionally, logistical challenges, especially concerning the design and construction of tracks, were addressed through meticulous planning and partnerships with expert track designers. By leveraging their experience, we ensured that our tracks met international standards, providing a safe and challenging environment for racers.
Through strategic collaborations, financial planning, logistical expertise, and robust marketing strategies, we navigated challenges, establishing a successful Formula racing championship in India.
In what ways does your championship engage with fans and spectators, both during live events and through digital platforms?
During live events, we engage fans through interactive fan zones, VIP experiences, and fan challenges. On digital platforms, we offer live streams, social media interactions, online contests, VR/AR experiences, and fan communities, ensuring an immersive experience for fans both on-site and online. We believe live and digital fan experiences will be significant avenues to build valuable assets for the venture, and also from a non commercial sense, bring the fans closer to the sport.
How do you plan to expand the reach and influence of your racing championship in the coming years? What kind of impact do you hope your racing championship will have on aspiring racers and the motorsport community?
In the coming years, we plan to expand our championship's reach and influence through global partnerships, youth development programs, and digital innovation. Strengthening sponsorships, engaging in community events, and promoting educational initiatives will also play a vital role. Our goal is to create a more inclusive and globally recognized racing championship, appealing to a diverse audience and leaving a significant impact on the motorsports industry.
We are constantly looking at opportunities that can be provided to our drivers to step up to the next level, and are partnering with teams in multiple global championships and offering that as an added reward to their performances in our championships. This kind of opportunity is what makes us attractive not just to aspiring indian drivers but to international ones too.
Can you elaborate on the opportunities your championship provides for sponsors, partners, and brands looking to associate with motorsports?
Our championship offers sponsors, partners, and brands a unique platform for unparalleled exposure and engagement. By associating with us, they gain:
Global Visibility: Sponsors benefit from international exposure through televised races, live streaming, and social media coverage, reaching a vast and diverse audience.
Brand Integration: We provide tailored branding opportunities, allowing sponsors to seamlessly integrate their brand into the championship events, enhancing brand recognition and recall.
Targeted Marketing: Sponsors can engage with their specific target demographics, ensuring that their message resonates with motorsports enthusiasts and potential customers.
Interactive Fan Engagement: Partners can interact directly with fans through on-site activations, fan zones, and digital platforms, fostering a loyal customer base and generating brand loyalty.
Innovation Showcase: Brands can showcase their latest products and innovations in the high-energy motorsports environment, positioning themselves as industry leaders and innovators.
Networking Opportunities: Partners gain access to an exclusive network of industry professionals, fellow sponsors, and influential personalities, fostering valuable business connections and collaborations.
In essence, our championship offers sponsors, partners, and brands a dynamic and multifaceted platform to elevate their visibility, connect with their audience, and align their brand with the excitement and energy of motorsports, creating a mutually beneficial partnership
What role do you see technology playing in the future of your racing championship, especially concerning innovations in race cars and event experiences?
We are big believers in the role of technology in motorsports. Cars will become more and more eco-friendly and their performance will keep improving even with that. With fans, tech innovations are already playing a huge role, from sim racing to live experiences at the venue.
What achievements or milestones are you particularly proud of in the journey of your racing championship, and what are your aspirations for its future?
We take pride in expanding our championship's reach, from grassroots initiatives to international collaborations, nurturing talent and fostering a passionate fan base. Our future aspirations include global recognition, empowering more young racers, and creating an inclusive, innovative, and thrilling motorsports experience for fans worldwide
Market research and consumer insights veteran Hemant Mehta passes away
Mehta was associated with Kantar for over three decades
Oct 15, 2023
Market research and consumer insights veteran Hemant Mehta has passed away. Mehta was the former MD & Chief Strategy Officer of Kantar.
Mehta began his career in IMRB in 1989 under Katy Merchant and had worked with IMRB/Kantar in its various avatars ever since.
His affinity for media research and large scale continuous measurement systems led to Ramesh Thadani, the late President of IMRB, nominating him to the core team tasked with the development of an electronic PeopleMeter
Mehta was then selected to set up and lead TAM Media Research and to launch the PeopleMeter-based TV audience measurement system. On his return to IMRB in 2000, he managed the Media & Panel division and incubated specialist verticals like Retail & Shopper. His responsibility later extended to managing the businesses in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as well as driving strategic partnerships for Kantar South Asia.
Mehta had been an integral part of IMRB, Kantar and of the industry. Over the years, he had contributed to the company’s growth, launched several innovative services, spearheaded industry initiatives, mentored many people and been a trusted advisor to many clients.
