WPP debuts its new Toronto campus

WPP today opened its new Toronto campus, a creative hub bringing together 2,000 people across multiple WPP agencies. The Campus opening marks an important milestone in WPP’s vision of making Toronto one of its leading creative centres of excellence in North America.

Designed by WPP company BDG Architecture + Design, the 250,000 square foot Campus located at the Waterfront Innovation Centre, was built with flexibility and collaboration in mind, allowing for greater interconnectivity and creativity amongst WPP companies including GroupM (and its agencies Wavemaker, Mindshare and EssenceMediacom), Ogilvy, Wunderman Thompson, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Grey, TAXI, Hogarth Worldwide, Landor & Fitch and more. The Campus, which sits on the shores of Lake Ontario, is equipped with the latest, fully integrated technology, has a range of on-site amenities and hosts a variety of different working spaces.

WPP Campuses reflect the company’s wider culture and strategy, bringing people and agencies together in world-class, inclusive, creative workspaces while giving clients access to the breadth and depth of WPP talent from a single location. The new Toronto Campus is the latest to be created around the world, joining those recently opened in Prague, Milan, Detroit and London. In keeping with WPP’s commitment to achieve net zero across its operations by 2025, the building is currently in the process of obtaining Platinum LEED Certification.

Arthur Fleischmann, WPP Country Manager for Canada, said: “Toronto is a vibrant city known globally for top creative talent and work. The new WPP Toronto Campus represents the best this city has to offer in digital, advertising, media, communications, and PR all under one roof, helping to inspire creativity and co-creation each and every day. And while our agency brands have their own distinct culture and talent, our Campus also enables our teams to come together to collaborate on extraordinary work for clients.”

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Toronto has long been an important global centre for creative talent, and we’re delighted to make our own contribution to that by investing in a fantastic new Campus in the city. Bringing together a community of more than 2,000 of our people under one roof will mean greater collaboration between our agencies, more integrated solutions, and even better work for our clients in Canada and beyond.”

