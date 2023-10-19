Wow! Momo's unveils Durga Puja campaign

Wow! Momo's has unveiled a campaign that talks about honouring everyday heroes this Durga Puja.

Wow! Momo, Wow! China, and Wow! Chicken have collectively embarked on a profound journey to redefine the intricate significance of bahons within our daily existence, "Wow! Bahon” ("Bahon" refers to divine mounts or vehicles used by gods and goddesses in Hindu mytholo- gy.) This initiative celebrates the Bahons of our everyday lives – the dedicated individuals who tirelessly transport us, whether it's our delivery personnel, rickshaw pullers, or drivers. "Wow! Bahon" creatively bridges the divine and the mundane, recognizing the godly bahons that carry our deities during festivities and the earthly bahons who carry us through our daily routines.

In Hindu mythology, the gods and goddesses have their divine bahons or vehicles – Durga Ma rides upon a Lion, Lord Ganesha on a Mouse, Lord Kartik on a Peacock, Devi Lakshmi on an Owl, and Devi Saraswati on a Swan. These divine bahons symbolize the connection between the divine and the mortal realm. Similarly, the Wow! Bahon campaign brings to light the remarkable connection between our everyday heroes and the deities they serve.

The "Wow! Bahon" campaign intertwines these two worlds seamlessly, highlighting the parallel between the divine and the human bahons. As the campaign unfolds, it beautifully showcases how our everyday Bahons are as vital to our lives as the divine bahons are to the gods and goddesses.

Muralikrishnan, the CMO and co-founder of Wow! Momo Foods Pvt. Ltd., expressed his thoughts on the campaign, saying, " The 'Wow! Bahon' campaign harmoniously unites the divine and the every day, exalting those who exemplify the utmost dedication to service in our contemporary society.

These unsung heroes, including the devoted food delivery personnel, alongside the unwavering cab drivers, rickshaw operators, auto-rickshaw drivers, and bus drivers, exemplify the pinnacle of service.

Much like the divine Bahons of Hindu mythology that carry gods and goddesses, these individuals elevate the quality of our lives, ensuring seamless daily functioning. Their unwavering commitment to service is a testament to the noblest of human endeavors, deserving our utmost admiration and gratitude. This campaign reveres this exquisite parallel and extols the profound importance of acknowledging and honoring those who embody the good in our communities."

Kanchan Datta, the Founder & CEO of Inner Circle Advertising India Pvt. Ltd., the creative master- mind behind the campaign, added, " At Inner Circle Advertising, we realised that there existed a whole community of unsung heroes on whose shoulders rested the entire ecosystem of this 4-day extravaganza. From rented car drivers to delivery boys to sales promoters to hand-drawn rickshaw pullers, there existed thousands of people who strove tirelessly day and night to make our lives comfortable. Without them, there would be no pujo. So, we made them the central part of our brand narrative, celebrating them and likening them to the animals on whom Durga and the family make their journey to our mortal realm."



This campaign creatively encapsulates the spirit of Durga Puja while acknowledging the invaluable role that Bahons play in both our daily lives and during the festivities.

