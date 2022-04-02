Who will you watch it with?, asks Swiggy in its IPL ads

Celebrating the country’s undying passion for food and cricket, Swiggy has unveiled four television commercials as part of its brand new campaign this Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Conceptualized by Brand David, this multi-platform campaign emphasizes Swiggy’s commitment to offer unparalleled convenience through quick deliveries of food, grocery and other matchday essentials.

With Swiggy Instamart coming on-board as the official partner of IPL 2022, the commercials are based on the single theme, “Aap kiske saath dekhoge?” (Whom will you watch it with?). Whether viewers are watching with their friends and family or even by themselves, the ads communicate that Swiggy makes the match viewing experience a lot more enjoyable by taking care of everything from match-time munchies on Instamart to food from their favourite restaurants. In signature Swiggy style, 20 seconds in duration, the ads bring out the brand’s proposition and relevance through charming slice-of-life situations and tongue-in-cheek storytelling with minimal dialogues.

Commenting on the new campaign, Ashish Lingamneni, Head of Brand at Swiggy, said, “ By asking a simple question - Aap kiske saath dekhoge? This IPL season, we aim to highlight how Swiggy, with both Instamart & food delivery will make the match-viewing ritual for fans who are watching with family, friends or just by themselves more enjoyable. The ads bring alive the convenience users turn to Swiggy for, while also underlining the brand’s benefits in a likable and engaging manner. The TVCs are a mix of consumer insight, targeting and product communication which is clutter-breaking”.

Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman, Ogilvy India says “Swiggy is the friend that makes our experiences better. It always helps add that extra mazza and without it, any game experience won’t be the same. #AapKiskeSaathDekhoge is an invitation for more and more people to enjoy the company of Swiggy. I am proud of the work done by the teams across Ogilvy and Brand David,”

The first ad from the thematic-campaign features a family preparing to watch the IPL. With little to worry about, the social media-savvy father excitedly clicks selfies and tags everyone, from his delivery partner- #Foodbuddies, to family- #Matchbuddies. As the family eventually settles down to watch the match, the father is shown thinking of another hashtag to go alongside the picture of his freshly delivered burger, even as his son steals a quick bite, giving it the delicious hashtag.

The Swiggy Instamart commercials feature a young father, who, in response to a colleague’s question on “kal match kiske saath dekha?” replies “Shanti ke saath”, reminiscing how he fulfilled his little daughter’s demands for her favorite snacks in minutes and watched the IPL in peace (Shanti). The second commercial features an extremely relatable scenario in a married couple’s life. While heading out of town, the wife suggests that her husband watch the match with his friends, only to be turned down citing that he is not in the mood and sleepy. In a few minutes, she returns to collect her forgotten keys only to catch him red-handed receiving his Swiggy order of match time munchies. Not expecting the order to be delivered so quickly, a very red-faced husband quips “Bahut jaldi aa jate ho yaar” to the delivery partner.

Swiggy has also launched a new commercial for Match Day Mania featuring a group of middle aged men who have settled to watch the match together, one of them even ordering non-vegetarian food on the sly, as they make the best of the great offers available during match time. Now in its 5th edition, Match Day Mania is a 60-day long extravaganza to celebrate the nation’s love for cricket with the best food and offers from every viewer's favourite restaurants.

Besides the T20 in-game ads, the campaign will run on Satellite TV and Digital channels like Youtube, Facebook, OTT's like Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, Sony Liv etc and across the brand's social media platforms. While the Instamart advertisements will be available in Hinglish, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi; Swiggy Food advertisements will be streamed in Hinglish, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi.

