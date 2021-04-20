What's Your Problem crafts new campaign for Spotify's Premium Family plan

The light-hearted ad is based on the cultural insight that in India, when a person upgrades anything, he or she upgrades their entire family with them

What’s Your Problem (a Wondrlab company), a Mumbai-based integrated agency, has created a new campaign for Spotify to promote the audio streaming platform’s Premium Family plan.

The campaign stems from a simple insight – culturally when a person upgrades anything in India, they try to upgrade their entire family with them. The film shows two different situations, displaying how with Spotify’s Premium Family plan, the protagonist ensures that their family has access to uninterrupted music. The films attempt to strike a chord with the viewers with their light-hearted and spirited tone.

Amit Akali, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Wondrlab, said, “Every family has that one person who is the 'expert' everyone else relies on. The film explores this dynamic and when it comes to music, resolves it for the family. We wanted to keep the film as real as possible, and kudos to Harsha for bringing it alive. Especially the situation of the dad who sings horribly but enthusiastically, I think most Indians can relate to that.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)