BARC Week 25: Social Message-Star Network & Itch Guard enter brands’ list

BARC’s Week 25 list of top 10 advertising brand witnessed some new entrants this week, including Social Message-Star Network and Itch Guard in.

Hindustan Lever Ltd continued to dominate the advertisers’ list with 4877.66 (000 secs) ad volume, followed by Reckitt (India) on the second spot with 2892.73 (000 secs) ad volume. Brooke Bond Lipton India maintained its third spot with 970.05(000 secs) ad volume.

Procter & Gamble bagged the fourth spot with 781.06 (000 secs) ad volume and ITC stood on the fifth spot with 764.93 (000 secs) ad volume. Colgate Palmolive India with 663.25 (000 secs) ad volume, Amazon Online India with 604.3 (000 secs) ad volume, and Cadbury India with 580.32 (000 secs) ad volume bagged the sixth, seventh and eighth spots this week. Ponds India and Godrej Consumer Products bagged ninth and tenth spots with 498.49 (000 secs) ad volume and 466.02(000 secs) ad volume respectively

Among brands, Dettol Toilet Soaps maintained its leadership position this week with 365.23 (000 secs) ad volume, followed by Horlicks on the second spot with 358.15 (000 secs) ad volume and Surf Excel Easy Wash on the third spot with 273.6 (000 secs) ad volume.

Lizol, Google Search Engine, and Firstinclass.In bagged fourth, fifth, and sixth positions with 269.6, 262.21, and 258.55 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Colgate Dental Cream, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, and Social Message-Star Network grabbed seventh, eighth, and ninth spots with 253.01, 248.36, and 248.3 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Itch Guard Cream stood at the tenth position with 248.17 (000 secs) ad volume.

