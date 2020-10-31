Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle ask 'Match ke baad kya plan hain?' in new Kingfisher campaign

In its association spanning more than a decade, Kingfisher, The King of Good Times is back with a campaign which resonates consumer centric messaging by furthering the rich legacy of “Divided by Teams, United by Kingfisher”. The brand, in its 13th year of association with the country's biggest sporting festival - IPL, is back with a new avatar “Kya Plan Hai” campaign. While the new campaign which is part of the annual IPL campaign, is an extension of the brand’s umbrella thought - Kya Plan Hai? (What’s your plan?).

As the world is reeling from the effects of the pandemic and new challenges are faced by fans to enjoy cricket at the stadium and in large gatherings, Kingfisher has embarked on a journey to bring people together virtually to celebrate the spirit of cricket from their homes, "Divided by screen, united by Kingfisher". The campaign features star players from the five teams that Kingfisher is currently associated with- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. The Campaign films show players spending time together and asking each other ‘Kya plan Hai?, to which the Kingfisher tune playing on the phone comes as the answer. Kingfisher is bringing the spirit of the good times home to celebrate the spirit of IPL and allow fans feel included in the festivities, celebrations and spirit of IPL.