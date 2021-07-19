Vinod Thadani to leave GroupM

Thadani, the Chief Digital Officer of GroupM South Asia, has stepped down. Sources say he might be headed to a rival agency

Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Officer Mindshare South Asia has stepped down from his position. As per reliable sources, Thadani is expected to join a leading rival agency soon.

He had joined Mindshare, the flagship media agency of GroupM, in May 2014. In 2018 he was promoted as Chief Digital Officer-South Asia.

exchange4media reached out to Thadani and other senior Mindshare and GroupM leaders for comments but did not receive any response till the filing of this story.

Thadani comes with over two decades of media experience. Prior to moving to Mindshare South Asia, Thadani was the Chief Executive Officer of Madhouse India, a joint venture between WPP and Madhouse China, and played a crucial role in setting up India’s largest mobile advertising and marketing company.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)