Vinod Cookware launches #HanosMomsCan campaign featuring mothers of influencers

The creative campaign for Vinod Cookware’s launch of the Vinod Hanos range showcased the products as the new superheroes of the kitchen. To amplify this on social media, the brand set in motion the #HanosMomsCan campaign this Mother’s Day. The campaign draws parallels between the Vinod Hanos range and mothers by acknowledging them as superheroes. The campaign consists of a series of four Instagram Reels created by the top digital creators that focus on the bond and stories shared between a mother and her children in their kitchens.

The unscripted Instagram Reels, made by popular influencers like Karan Sons, Neel, Vivek Menon, and Supriya, uses humour to emphasize the daily interactions with mothers in the kitchen while cooking. The campaign successfully grabbed the audience's attention and garnered a total view of 1.6 million.

Conceptualised by Chimp&z Inc, the influencer campaign also conveyed that mothers hold a special place when it comes to cooking and the Vinod Hanos range can help them achieve a superhero-like status in the kitchen.

Sunil Agarwal, Director, Vinod Cookware, said, “We were on the lookout for an engaging, relatable route to promote our latest launch, Vinod Hanos, on social media. As proposed by Chimp&z Inc, Mother’s Day was an apt occasion to devise a campaign that creates buzz around our new launch. With #HanosMomsCan, we wanted to amplify the launch creatively. The campaign aimed to bring out similarities between mothers and the Vinod Hanos range by effective use of Instagram Reels.”

“Instagram reels are the new tiktok and have been well established as the go-to place for the internet friendly audience for entertainment and knowledge. Coming from a strategy that more and more moms are watching IG reels, we decided to make our social media mothers a part of our campaign for Vinod Cookware. The #HanosMomsCan Instagram Reels campaign is our attempt to strike a conversation with the digital consumers and their mothers by establishing the concept of mothers being the real heroes in the kitchen. The influencers were given the creative freedom to come up with their witty concept, which helped us to attain an original and relatable output,” said Angad Singh Manchanda, Co-founder & CEO, Chimp&z Inc.

