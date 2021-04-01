V-Guard releases TVC to announce foray into air cooler category

The 360-degree campaign has been launched on television and is being amplified through various mediums of the media

V-Guard has unveiled a new TV campaign to support its expanding air cooler portfolio.

“V-Guard Air Coolers are equipped with extra thick cooling pads which ensure better and long-lasting cooling. The TVC was released as part of the campaign and highlights the product proposition with an engaging & humorous storytelling,” the company stated.

The new V-Guard Air Cooler TVC narrates the story of a husband who craves his wife’s attention in the bedroom while she is more interested in catching up on her reading. The husband tries many bizarre stunts to serenade her. But she has an ace up her sleeve. She switches on the V-Guard Air Cooler and her husband is deep in slumber before long.

The TVC humorously narrates how V-Guard Air Coolers are equipped with extra thick cooling pads & has a higher tank capacity to provide lasting cooling for uninterrupted sleep.

This 360-degree campaign has been launched on television and is being amplified through various mediums of the media.

Commenting on the new TVC, Nandagopal Nair (Head Brand and Communications, V-Guard Industries Ltd) said, “V-Guard was a new entrant into the Air Cooler category. We were clear at the outset that we wanted to create a disruptive and engaging piece of content in the category that has largely been driven on features and functionality. Long-lasting cooling. Uninterrupted sleep was the core proposition of V-Guard Air Coolers. The TVC created is an out-and-out entertainer laced with a hummable track driving noticeability and memorability and helping establish the brand in the category”

The TVC is conceptualized by V-Guard’s creative agency Ralph&Das, Bangalore. Anil Ralph Thomas (Director and CCO, Ralph&Das) has scripted as well as directed the TVC.

“Our attempt was to simply enter the consideration set by rising above the predictable category conversation and introduce a new entertaining and relevant conversation which cannot be ignored.” says Kaustav Das (CEO, Ralph&Das).

