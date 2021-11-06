TVS Credit rings in festivities with the message of ‘progress for all’

TVS Credit has released a heart-warming video with a message of #SabkiTarakki to ring in the festive season.

“The video campaign talks about ‘progress for all’ that resonates with the brand’s aim of empowering its customers and fulfilling their aspirations,” the company said.

The video depicts a father explaining to his children the real meaning of #SabkiTarakki, with a closing line of ‘Tarakki sabki honi chahiye.’ The digital film, #SabkiTarakki has been conceptualised by De Works Communications.

As part of this campaign TVS Credit also commenced the fourth season of its flagship consumer promotion #MagicalDiwali. Through this promotion the brand engages with its customers through digital channels and offers exciting rewards to them. A selfie with their recent loan purchase can win customers daily prizes like smart phones and attractive shopping vouchers. Few lucky winners will also win gold coins, international and domestic holidays.

Charandeep Singh, Head – Marketing & CRM, TVS Credit, says, “As the festive fervor is back, after a subdued period of the pandemic, our campaign aims to spread the message of progress and hope. TVS Credit as a brand has always stood for the empowerment of its customers and this campaign perfectly brings out our message of #SabkiTarakki. With our customer promotion of Magical Diwali we have tried to engage with customers and make this festival extra special for them with exciting prizes and lucrative offers.”

