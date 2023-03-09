Turtlemint’s new film with MS Dhoni is about futuristic way to buy insurance
The campaign is conceived by Tilt Brand Solutions
Turtlemint launches a new brand campaign #FutureKaInsurance with their brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The brand campaign aims at raising awareness around choosing the futuristic way to buy insurance, with the right mix of technology and human assurance. It further highlights the importance of insurance for every individual and their family.
The campaign, conceived by Tilt Brand Solutions, highlights that a seamless fusion of technology and human expertise is the key to simplifying the decision of insurance purchase for customers. Turtlemint’s vision is to emphasize on how expert advisors are using advanced technology to create a seamless and hassle-free experience for customers when they have to make important life decisions related to their financial security and well-being.
On the launch of the brand campaign, Anand Prabhudesai, Co-Founder of Turtlemint said, “The insurance ecosystem is a crowded one, with most players playing on the product offerings or traditional tropes of fear and responsibility. This is something we wanted to change while also highlighting what sets us apart from our competition. In the last few years, we have put our advanced AI-powered technology in the hands of 2.8 lakh+ advisors across the length and breadth of the country. While technology sifts through a lot of data to find the best options, the advisor helps make sense of it and relates it to the customer's needs and aspirations at a human level. We are delighted to collaborate again with our brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the #FutureKaInsurance campaign as he exemplifies our brand values and ethos.
Commenting on the association, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, “I am excited to collaborate with Turtlemint again and support its vision of increasing the insurance penetration in the country by empowering their advisors with technology and the best branding and marketing tools. I understand that insurance is a complex product and friendly, unbiased advisors, like those associated with Turtlemint, add immense value in ensuring that people make well-informed decisions that’s best for them”
Ameya Kovale, Executive Director - Creative, at Mumbai-based Brand and Communication Consultancy Tilt Brand Solutions adds, "We were clear right from the outset, that Turtlemint is a unique insurance product and brand, operating at the intersection of humans and tech. This also gave us the idea to personify the tech half and we created the Turtlemint bot as the perfect jodi to MSD. This jodi of unbiased tech and human EQ is why we chose the campaign sign-off - Future ka Insurance.”
APAC Effie Awards: OMD’s Connie Chan & Tata Motors’ Shubhranshu Singh named Jury Heads
While Connie Chan is CEO of OMD China, Shubhranshu Singh is VP and CMO of Tata Motors CVBU
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 9:41 AM | 2 min read
Effie Asia Pacific has named Connie Chan, CEO of OMD China, and Shubhranshu Singh, VP and CMO of Tata Motors CVBU as Heads of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards 2023.
Connie leads a team of more than 300 OMDers across three offices in China (Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai) with a focus on developing strong client partnerships, driving growth and creativity, and inspiring teams. With almost three decades of experience and her sharp business acumen, she has steered OMD China towards growth.
She was named Chairman at the inaugural APAC Effie Awards in 2014, and has continued to be on the jury ever since.
On her appointment, she commented, “It is always a pleasure to be part of the APAC Effie Awards and this year, I am excited to serve as a Head of Jury. What I love about the Effies is that it is always more than just the amazing work done but how it is grounded in strategy and how effectiveness is achieved across brands and categories. There will no doubt be a lot of outstanding submissions this year, but I’ll be looking out for those with great innovation and a clear line of thinking. I am looking forward to seeing marketing effectiveness clearly and appropriately defined for each submission as campaigns are multi-faceted and multi-layered.”
Shubhranshu has global brand and category-building experience on some of the most admired brands in the world. He has built a celebrated career spanning more than two decades, having held leadership positions in global corporations such as Unilever, Visa, Diageo, Star 21st Century FOX, and Royal Enfield.
Besides serving as a Head of Jury at the APAC Effie Awards in 2021, he also judged the Global Iridium Effies.
On his appointment, he said, “I am delighted to, once again, be appointed as one of the Heads of Jury for the Asia Pacific Effie Awards. I thank the Effie organisation for this honour. In the past I have had rich learning experiences from the numerous cases and the jury deliberations. The Effie Awards are decided through the most thorough, objective, and transparent process possible. I look forward to it.”
Throwback Thursday: When Amul churned out the perfect ad on women’s empowerment
Amul's Manthan ad from the mid-90s painted a picture of female emancipation rooted in their financial autonomy
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 8:54 AM | 3 min read
Ads from recent years showcase female empowerment as women’s right to be their unabashed selves, fighting societal norms, subverting gender stereotypes, owning their sexuality and raising issues of safety.
Yet, the idea of female empowerment back in the day was starkly different from what we see today. Far from sexual autonomy and freedom from societal norms, women wanted economic independence. And if there is an ad that embodied the undying entrepreneurial spirit of the Indian woman, it is the Amul Manthan ad from the 90s.
The dairy cooperative Amul has been credited with transforming the lives of rural Indian women. Most of the dairy-related duties of Amul are undertaken by the women who handle the primary production stage. The co-op has helped many women attain financial independence and have mutually contributed to each other’s success.
In 1996, Amul needed an ad to mark Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation’s 50th anniversary. What better way to usher in the golden jubilee than by honouring the women who made Amul?
The markets were flush with milk products with fancy ads and premium packaging. To stand out, Amul took a route to its swadeshi roots and went back to a film that was close to the dairy co-op’s heart – Shyam Benegal’s Manthan.
The 1976 film was inspired by the life of Amul’s founder Dr Verghese Kurien and is set amidst the backdrop of the White Revolution in India. More importantly, it was crowdfunded by 5 lakh farmers who donated Rs 2 each towards the film.
The ad is a montage of scenes from the film and shots of milkmaids set to the song by Preeti Sagar “Mero gaam Kaatha Parey” (My village is Kaatha Parey). The lyrics present a picture of prosperity and empowerment brought on by the women’s entrepreneurial spirit.
Sapne ho gaye hai sakaar
Damke mhara ye ghar baar
Aa gayi khushiyo ki phuhar
Barah mahine hai tyohar
Sun lo, sun lo re….
(Dreams have been realised
Our homes are glowing
Happiness has been gushing
All 12 months are filled with celebrations
Hear, hear)
Dudh ka sagar behta jaye
Kangan sone ke khankaye
Sun lo dwar pe shehnai
Mhare ghar jhanjhar lakshmi ke bajey
(An ocean of milk flows
Gold bangles are chiming
Hear the trumpets at the door
The anklets of Lakshmi are chiming in our homes)
The film also revealed how the might of 23 lakh women across 13,000 villages across Gujarat was bringing in milk worth Rs 20 crore every morning, leading to their own prosperity and the well-being of their families.
Amul revisted the iconic ad in 2012 with Sunidhi Chauhan covering the original song. The ad was also played during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown when channels aired Mahabharat and Ramayan.
On Popular Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Manthan pic.twitter.com/jt9fr5kQah— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020
Advertising industry through the eyes of young female creatives
e4m asked some young achievers what is the one thing that they would change about the industry, & more
By Tanzila Shaikh | Mar 8, 2023 7:50 PM | 5 min read
With the changing scenario in the advertising world, more and more agencies are now trying to keep women representation in all departments, especially the creative, strategy and ideation wings which are largely dominated by men. And this has led to several fresh female creative minds putting forth their voices.
On the occasion of Women’s Day, we interviewed some of the rising young creative women talents in the advertising industry, asking them about how they landed in the sector, how are they finding it and what is the one thing that they would change about the industry.
Anushka Bose (23), Sr. Copywriter, VMLY&R
How did you enter the industry?
I was exposed to art from a young age. I pursued mass communication. Right after my graduation, I started interning with Ogilvy. VMLY&R is my first job and I started working here in November 2021. I got shortlisted for last year’s young Lion’s India and that was the moment I realized that this field is for me.
One thing that you would want to change in the industry
Agencies should prioritize diversity and take more women voices. The more diverse a team is, the more nuances you’d be able to find, and that is where the best idea comes from. The second thing is that as a creative, you think when you take a break, your productivity will go down. But it is important to understand that if you do not take a break, there will come a time when you’ll have burnout. This is not something that inherently comes from the industry, it is a characteristic, you’ll find in many creatives that they will constantly be working even at points where they can afford a break.
Some of her works
Young Sachin (Ageas Federal Life Insurance):
Young Lions India Shortlisted Entry:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/141440951/She-For-STEM
Vedanshi Saraogi (26), Copy Supervisor, FCB Ulka
How did you enter the industry?
I come from a small town. For me, Mumbai is a dreamy destination where you can make anything a reality. When I joined in at a very early age, advertising was a whole new experience. At that time, it was about jingles and writing dialogues. But when I entered, it was much beyond the jingles. It was about how can you make a difference in people’s lives, and how can you make stories which people can relate to. For me, even if I have 30 seconds, can I make to bring a change in someone or make them think about something or make them smile?
One thing that you would want to change in the industry
I think the world is changing, if you are making a valid point, it is the work that speaks for you. If I have to change one thing about the industry--I would want people to be a little open-minded. Since I come from a small town, people think if I fit in in Mumbai. Creativity is about inclusivity.
Some of her works
Tata AIA Life Insurance:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dj6em_Da7f0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8R-aNblY5Y
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlQTo0UAA7I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaKa6LfX42E
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123582123/AJIO-BUSINESS-360-BRAND-CAMPAIGN
Antara Shinde ( 27) Creative Art Supervisor at Scarecrow M&C
How did you enter the industry?
Nobody in my family is into this creative field, they are all doctors and engineers and it was a bit challenging for me to understand what commercial art is. A friend of mine introduced me to this field. For me, getting into this field is a learning experience, right from creativity to discipline. Creativity is like meditation.
One thing that I would like to change about the industry
I would like to change people’s perspective towards the industry because some people outside the industry think that advertising is not the right space. The second thing I would like to change is to give time to females to be comfortable with the environment. At Scarecrow, they make us comfortable with the environment. I want to quote Vincent van Gogh, “Great things are done by a series of small things brought together.”
The new generation of female creatives is going to be brave. And women now should work for the future women. There will come a time when women will be more in leadership roles than men.
Some of her works
Mumbai train - https://www.behance.net/gallery/87623611/Award-winning-film-for-Radio-City
Sunday midday - https://www.behance.net/gallery/108379441/Sunday-Mid-day-We-have-a-Sunday-for-you
Mahayala - Reliance jewels - https://www.behance.net/gallery/163055585/MAHALAYA-Reliance-Jewels
Gauri Parab (28), Copywriter, Infectious Advertising, Mumbai
How did you enter the industry?
I was looking for a job during the pandemic and I dabbled in copywriting. To me, the world of advertising was very new. It was overwhelming and the task seemed daunting, the culture here was very different from any other workplace. However, once I was part of the ad world, it felt like I was part of something big.
One thing I want to change about the industry
I would love to see more women as leaders and creatives, and get to know their perspectives and learn from them. It would be great to work alongside trailblazing women writers and see them represent their stories.
Some of her works
https://www.behance.net/gauriparab12
Nat Geo, TBZ -The Original, Inorbit Malls.
Tata Sons (Tata Imagination Challenge Campaign)
Ebco Furniture Fittings (Live Efortless Campaign featuring Jasprit Bumrah,
Independence Brewing Co. (IPL Campaign, Fifa - Tap Into the Action)
Inorbit Malls (Loyalty Program Campaign - Spending is Rewarding)
The Advertising Club’s Emvie Awards 2023 to be held on March 10
370 shortlisted entries to compete for the awards
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 7:13 PM | 2 min read
The Advertising Club has announced the newest edition of the Emvies, presented by Google, co-powered by TV9 NETWORK and MiQ India Commerical, and in association with The Times of India.
With over 1469 entries received, which is the highest ever in the history of EMVIES, the best minds of the media and marketing fraternity will battle it out for recognition and glory on Friday, 10th March 2023, at Seaside lawns, Hotel Taj Lands’ End, Bandra, Mumbai, at 6:30 PM.
The country’s most coveted media award which focuses on Innovation, Strategy, Research, and seamless Integration, EMVIES 2023, was adjudged by a distinguished and versatile jury of 172 media professionals in round 1 of the judging process. Out of 1469 entries received, 370 were shortlisted. The final round of judging saw case studies being presented online for a period of 10 days which were evaluated by 179 marketing professionals and some chosen creative directors.
Partha Sinha, President Times of India group and President of The Advertising Club, said, “I have always called EMVIE ‘the Oscar of media award’ and over the years it has been doing justice to that reputation. The quality of work, the presentations, and the energy around the whole event are improving every year. It is a world-class platform today and is owned equally by the media, marketing, and advertising fraternities. It is a burning example of our overall theme of excellence.”
Aditya Swamy, Chairperson, EMVIES Committee, said, “This year we have a record number of entries and that is a reflection of the high quality of work our industry produces and it’s our privilege at the Ad Club to celebrate the best of the best at our favorite awards show - The EMVIES.”
boAt urges all to shake off stereotypical characterization of women in sports
The #WatchHerPlay campaign was released on Women's Day
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 7:08 PM | 2 min read
A costly catch, a golden inning, and a clash of titans – a headline or a topic of conversation synonymous with men’s cricket but what about women’s cricket? We all love Indian Premier League (IPL), but are we even watching the Women's Premier League (WPL) with the same passion? The portrayal of women in sports is often subjected to a ‘Women First and Athletes Second’ mindset. Women in sports are often governed by references to looks, age, what they are wearing, or family life, and are not valued as trained and entertaining sportspersons. Her winning shot is often shadowed by someone sitting in the audience who is termed as a ‘National Crush’.
This stereotypical characterization of women in sports needs to change!!!
With this thought boat, a earwear and smartwatches brand, has launched the #WatchHerPlay campaign this Women's Day. The campaign celebrates the contribution of women in sports and encourages supporters & fans to watch the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) in full fervour and with zeal. The campaign brings women players to the front and centre as she scripts the next chapter in the sport's history of India. The cogent video shows the clichéd depiction of women in sports ‘on’ and ‘off-field. It urges viewers to change their mindset and shines the spotlight on her shots, performance, and competitive race.
Aman Gupta, Co-founder, and CMO, boAt said, “Sports in India has influenced and helped in shaping societal norms. With this campaign, we want to bring about a change in mindset, bring women players to the fore, and just want to say - Chak De India. Let’s all #WatchHerPlay.”
This T-Rebel campaign now in its 3rd edition has always challenged the conventional and provoked to bring about change in the way of thinking.
SUGAR Cosmetics launches #BeYourOwnMuse campaign
The campaign celebrates International Women’s Day
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 4:03 PM | 2 min read
SUGAR Cosmetics has launched a #BeYourOwnMuse campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day this year.
Link to the campaign film: https://www.instagram.com/p/CphNkBYINVp/?hl=en
“Over the years, we’ve all had our own insecurities and now that we are grownups, we look back and sometimes thank ourselves for being able to make it through. Each of us has struggled and survived our own battles over time and should be proud of how far we’ve come. Keeping this in mind, SUGAR Cosmetics has launched their latest #BeYourOwnMuse campaign for this International Women’s Day where real women speak about a scary insecurity that they’ve felt growing up and give advice to their younger self. With this, the brand aims to send across a message that you don't need to be scared of anything and are enough to cope with anything that comes your way - you can be your own muse,” read a release from the company.
The campaign that went live on International Women’s Day starts with SUGAR Cosmetics’ Instagram account posting a video with real women from the organization giving advice to their younger self. They also share scary, funny, and weird insecurities that had them doubting themselves at some point in their lives. In the video, the Co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh advices her younger self and women watching to believe in themselves and their instincts. Since going live, the campaign has seen videos pouring in from women online as they give advice to their younger self and participate in the campaign.
Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics said, “Today, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for all bold, independent women who defy social expectations. With the #BeYourOwnMuse campaign, we hope to inspire them to have confidence in themselves and not let their doubts hold them back. Women are often made to feel self-conscious and tend to get insecure. In this growing age of social media, it is very easy to get influenced and have the desire to be like someone else. While we may embrace our flaws, sometimes our insecurities can get the best of us. Which is why, drown out the negative opinions of others, and never let anyone tell you that you can't do something, because you, yourself know what's best for you. Simply trust your instincts and go for it! And as you keep slaying, keep inspiring others with your journey to achieve their milestones on their path to success.”
McCann Detroit ropes in Kash Sree as Executive Creative Director
Sree is an Emmy and Cannes Grand Prix winner
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 11:28 AM | 1 min read
Kash Sree, Emmy and Cannes Grand Prix winner, has been roped in as Executive Creative Director/Writer by McCann Detroit.
Sree has been doing creative work in four continents along with winning major industry awards.
He has been working on advertising campaigns across industries like FMCG, B2B, Pharma and tech.
