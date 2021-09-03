Thums Up partners with Jasprit Bumrah

Thums Up, Coca-Cola India’s home-grown brand, has partnered with ICC (International Cricket Council) as an exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner.

“After celebrating real heroism with #PalatDe and #TaanePalatDe campaigns at Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games 2020, Thums Up continues to narrate stories of strength, resilience and heroism through its association with ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the Indian fast bowler – Jasprit Bumrah. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will take place in UAE and Oman from 17 October till 14 November,” the company said.

The Coca-Cola Company has a long history of sponsoring major sporting events around the world. The Coca-Cola Company has an eight-decade long association with Olympics, four decades with the FIFA and nearly 25 years with World Cup Rugby. These associations with sporting events underscore the company’s philosophy of endeavoring to be a part of the joyous moments and occasions of its consumers.

Announcing the partnership, Arnab Roy, Vice President and Head-Marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said, “Cricket is a shared passion and one of the most popular sports connecting over a billion Indian fans, across gender, generations and cultures. In-line with our history of partnering with global sporting events and our association with the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics 2020, our strategic partnership with ICC, reinforces our commitment to refresh viewers and enhance their entertainment experiences. The brand continues to pay an ode to the hard work, determination and overcoming of multiple challenges by our players to represent India at such prestigious sporting events. We are proud to welcome Jasprit Bumrah, one of the best fast bowlers in the world, to the Thums Up family. His struggles and life journey embodies the spirit of the brand and will resonate with sports fans around the world.”

Speaking about the partnership, Jasprit Bumrah, said, “I am absolutely delighted to be associated with Thums Up and providing a platform to players to share their journeys and give the nation a chance to celebrate their achievements and uplift their spirits. The brand is focused on associating with global sporting events and saluting the strength and heroism of real people - the players. I believe this is an ideal partnership that brings out the natural connect with cricket fans and showcases the resilience and hard work that players coming from varied backgrounds, put in to overcome their challenges and represent our country.”

Through this campaign, Thums Up aims to showcase the arduous journey of Jasprit Bumrah, who against all odds and undesirable opinions, stays committed and rises up to the occasion, by becoming one of the best bowlers in the world. The campaign also features a similar video which showcases the story of Mohammed Siraj, the Indian fast bowler. It includes a series of videos and related visuals for digital and social media to keep the audiences connected with the ICC Men’s T20 Word Cup. The campaign will also give viewers a chance to meet Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj along with chances to win other exciting prizes. The video campaign effectively aligns with Thums Up’s brand message of ‘real heroism’, resilience and strength against the backdrop of the inspirational tagline - Apni Pace Se, India Ka Game #PalatDe.

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, “We love cricket and we admire the grit, hard work and determination of our players, who overcome everything to play for the country. After Olympics and Paralympics, in the third instalment of the #PalatDe campaign, we will be celebrating the victories of our cricketing heroes over their naysayers”

