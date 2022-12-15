Throwback Thursday: Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea's musical repositioning
In 1988, the tea brand teamed up with tabla maestro Zakir Hussain when it wanted to reach out to the aspirational middle class
Today is International Tea Day. On this hallowed occasion, we reviewed a hallowed ad from the annals of Indian advertising that celebrates the most hallowed drink of India. It's possibly the most memorable Indian tea ad from the days of yore. We're talking about the iconic Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea ad with tabla maestro Zakir Hussain.
Released in 1988, the ad shows a spirited Hussain playing the tabla in front of the eponymous Taj Mahal interspersed with shots of a tea master checking tea leaves for colour, aroma and overall quality. The rising crescendo of the maestro's tabla is the only accompanying music in the film. The ad ends with someone complimenting Hussain's performance by saying "Wah Ustaad," to which he replies, "Arey huzoor, wah Taj boliye."
Before 1988, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea was meant for the elite Indian tea connoisseurs with a western bent of mind. Launched in 1966, the brand roped in celebrities like Zeenat Aman and Malavika Tiwari, who were quite western in their outlook, to endorse the product. The objective is to project the brand as an aspirational, elite product.
Something changed in the 80s when the makers of the brand realised that the tea was also quite popular among the aspirational middle class. They then decided to expand the market and reach out to this hitherto ignored section of consumers.
Quantum, a research agency, was roped in to gather consumer feedback on the brand. They noted that the Taj Mahal tea leaves were different from the others in the market, and consumers praised them for their unique brown colour and heady aroma.
In need of repositioning, Brooke Bond tasked Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA) and asked them to look at the brand through a fresh pair of eyes.
HTA, in their research, also found that the process of vetting tea leaves was crucial in deciding the flavour and colour of the beverage, a job done by the tea master. They felt it was important to let the audience know the care taken by the company in bringing the finest tea to the consumers.
The agency felt it necessary to realign the brand's identity with its Indian consumers. To do that, the campaign will need a brand ambassador with a strong Indian connection and western sensibilities.
HTA's KS Chakravarthy (Chax), who was a fan of the tabla, thought this was a job cut out for Ustad Hussain, who was flown down from San Fransisco to Agra for the ad. The rest was history. According to internet lore, Hussain was so delighted by the idea that he paid for his own airfares to come to India. The iconic ad equated Hussain's discipline and rigour to become an accomplished tabla player to Brooke Bond Taj Mahal's own commitment towards perfecting tea leaves.
Two years later, the Ustad would go on to star in another Taj Mahal Tea ad but this time with his own disciple, a young Aditya Kalyanpur. The two would perform an unforgettable jugalbandi against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal.
In 2021, food delivery app Swiggy also tipped its hat to the ad for its Instamart service.
In the coming years, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal stayed true to its association with musical artists and featured famous musicians such as santoor player Rahul Sharma, sitar maestro Niladri Kumar and more recently, singer Nirali Karthik.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Best ads of the fortnight: FNP ropes in a 'khaas' pair, Swiggy gets a squabbling one
Here's our roundup of the most memorable campaigns between November 16 and 30
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 9:01 AM | 3 min read
We are back with another round of ads that impressed us this fortnight. Between November 16 and 30, we got to see some spots that were innovative, funny, refreshing and even daring. As always, we list some of the memorable spots in alphabetical order.
Adidas
For the football season, Adidas brought back not one but five Lionel Messis from every FIFA World Cup since his first appearance in 2006. The film "The Impossible Rondo" pays homage to the player and uses the latest advancements in AI and VFX to recreate the changing faces and styles of Messi.
Ariel
The new Ariel ad with chef extraordinaire Sanjeev Kapoor takes us back to the days of yore when the only antagonists washing powder ads faced were stains, not patriarchy. The campaign #ArielVs100Stain challenge by Leo Burnett sees Kapoor travelling across the country, collecting clothes stained by kitchen ingredients like curries, turmeric, pickles, oil, ketchup and chocolate. The campaign is reminiscent of classic washing powder ads and leverages Kapoor's much-loved persona among Indian households.
F&P
The Great Khali and Mithila Palkar -- is this the friendship for the ages? Ferns N Petals new campaign brought the two celebs together who couldn't be more different from each other.
The unlikely equation between the gentle giant and his petite BFF two can be best described as "khaas" or special, which was the operative word for Media. Monks who conceptualised the campaign.
The endearing campaign sees the prudent Palkar aiding Khali an adorable 7-foot-something softie with various gifting solutions.
The company launched a 3-film series produced by Good Morning Films and directed by Afhsan Hussain Shaikh to highlight the endearing friendship between Khali and Palkar.
Nourish
Despite a few bruises to Shilpa Shetty's brand image following husband Raj Kundra's scandals, the former Bollywood actress is still an authoritative voice when it comes to health and lifestyle products.
Nourish which has been associated with Shetty since March 2021 leveraged not only her unique positioning as a fitness influencer but also her comedic timing and equation with little sister Shamita Shetty.
As a part of its #SehatKiSunoNourishHiChuno campaign by Leads Brand Connect, the brand released its second TVC featuring the Shetty sisters. In keeping with the campaign's theme, elder sister Shilpa doles out some healthy advice to little sister Shamita after she gets beaten in Akhada-style wrestling.
Swiggy
Swiggy's 30-second spots for its grocery delivery brand Instamart Tollywood's darlings R Madhavan and Simran as the squabbling husband-wife duo. The multi-platform brand campaign titled “Healthy Disses” is rooted on the couple's good-natured bantering or scolding loved ones a "practice unique to southern states" according to the company press release.
The two go back and forth with their wise quips against each other, with Simran even calling Madhavan a "Vengayam" (onion) and "Gummadikayy" (pumpkin). It's a treat to watch if you follow the languages.
The campaign was released in four South Indian languages: Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mindshare India is the beating heart of our network: Helen McRae
As Mindshare celebrates its 25th anniversary, APAC CEO Helen McRae and South Asia CEO Amin Lakhani share the agency’s journey as well as the plans for future
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Dec 13, 2022 8:38 AM | 13 min read
As Mindshare turns 25, the media agency’s APAC CEO Helen McRae, and South Asia CEO Amin Lakhani, in an exclusive conversation with Naziya Alvi Rahman, talk what it means to be the agency of scale, having client heterogeneity, and a lot more.
Edited Excerpts
As one of the leading media agencies in India, scale is believed to be your strength. Going forward, would you want to be seen not just as a legacy agency of scale, but also as one that is future-ready?
Helen: Scale is merely a descriptor. What really makes the difference is what you do with that scale, how you invest that scale, and where you direct that scale. For us, the scale has translated into great work and innovation in new areas around performance, ecommerce, data, and consulting.
So, while scale is sometimes used as a euphemism for legacy, I believe what you do with it and how you leverage it is important.
What makes you one of the favourite agencies in the world? What is it that you do differently?
Amin: The hunger to win clients and winning for clients is part of our culture, and it doesn’t seem to die. The day we feel it’s dying, we will stop coming to work.
Secondly, we make sure that we don’t lose sight of two things: client’s business and consumer. We want to know where the consumer is moving, and try and be where they are, or maybe, predict where they will be. The constant learning and unlearning have kept us more agile. We do all these to make sure that our clients win in business. So, for us, performance marketing is not about adding one division or about lower funnel, it’s about the DNA of Mindshare, which is that everything we do in media is about delivering client’s business. Therefore, we will never be only about lower funnel or upper funnel. We will continue to be a full-funnel accountable agency that will deliver for clients across the entire consumer funnel and help them win in their business.
Helen: That full-funnel approach is about ultimately driving growth for clients. We think about all our clients, whether they are global or local, particularly in this market where we expect a high growth rate. India is in growth. If you look at the economics for India versus other big markets, the expectations are quite high. Growth is about becoming multidimensional. It’s becoming full funnel; it’s not just top of the funnel or bottom of the funnel. It’s not short-term, it’s not long-term. It’s both. That funnel is about taking onboard the full expanse of the consumer opportunities. And one of the strengths that we have is that our network, not only globally but even within the region, and particularly within India, gives us that breadth of understanding of not just certain types of consumer groups, but all consumer groups. Because growth is going to come from different consumer groups. And the diversity and the spectrum of consumers that you have in India is tremendous. So, it’s really important that our clients understand that we are focused on growth, and we have the ability to drive that growth across the full range of their consumers.
You have led diverse markets across the globe. What are some of the best practices that Mindshare India can pick up from other developed markets?
Helen: Mindshare India certainly understands data and technology, and then content and culture, but how do we bring these together? We’re starting to see great work coming out of India, work that is very culturally relevant, but does that blend data, tech, and culture together?
Having said that, I always think the inverse: what can other markets can learn from India? My fundamental belief is that the future of marketing is going to come from this region. If you think around social commerce, influencer marketing, gaming, all of these areas are being amplified in this region, and indeed in India. India is where we see high growth; we’re seeing high innovation in creative, content, data and tech. It’s a great little microcosm of everything, of the future of our industry. Mindshare, and particularly India, has always been the beating heart of our network. As a leader in the industry, we wrote the rulebook on media, and we are again going to rewrite the rule of what the future of marketing will be. We’ll be born here.
Amin: We have a dedicated capability on data analytics. Recently, Google recognized us as a pioneer agency to partner with for making sense of how Ads Data Hub (ADH) offering can be unlocked for clients. We are answering questions on the back of data analytics. How much of upper funnel is good enough? What’s the correlation between a good impression and an average impression? We’re trying to help clients write or rewrite the playbooks on how to interject and renew consumers in this entire digitalized world.
Is this conversation about full- funnel approach an outcome of the pandemic or was it in demand earlier as well?
Helen: The tension between short, and long-term performance has always existed pre- pandemic. What changed in the pandemic is that you saw a lot more conversion to D2C. So, businesses had to enter the performance space faster than they had originally planned. Consequently, they not only had to get themselves upskilled in terms of understanding, but also figure out how all of those pieces fit together? And it’s not an either or, because the whole point of a funnel is that it connects all the way through. And if one part of the funnel is not working, you’re not going to maximize the return.
Amin: This is a timeless principle. For years, we’ve been the proponents of the philosophy that investment in brand building over a longer period of time is sustainable and drives businesses. Mindshare’s position on this is absolutely clear, and now we are getting support to back this claim even in the digital world.
How difficult were the pandemic years for you as an agency?
Helen: The first year was obviously a challenge for all of us. But we significantly recovered last year. And if you remove 2020, Mindshare has been showcasing very healthy growth, thanks to the portfolio of clients that we have, and the kind of work that we do with them. So, I don’t think growth has been a challenge for us.
Amin: The first three months were absolutely shocking, and like any other company in the country, all of us faced challenges right from personal level to business level. From a business perspective, we were mindful of two things. First, how our clients are dealing with something like this, and how could we be of support during that period and help them navigate this challenge. The second biggest challenge was taking care of our own people. I am glad that we are sitting over here post-pandemic, in the physical world, and remembering those very tough times.
We are barely out of the pandemic, and economists are already talking about recession. Even the festive season was dull. Will it impact your growth and numbers?
Helen: Last three years have been tough, not just because of COVID, but also because of the war in Ukraine impacting the supply chain. It’s been a confluence of a lot of different things, which is unprecedented.
Talking of growth, the first half of 2022 was spectacular as we had a very healthy double-digit growth. Yes the challenges of the world have affected most of our clients, and we’ve been the ones to advise the clients to use caution in the second half. Therefore, the second half has been slower than the first.
However, look at the CPG space. I think the inflationary pressures are not holding them back. They’re all planning for launches, they’re all investing cautiously behind sustainable campaigns and nobody is holding back promos. So, I think CPG will come back and it’s always ready to come back. Also, we are seeing a lot of traction in fashion. There’s been a structural upsurge in the fashion category post COVID. That’s a category that is helping others with the growth. We will see BFSI also coming back very shortly and so on.
However, will this be a super duper next six months? The answer is, maybe no. But I think we have plans cut out. We know what exactly is required in a market situation like this. And we are working very closely with most of our clients to make sure that they come out of these challenges sooner.
With all these constraints, how has it been in terms of winning new businesses?
Amin: Mindshare was ranked number one in the COMvergence ratings, H1 of 2022, it would have been at Rs 1600-plus crore in the last four quarters. From a Mindshare Group perspective, which is Mindshare, M/six and Neo, it was around Rs 1800-plus crore. So, I don’t think new business is a challenge. What we want to focus on is quality of work. How do we help clients?
How can we help them unlock growth in these challenging times? How do we invest in state-of-the- art tools and technologies to be able to understand consumers better, and talk to them effectively? These are the places where we are putting in effort.
Helen: We have received a large number of consulting assignments. And these are not only from our clients, but clients working with other agencies too have come to us with specific requests in specific areas where they felt their current agency was not able to deliver.
The other area is around digital data performance, and how it marries into content. Also, there are start-ups and new-age clients. I find these clients interesting.
Sometimes, as an industry we get obsessed with scale. These clients don’t necessarily have scale, but they do have new, interesting, and different business models that challenge agencies to think differently. And that has enabled us with the ability to look at our own processes and begin to rewire them. Because the future is about more data and more platforms, agencies will have to move faster and be more flexible and adaptable. These learnings from our new-age clients are not only benefiting us as an agency, but they’re also benefiting our larger clients because we are now giving them new ways of working that are more efficient, and more business and outcome driven, as opposed to being more commodity-driven. Our aim is to drive good growth. We want to be talking to clients about growth, not just about cost saving. Of course cost is important, but it’s about growth.
Retaining talent has become a challenge for even the best agencies in India. How is Mindshare coping with it?
Helen: Attrition has been an issue. It’s not only with the media industry, but across the industry. Our clients, some of them biggest names in the IT and software industry, too have been dealing with attrition. These challenges are there but we’re trying to see how we can be more innovative and what we could do within our company to attract and retain talent. There is a list of initiatives or programmes that we have already institutionalized. We’ve always had great programmes, but we have enhanced them and made them more flexible because we know we need to do that to keep great people with us.
Also, I think one of the benefits of Covid, if you could call it that, is that the definition of work life has changed. We’ve had to adapt. You don’t need to be in the office all the time and you can be more flexible. That’s been good because that has required us, as managers, to rethink and adopt some of the old ways of thinking, and that is what employees are actually looking for. We can create a great working environment where not only can the employees progress, but also have a better work-life balance. These are the things that we’re now adapting to as managers and companies. We are providing a much more holistic approach to people who come to work for us.
Going forward, what are your expectations from Mindshare India?
Helen: I have high growth expectations, but it’s not actually just about the number per se. It’s also about what is actually sitting behind those numbers, the type of work that we are doing.
As a group, we look at all the work that we do, and have discussions on how it could be better. And that’s what we should be looking at, improving the work. Because cheap growth or short- term growth isn’t actually what I’m after. I’m after something that is going to prove that Mindshare is the leading agency in this market. I want to make sure that the team shows that the work we are doing is rewriting what great work means, and what the future means for the media industry and the media services industry. And that’s quite exciting. I believe growth is going to be much healthier and long- term.
Amin: We continue to beat other markets. We will continue to grow heavily up until December 31, 2022.
Helen, as someone who has spent almost two decades in this industry, how have you seen the industry change in the last few years? What changes do you see in the client-agency relationship?
Helen: I see a lot more discussions around agency and what the agency can do to business growth. There are questions like what can you do to help me achieve my business ambition? Also, a lot more clients are now asking about growth versus cost savings. So, that’s quite important. I think that the work we do is becoming a lot more data-driven, and that requires us to, in some ways, unlearn some of the ways that we have been using before to become more consistent and efficient. But we also need to learn new skills, new disciplines, new ways of working and new techniques. Because the one thing that hasn’t changed about this industry is that it’s constantly evolving. And that’s from the day one, today, now, and every day; I learn something new, and it changes again. And that’s what makes it exciting. That’s the reason why I have stayed for 30 years.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Vim Black ad: The joke we didn’t get
Industry watchers dissect the controversial mock ad by Vim
By Sandhya Raghavan | Dec 13, 2022 5:52 PM | 5 min read
At the height of the football season, a big self-goal this week came from unlikely quarters. Hindustan Unilever’s Vim, the popular dishwashing brand, found itself in a bit of a situation when its seemingly well-intentioned and self-aware campaign for Vim Black, a fictional dishwashing liquid, backfired.
The product – a dishwashing liquid made just for men – came not only in a suave black bottle but also with lessons in sharing domestic duties. Sadly, a lot got lost in translation and the ad campaign was badly received, for the most part.
The ads also earned the unenviable distinction of angering the conservative and liberal factions alike. The former was annoyed by what it perceived as shoehorning of woke beliefs and talking down to the male demographic. (Gilette anyone?). The latter was upset that the brand had to resort to blatant gender stereotyping to fight gender roles.
The initial reaction to the ad was one of disbelief. If Vim is trying to make a big egalitarian statement about men doing their share of household chores, why is it taking the same hackneyed path brands often take to sell their female-oriented products to men, complete with a macho makeover and the colour black?
The chatter around the ad got so loud that the brand and the creative agency were forced to come out with the "we were just joking" justification.
"The aim of this campaign is to rekindle a perspective change in a non-preachy, quirky way so that chores at home can truly become democratised," said Deepak Subramanian, Executive Director & VP – Home Care, HUL South Asia.
Prateek Bhardwaj, CCO - Lowe Lintas also explained that it was "a subversive approach to tell men that they too, belong equally at the sink."
No laughing matter
Fake ads for fake products are not a novelty in the ad world, but such gimmicks are usually reserved for April Fools.
The fault could lie in how Vim is perceived as a brand, says brand consultant Nisha Sampath, Bright Angles Consulting LLP. "I think the primary disconnect most of us had, was that the ad did not fit with the functional 'serious' persona and values of Vim."
Even its 2021 campaign ‘Nazariya Badlo' is far from irreverent. "Another problem is that it was too abrupt. A single ad won't bring about a change. Also, the ad feels gimmicky, which is why it has put off women, not just men," emphasised Sampath.
Sonam Shah, Founder and CEO at Treize Communication, seconds the thought: "Vim as a mass brand may not have an audience which is social media savvy."
She also notes that the approach could have worked well in small towns where there's an actual need to get men involved in daily chores.
Gaurav Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga, appreciates the end objective of the campaign as an advertiser. "But as a consumer, the road chosen was rocky," he rued.
He also disapproved of the lack of preparedness. "They came out with full force and no reinforcements. I think a sequel to that ad would have been magical impromptu thought."
Founder and Managing Partner of Alchemist Brand Consulting Samit Sinha begs to differ. "I believe it did exactly what I imagine it set out to do, which was to create a buzz for the brand in an otherwise relatively dull and boring category."
The criticisms, he believes, are coming from a vocal and strident few. "I don’t think that the message was taken the wrong way by the majority," he asserted.
Why so serious?
It's no secret that humour helps sell products. By Vim's own admission, the campaign was meant as a joke. So why didn't it land as expected?
"I think the use of humour – whether in advertising or stand-up comedy in India - is often misunderstood and satire is completely missed," noted Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Independent Director.
"The only reason that brands use humour less, is that they are afraid they may receive a backlash – as Vim has. But we can always test ads and gauge consumer opinion, so I don’t see a reason to fear this," said Sampath.
Sinha also highlighted the fact that in the business of making good ads, it's hard to please everyone. So Vim has to be ok with annoying some people. "Humour and satire work very well in advertising, in India, as in the rest of the world. At the same time, the few humourless exist everywhere and they should be disregarded," he affirmed.
It's hard to avoid brickbats if brands want to be bold. "If no one disagrees with the message, the brand is perhaps playing it too safe to be noticed," Sinha asserted.
Mathias, like Sinha, maintained that there's nothing wrong with Vim's campaign. "It is a unique method used by the brand to make a point about men sharing household chores."
He encouraged more such efforts from the brands' side to drive a positive impact on society, especially since GenZ and millennial consumers are taking progressive stands on key issues. "Given their heft and reach, brands have become important elements in shaping culture and moulding opinion," he said.
"Everything is a learning process and in today’s time when social media reactions are so unpredictable, a brand or an agency cannot make path-breaking campaigns if a certain risk is not involved," concluded Shah.
(With inputs from Tanzila Shaikh)
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cossouq’s debut campaign #SamjhaKar with embraces inclusivity
The film features actress Shriya Pilgaonkar
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 3:53 PM | 3 min read
Cossouq, an online marketplace for beauty and personal care products, debuted in the Indian market with a video campaign- #SamjhaKar featuring actress Shriya Pilgaonkar.
“As an e-commerce platform that aims to make responsible beauty brands and credible homegrown brands more accessible, it holds diversity, equality, and inclusivity in the highest regard. The video campaign challenges dogmatic beauty standards & questions age-old stereotypes while truly embracing the brand’s motto “Celebrating You”. This inspiring DVC will run across the brand's YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat & LinkedIn handles,” the company said
“Cossouq is mindful of people’s needs and works to serve a diverse customer base in an inclusive manner. We, as a brand, are here to ease your journey toward self-love and acceptance. Highlighting how Cossouq caters to everyone irrespective of age, gender, sexuality, or race, this campaign emphasises certain issues and taboos that people still face for being ‘different’. Many of them are told off whenever they venture into a different path with excuses, often starting and ending with ‘Samjha Kar’. This campaign plays a ‘UNO Reverse’ by turning the tables on the world. It asks them to understand once and for all that in this new age, these extraordinary people will not be backing down or shying away from showing off who they truly are and what they stand for,” said Meet Jatakia, Director of Branding & Marketing at Cossouq.
The thought-provoking video campaign #SamjhaKar will help nudge acceptance, inclusivity, and diversity ahead. Tied together with poetry, the film begins with the mention of equality and how it is often compromised. A powerful character in the film is the iconic drag queen Mark Mascarenhas themself, portraying the struggles they face and the recognition the world fails to give them. Fashion model, Aman Pal, who often challenges gender stereotypes, can also be spotted confronting society’s issues with queer love.
What people decide to do for a living is a big part of their self-identity. And this video is an ode to those who rebelled their way into the unconventional job of their dreams. From the real-life flair of female bartender & mixologist Ami Shroff to Dinesh Mohan, a 63-year-old man breaking the monotony & trying out for a casting call, the stories of these people are showcased through powerful narration. The campaign is star-studded with Diya Basu, who is seen questioning age-old beauty standards. An influencer embracing the grey, Geetarsh Kaur is seen playing a tattoo artist, symbolising how a profession has very little to do with age and so much more to do with passion. Actress Margi Desai sensitively plays the role of a sex worker & portrays her hopes & dreams, while Harsh Acharya assumes the unconventional role of a DJ & music producer. Mariyam Hussain is a hijab-wearing stylist & fashion designer asking to be seen beyond her religion as an individual with a strong personality and so much potential. There is representation in this film, through which the audience will witness someone who lives a life similar to theirs.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Vicco makes skincare simple in new campaign
The ad has been conceptualised by Yellow Windows Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 1:39 PM | 2 min read
Vicco has rolled out a new ad campaign for its Turmeric Aloe vera skin cream. Created by Yellow Windows Communications, the latest ad is the first in the series of three ads. It reassures teens that they no longer have to fret over their skincare routines. One cream can solve most of their skin problems.
Speaking about the product and communication, Devesh Pendharkar, Director - Vicco Laboratories said, “Over the past 7 decades Vicco has come up with some great quality ayurvedic products. This Turmeric Aloe vera cream is yet another innovation in our skincare range. Turmeric is very good at healing problems like acne and pimples while aloe vera is good at cooling sunburn and rashes. The two ingredients make a great combination and this one cream can do the job of many others. It’s every girl’s ‘go-to’ product for almost all skin problems.”
Virendra Saini, Managing Partner of Yellow Windows Communications says, “When we spoke to teens about their skin problems we realised that majority of them were very frustrated with the sheer number of products they had to apply to keep their face clear and very often, one solution led to another problem. This insight is what led to the idea of ‘keeping skincare simple. And this ayurvedic product delivers on its promise as it has the goodness of both turmeric and aloe vera, which together can give relief to most skin problems that one may have.”
Jyotsna Bhat, cofounder of Yellow Windows adds, “The ads in the series are true stories of teens and thereby, very relatable. Narrated in a quirky manner that makes them stand out and elicit a smile, the ads bring alive the skin problems and the frustration that every girl goes through and offer her one solution that could give relief to most skin problems. We want to tell girls out there that looking good and having clear skin is actually very simple.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MediaCom wins integrated media duties for Zound Industries International AB’s media ops
The account will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 11:21 AM | 1 min read
MediaCom has won the integrated media mandate for Zound Industries International AB’s media operations in India. The account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.
Founded in 2008, Zound Industries designs and develops speakers and headphones under the brand names adidas, Marshall, and Urbanears.
Zound Industries has come into an agreement with MediaCom recently this year, assigning them to be responsible for the media strategy, planning, buying and implementation in the India market. MediaCom will aim to maximise Zound's marketing efforts, catering to the brands' target audiences.
Commenting on the partnership, Navin Khemka, CEO, MediaCom South Asia said, “Zound Industries International AB has been doing some great work since their inception which makes this an interesting mandate. MediaCom understands the dynamics of cult niche brands like Marshall and Urbanears. Over the next few years, MediaCom will help Zound Industries build on its ambitious growth plans. This is going to be an exciting growth journey and we look forward to it.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
HUL comes clean about Vim Black: 'It was a joke'
Netizens were confused by the dubious product and its over-the-top ad targetted at men, encouraging them to wash dishes
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 8:50 AM | 6 min read
A recent ad by dishwashing liquid brand Vim from Hindustan Unilever left the internet frothing at the mouth. The creative was for the brand's dubious Vim Black product, supposedly targeted at men, which left netizens in disbelief due to its sheer cheekiness.
"Probably the world's first dishwashing liquid for men," read the copy accompanying the ad, which enticed men with bragging rights after performing the simple task of washing dishes.
There was also a link to the product on HUL's ecomm page, but it was supposedly sold out. Unlike its regular counterpart, the "manly" version of the product was enclosed in a black bottle complete with a set of instructions to use the liquid.
The company also released a spot with Milind Soman, schooling a "gym bro" bragging about doing dishes.
The initial impression of the ad left the internet confused, with one half claiming that it was a case of "woke washing" gone wrong and others saying that it was obvious satire.
"Seriously, Hindustan Unilever? This is not an April 1 joke launched way too early in December? A pre-cursor to a new campaign about gender bias in doing the dishes?" wrote communications and strategy consultant Karthik Srinivasan on LinkedIn.
"A topic that everyone has a point of view on… just saying. Can’t remember the last time this happened for dishwashing," replied Namita Liz Koshy.
"God forbid a man used the female vim and transformed into a woman. Made it black to see better?!" read another comment.
"It’s about evoking the sense of pride in doing things. Also dopamine when you end up doing a job well irrespective of who is seeing you do it. If men can take pride in changing a bulb, they can surely take pride in making a greasy utensil squeaky clean ( need elbow grease for that). And as marketing professionals, we can definitely bring about this change in perspective no?" wrote one.
"But hasn’t Vim been harping on changing perspective on gender roles for sometime now? Even the arranged marriage film spoke about “soch badlo”. At some level this new iteration carries that journey forward. It’s a courageous move by a Unilever brand to get audiences to sit up and listen. The outrage of netizens on the gender bias at home is exactly what they are trying to make you wake up and notice!" said another.
Reminiscent of the reaction to AU Bank's ad on gender role reversal, Twitter users were far from sold with some users also calling for a boycott.
Thanks for spreading gender hate. You just lost another customer.#vimblack #completeboycott#MensRightsAreHumanRights https://t.co/a32FXihpcJ— Bikramajit Mallick (@bikramajit11) December 11, 2022
Wth is this black vim gel?how does that even make a difference in washing dishes?the fact that the company and ad makers are sexualizing a chore and making a product to promote "equality" is insane..also sexualizing colours #vimblack— Huhrsh/Trhaash (@Harsh_Halankar) December 11, 2022
What is this cringe product & ad targeting men for #vimblack by @HUL_News ? What is different in this product from usual product? Why do they need to have different product if men were to do their dishes? Heights of stupidity! pic.twitter.com/2daJvvZe04— Abhishek Gupta (@abhishek6801) December 11, 2022
It’s useless marketing strategy by #vimblack— حثنين حاشيم علي قان (@HasnainHashim) December 11, 2022
@Unilever has made an Ad campaign with a fake product launch.— Bharath Vipin (@bharathv27) December 11, 2022
This seemed like a campaign to encourage men to wash dishes. It caught us off guard with its unique marketing strategy.
Negative publicity gets more reach and gets the message across#unilever #Vim #vimblack pic.twitter.com/w86hmtrrdA
Vim eventually decided to come clean and confessed that the whole thing was a joke, aiming to stir a discussion on gender and household chores.
The brand had earlier broached the subject of marital partnership in its pandemic ad with Virendra Sehwag where he was seen washing dishes.
The over-the-top tone of the ad was an obvious giveaway that it was meant to be a satire. The cliched "black means masculine" product design was another.
However, given instances of brands turning increasingly woke, it's no surprise that people were confused.
In its press release, HUL said: "The key message being driven is that men need a change of perspective, not a specialised product to get them to own chores at home."
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Deepak Subramanian, Executive Director & VP – Home Care, South Asia said, “We have always believed in empowering women and breaking the gender stereotypes that come along with household chores. Dishwashing in India as a chore is traditionally seen as a woman’s responsibility and has been distributed unevenly between family members. The lockdowns enforced a unique behaviour shift, where the men came to the sink and social media went abuzz with men at the sink. The aim of this campaign is to rekindle a perspective change in a non-preachy, quirky way so that chores at home can truly become democratised.”
Speaking about the idea and the campaign rationale, Prateek Bhardwaj, CCO - Lowe Lintas further explained, “On occasion, when men do household chores, they consider their contribution a favour rather than their responsibility. We wanted to change the narrative and encourage men to take ownership of their chores. Rather than approach this head on, we took a subversive approach to tell men that they too, belong equally at the sink."
On the scale and size of the campaign, Ajay Mehta, Senior Vice President Mindshare commented “With the brand taking such a bold step, the campaign needed an interesting medium to land the message effectively. Therefore, MTV was the perfect partner to bring alive the idea, with Milind Soman as the face. Even the short videos added just the right amount of sarcasm and quirk to the mix.
We knew there had to be more to this campaign to create the dent we aspired to. So, to break the stereotypes we got a male voice to give quirky & interesting tips to men on ‘all things dishwashing’. The idea was brought to life in Milind's voice on Alexa and Google Assistant. Everyday reminders for men to do the dishes were created in the form of quirky fridge magnets and a calendar to ensure the conversation stays alive in the minds of the audience outside social media.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube