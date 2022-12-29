Throwback Thursday: Was Vicco Turmeric's jingle a jibe?
The infectious 'Vicco Turmeric, nahi cosmetic' jingle was born out of a drawn-out battle between the company and the Central Excise Department
Back in the days, a large part of a brand's appeal and recall value hinged on its jingle. Sadly, jingles are fading into oblivion today, and there are hardly any memorable hooks that one can remember from the recent past. Proponents of this dying marketing tool believe that jingles help the brand stay on top of consumers' minds. That's perhaps one of the reasons why one still remembers Vicco Turmeric despite being bombarded by a barrage of skin cream ads over the years.
Even decades after the first ad for the brand came out, it's difficult to say "Vicco Turmeric" in anything other than a sing-song voice. The "...nahi cosmetic" part follows soon after. It turns out, there is an interesting story behind the infectious jingle.
The Vicco story
According to the company website, Vicco Turmeric was introduced in 1975 as an ayurvedic turmeric-based skin cream and a panacea for all skin problems.
Back then, it was marketed in the villages through a loudspeaker mounted inside a rickshaw with a person announcing the cream and its benefits.
In 1975, the company commissioned ad films, which were shown in movie theatres. Since advertising policies weren't framed back then, Vicco had to wait for years until they could air the ads on Doordarshan.
Come 1984 and Gajanan Pendharkar, the Chairman of Vicco Laboratories had an idea -- to showcase the ads alongside the primetime serials. Vicco secured a spot before the serial Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, which popularised not only Doordarshan but also Vicco's products. The first ad featured a then-unknown Sangeeta Bijlani.
Vicco vs excise department
When Vicco was basking in its success, the company came into the crosshairs of the Central Excise Department. It contended that Vicco products are marketed as Ayurvedic only to avoid the higher excise duty levied on non-Ayurvedic brands.
The department then categorised the products as cosmetics and slapped the company with a lawsuit in 1985.
The judgement came out in Vicco's favour, stating that both Vajradanti and Turmeric Skin Cream were in fact Ayurvedic. There were stringent rules put into place by the Food and Drug Administration for the manufacture of ayurvedic products, and Vicco maintained that they were being followed.
The excise department then approached the Bombay High Court in 1988 only to be disappointed as it upheld the previous ruling. The petition even reached the apex court where it was again dismissed in favour of Vicco.
The litigation was then finally settled in 2008 when the Supreme Court ruled that Vicco products were indeed ayurvedic in nature.
Brand consultant Karthik Srinivasan explains in a series of tweets:
The power and longevity of a memorable brand jingle!— Karthik ?? (@beastoftraal) June 19, 2021
There is a story behind why was this jingle conceived.
In 1976, the Central Excise Department sent a show-cause notice to Vicco Laboratories as to why Vicco Vajradanti (toothpaste) and Vicco Turmeric (cream) should not be 1/7 pic.twitter.com/8UfxZmsIme
Jingle or jibe?
As the back-and-forth with the Excise Department continued, Vicco thought it was high time that they zhuzh up the jingle. Thus was born the "Vicco Turmeric, nahi cosmetic..." tune.
The obvious purpose was to reiterate their stance as an ayurvedic product against the allegations of the excise department. But was the bonus benefit to take a jibe at the excise department who were hell-bent on making Vicco pay the cosmetics taxes? Some feel that it was intentionally added to thumb nose at the department.
6/7 jingle came into existence. It's a little too literal as a response to the tax claims, but it worked both ways - towards the public, and towards the revenue authorities!— Karthik ?? (@beastoftraal) June 19, 2021
And here are millennials/youngsters recalling every line of that jingle for fun, on Twitter!
What we do know for a fact is that Vicco Turmeric has endured through the ages in the minds of the people. It's no surprise that the cream still holds a hallowed space among skincare products.
Cadbury Dairy Milk puts together the happiest moments of 2022
The #HeartTheHappiness campaign has been created by Ogilvy India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 9:24 AM | 2 min read
Cadbury Dairy Milk has unveiled one-of-its-kind algorithms that mines videos with happy hashtags to filter and create a bank of the ones with low views and like counts automatically as a part of its #HeartTheHappiness campaign. Through this effort, the brand has leveraged its Instagram guide section, allowing consumers to acknowledge the happiest moments of 2022 and end the year on a meetha note.
As a stepping stone towards activating the new dimension of the generosity campaign - ‘Kissi Aur Ki Khushi Mein Shaamil Ho Kar Dekhiye’, the brand has partnered with DeltaX to up the ante on story-doing.
Nitin Saini, Vice President – Marketing, Mondelez India: “Over the years, Cadbury Dairy Milk has created and celebrated indefinite moments of kindness through an array of purposeful storytelling. This includes some well celebrated efforts of acknowledging the unacknowledged during the cricket season and adding ‘meethas’ to everyday relationships by melting power distances. Adding yet another dimension to the existing generosity narrative, with #HeartTheHappiness we aim to look beyond what’s popular and what the platform’s AI wants to show you, and guide people to channel their inner acchai and partake in others’ not-so-popular happy moments.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “We believe that digital has the power to create new experiences that bring us closer together in the most real and heartfelt ways. With our latest initiative #HeartTheHappiness, we engineered a transformative social experience that beats the algorithms and puts the power of discovery back in people's hands. What's beautiful about this idea is that it leverages technology to enable every Indian to be a part of real and heartfelt moments of others happiness, which otherwise remain hidden. These are India’s happiest reels - moments of happiness that never made it to mainstream media or news.”
Apart from the digital film, the campaign will be amplified through print media and influencer engagement to amplify the year-end celebration.
Grapes bags integrated creative mandate for Statiq
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Delhi office
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 12:45 PM | 2 min read
Grapes has bagged the integrated creative mandate for Statiq. The brand is an EV charging network provider in India, and is working towards revolutionizing the EV charging experience in India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the Delhi office.
According to the mandate, the agency will be handling the communication strategy, media strategy, creative development, media planning and buying of the brand. The agency will also work towards uplifting the brand’s position across social media platforms.
Speaking on the collaboration, Akshit Bansal the CEO & Co-founder of Statiq, said, “As we work diligently towards making sustainable transportation a reality with our network of affordable, accessible and reliable EV charging stations. As we establish this ecosystem in India, it is equally important that the masses are aware and updated about the work done by the brand. Therefore, we have onboarded Grapes to increase our visibility amongst the audience and make our presence felt in the market. The agency coming with the expertise to amplify presence across varied mediums will help us in effectively reaching out to our target audience. At the same time, the proficiency of the agency to strategically streamline the creative ideas will help us in conveying our message efficiently.”
Elaborating on the same, Shradha Agarwal, CEO & Co-founder of Grapes, said, “India's electric vehicle (EV) charging market is growing at a significant rate and is bringing exciting times for the Indian market. Today petrol pumps are a necessity but the rate at which EVs are making inroads into the market, the industry portrays immense potential to thrive in the years to come. Owing to this, EV charging stations outside homes, malls, and offices will become a part of daily lifestyle. Owning an EV car well supported with an integrated EV ecosystem will be a huge selling point for real estate in the next five years and at the same time will create demand amongst consumers. Through our association with Statiq, we strive to add value to the brand in its resolve to render a resilient EV ecosystem. We are determined to amplify its presence across the platforms and create better opportunities for engaging with the audience.”
Bail Kolhu kicks off humorous social media campaign
The campaign talks of an attempt to address gender roles
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 9:29 AM | 3 min read
Bail Kolhu, the flagship brand of BL Agro, has launched a new social media campaign, an extension of the #RasodeMeinMardHai initiative which forges ahead of awareness and conversation, creating real change around men working in the kitchen. The concept “ab kitchen mein badh rahi hai mardo ki bhaagedaari” has been illustrated through 5 digital films.
Bail Kolhu launched RasodeMeinMardHai TVCs in March 2022, starring actors Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The campaign redefined the pressing concern that women are the only "cooks" of the house with three commercials. The TVCs depicting men cooking with aprons on sparked a revolution. Conversations about the need for men to shoulder kitchen responsibilities began to rage on social media.
“The way kitchen duties and roles are perceived were metamorphosed with the introduction of the Rasode Mein Mard Hai campaign. We knew it had caused a paradigm shift in the subconscious of people of all ages and genders. Men were finally noticing the oft-ignored normative issue and inching their way into the kitchen. Women were applauding both the initiative to redefine how most Indian households regarded cooking and men trying to adapt themselves,” explains Ghanshyam Khandelwal, Chairman, BL Agro. “But that was half the battle won. We had to do more.”
Talking about the initial brief by the brand to the agency and the message they wanted to convey, Sanjay Srivastava, CEO, at Leads BrandConnect, said: “The brand has achieved a cult position, people are very loyal to the product. Around a year back, we had a discussion with the brand where they said that they do not want to have a regular campaign instead they want the brand to be portrayed as a responsible brand. So this is how we thought of coming up with a social agenda where we can talk about the issue - why not men contribute in the kitchen?”
Building upon the legacy the TVCs created, the brand decided to press on and give #RasodeMeinMardHai a new avatar with the latest campaign comprising of 5 films. Each depicts a typical day in the life of a man – a day that includes casually talking about cooking. They portray different scenarios where the male characters discuss the best oil to cook a dish in between the usual work conversations. The campaign has an ingenuous humorous spin and organic product integration.
"It’s Rasode Mein Mard Hai 2.0 if you will," says Richa Khandelwal, Managing Director of Leads Brand Connect. "The first version of the campaign put our hearts in the right place and got our minds ready to accept that men cooking is not something out of the realm of imagination. And it was welcomed with open arms by all. It became evident that we needed to advocate for and work towards more change. So, we launched an extension of the campaign. This time we’re normalising the fact that men too can discuss food, cooking, and kitchen chores during their day as comfortably and regularly as women do."
(Inputs from Tanzila Shaikh)
GroupM's Rajesh Kannan passes away
Kannan was associated with GroupM for nearly 15 years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 5:59 PM | 1 min read
Rajesh Kannan, Investment Director Buying at GroupM, has passed away.
He was associated with GroupM for nearly 15 years.
Kannan was a media and advertising veteran and was associated with Havas Media and Wavemaker too. He was skilled in the fields of advertising, brand management, media buying, planning and implementation.
Industry colleagues remembered him as being "one who was super spirited and full of life".
Delfrez does the #chickendance with Kerala Blasters
Suguna Foods announced its official partnership with Kerala Blasters FC earlier this year
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 6:00 PM | 1 min read
Delfrez, the processed food division of Suguna Foods, has rolled out a fun #chickendance ISL campaign.
Suguna Foods announced its official partnership with Kerala Blasters FC earlier this year. The collaboration with KBFC, a popular Indian professional football team from Kochi, for the current season of the Indian Super League 2021-22 is aimed at building awareness for the brand and engaging with the target audience. The digital campaign captures the ISL fever with the key football players from KBFC team shaking a leg or two the #chickendance style.
Krishna Prasad VP, Process Food Division, Suguna Foods said, "The #chickendance fever is catching the eyes among our customers and we are excited to have rolled out this campaign. Whether you remain at home or watch the game live, the ISL fervor is apparent, and what better way to get everyone excited than to bring some delectable ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meat snacks to the party! The campaign encourages football fans to experience our ready-to-eat and cook range while doing our signature chicken dance moves. We are looking forward to seeing our customers enjoy our Delfrez products while rooting for their favorite teams."
The advertisement is live on all digital platforms
Reliance General Insurance talks of new policy with spoof film 'Fish Tank'
The campaign has been created by ^ a t o m network
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:26 AM | 2 min read
Reliance General Insurance has launched a health insurance policy – Reliance Health Infinity Insurance – with an integrated campaign communicating this policy is aptly captured through a series of funny and effective digs at popular reality shows.
Created by ^ a t o m network, the campaign landed the need for extra through "Zyaada se bohot Zyaada". It also roped in Bollywood director and screenwriter Rensil D'Silva to create spoofs like 'Desi Idol', 'Master Cook' and 'Fish Tank'.
Speaking on the policy and the campaign, Anand Singhi, Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance, said: “Emergence of new types of diseases, use of modern treatments and increasing medical inflation have given rise to evolving and unique healthcare requirements of modern customers. Our newly launched Reliance Health Infinity policy is a premium insurance product that offers customers more with a ₹5 Crore coverage and is loaded with benefits like Global Treatment, OPD and Unlimited Restore that one can customize to meet their medical needs without any compromise and hassle. In our Marketing communication approach, we wanted to take a brand messaging route that is light, fun yet strikes a chord among our TG. With the “Zyaada se bohot Zyaada” campaign, we have therefore tried to convey our message in a fresh way by taking funny digs at popular reality shows that are very relatable. These interesting ad videos thus effortlessly inform our TG about our products and induce curiosity."
Explaining the thought behind the campaign, Yash Kulshresth, Chief Creative Officer, ^ a t o m Network said, “People don't remember product windows. They remember one or two things out of any ads. We attempted to convey the 'Zyaada' offerings without diluting the entertainment quotient to drive the stickiness. We cashed in on the season's flavour - Indian reality shows, where more often than not, we see judges asking for more talent or equity. With versatile casting and seamless direction by Rensil D'Silva, we're excited to see how this communication impacts the audience.”
ZEE teams up with Shah Rukh Khan for DP World International League T20
The #HarBallBawaal campaign aims to build excitement around the tournament
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:33 AM | 1 min read
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) further strengthened its strategic investment in DP World International League T20 to mark its robust re-entry into the sports business by unveiling a film featuring actor and cricket enthusiast Shah Rukh Khan.
The film aims to build excitement around the nail-biting cricket action, which the league promises to deliver, leveraging its unique blend of cricketing talent with some of the finest international cricketers gearing up to clinch the DP World IL T20 trophy.
The league features 6 franchise teams – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors with some of the biggest international T20I heroes including Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Rovman Powell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan amongst many others, making it an exciting contest.
DP World International League T20 will be held in the UAE from 13th January to 12th February 2023.
