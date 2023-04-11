Betting firms take the surrogate advertising route: A fair play?
A recent song by popular singer Badshah has been created in collaboration with FairPlay, an online betting platform
The government last week yet again issued an advisory asking media platforms and online advertisement intermediaries to refrain from carrying advertisements of betting platforms. The advisory has been issued to all media formats, including newspapers, television channels, and online news publishers with specific examples where such advertisements have appeared in the media in the recent times.
However, ironically, instead of discouraging the betting firms, the advisory, it seems, has made them only more creative. These companies are now looking for innovative surrogate ways to reach their potential consumers, and collaboration with celebrities has been one of their tricks. A recent song by popular singer Badshah has been created in collaboration with FairPlay, an online betting platform.
Along with the anthem, the company has also involved top influencers, inviting them for a ‘FairPlay Exclusive’ in Phuket and a chance to win exciting prizes. Celebrities have also been roped in to talk about the features of the games and the “credibility” of the company.
e4m reached out to FairPlay for their side of the story, but is yet to get a response.
Not just FairPlay, but other betting platforms such as Betway, Dafabet, Parimatch and Stake too have been using influencer marketing to promote themselves.
So, will the government take note of these surrogate channels?
The answer is not very simple, feels Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting.
“If you try to ban something which is a popular human pursuit, especially an addictive one, people will find a way around. Simply banning something will not stop people from consuming it. When it comes to surrogate advertising, alcohol and tobacco brands were primarily the ones to do it. The Kingfisher has an airline as well as an alcohol brand.”
“So the entire area of surrogate ads has completely blurred lines and difficult to say whether it is ethical or not. If there is a product which you cannot advertise and you come up with another token product, I would say that is unethical,” Sinha opined.
Banning things which are widely used by people just creates an underground economy, he adds.
N Chandramouli, CEO of TRA Research, too shares similar arguments.
"Such surrogate advertising is extremely difficult to regulate since it may also infringe upon an artiste’s creativity. Across the globe, there have been cases of brands being mentioned in lyrics, but rarely so blatantly. Ethics in advertising is a touchy subject.”
According to Pradeep Gairola, VP & Business Head - Digital, The Hindu, if the rule of the land does not allow, surrogate ads too should not be accepted by media paltforms.
“We strictly stopped them on our platforms some time back. There was a lot of pressure and we were given examples of other media houses that were accepting it. But we decided against accepting it. In my opinion, if the rule of the land does not allow then surrogate ads too should not be accepted by media. If we come to know someone trying to use surrogacy on our platforms, we will take action and stop it.”
While some media platforms are publishing these ads, there are some agencies giving them creative ideas and best marketing solutions. But should agencies be cautious of working for such clients?
These are individual calls, feels Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director at Rediffusion.
“How far you will go to break the law or just skirt it depends on the value system of each brand. It is also the risk perception: fear of the law or the lack of it. It is easier to apologise later and say we didn’t know or that we thought we were compliant. The same applies to agencies. It is your corporate conscience that dictates whether you accept dodgy customers or not. At Rediffusion, I strictly don’t take liquor or tobacco clients. It is a matter of ethics.”
Motilal Oswal launches ‘market innings’ campaign
The mobile-first campaign draws parallels between cricket and stock market investing
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 1:23 PM | 1 min read
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has unveiled its latest mobile-first film series - 'Market Innings'.
This mobile-first campaign features a series of seven short films that are optimised for mobile viewing. This campaign is built on insightful behavioural habits that draw compelling parallels between the exciting worlds of investing in the stock market and the beloved game of cricket.
The "market innings" film series is part of a more extensive social campaign, created from the investor's point of view that taps into both the interests of a person - investment and cricket.
Varun Mundra, Vice-President – Brand and Product Marketing, MOFSL, said, "At Motilal Oswal, we're committed to engaging customers in innovative digital ways, and our latest mobile-first campaign ', Market Innings', is a testament to that. By adopting a mobile-first strategy and providing continuous commentary, we tap into the trend of mobile content consumption while drawing comparisons between cricket and investing. This fresh approach to investing appeals to a broader audience and encourages active involvement in one's investments while enjoying the thrill of the game. Our ultimate goal is to inspire viewers to take charge of their investments and make informed decisions."
Varun Dhawan to be the face of Denver
The actor will feature in campaigns for the brand’s range of facewashes
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 11:49 AM | 2 min read
Denver has roped in actor Varun Dhawan for endorsing its latest range of facewashes.
Announcing the association, Dhawan said: “I am thrilled to announce my association with Denver, a brand that I have always admired for their commitment to delivering the best. Working with the energetic team at Denver Face Washes has been a great experience, and I am excited to be a part of their growth journey. Together, we will inspire people to achieve their best look and pursue their dreams with confidence. I cannot wait to see what we can achieve together and make a positive impact on people's lives.”
“Our latest campaign is a straightforward message to inspire and empower individuals to overcome their innermost obstacles and attain their goals, day by day.” In a conversation with the Director of Sales & Marketing at VCPL, Mr. Saurabh Gupta expressed his enthusiasm, stating that this partnership with Varun Dhawan presents an exceptional opportunity for Denver to make its mark in the men's grooming segment. He stated “Varun Dhawan is a true reflection of India's youth. With a commendable track record of hard work and dedication towards his family and craft, Varun's values and ethos are akin to those of Denver. His resounding success is a testament to his unwavering commitment to his goals and values, which we, at Denver, uphold and appreciate.”
Aditya Yadav, Brand Manager- Denver stated, “We are really thrilled, the upcoming campaign is a unique and unparalleled concept that endeavours to inspire individuals to strive for true success. It is an extension to the existing brand equity. I hope that it will be well received by our target audience and enhance our brand's reach and outcomes.”
Motorola unveils localised campaigns for sub-10k smartphone launches
The ‘Atke Nahi Hatke’ campaigns have been conceived and executed by 21N78E Creative Labs
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 11:06 AM | 3 min read
Motorola has taken the sub-10K smartphone market in India by storm in 2023 with back-to-back launches of two products in the affordable segment. The moto e13 has allowed Motorola to make a splash in the highly price-sensitive sub 8K segment with a big bang launch of the moto e13.
To promote this, the brand came up with a through-the-line campaign on a catchy communication platform “Atke Nahi Hatke”. It was conceived and executed by 21N78E Creative Labs, the communications agency for Motorola.
Shedding light on the campaign Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, India & APAC for Motorola said: “The launch of moto e13, was strategically crucial, as we looked to grow our portfolio in this segment. Extensive research for this demographic across the southern belt, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra revealed a clear pain point as phones in this segment tended to slow performance or lag. While other brands were focusing their products and communication around entertainment, no one was addressing the biggest pain point of performance. With our differentiated product, designed to address the consumer pain point and a ‘hatke’ consumer proposition - Atke Nahi Hatke, it has caught the imagination of consumers, trade and media. The campaign has been run in 8 different languages on TV and digital platforms and has delivered significant impact for the brand.”
Sudhir Nair, Founder & CEO, 21N78E Creative Labs, added “It’s not very often that one gets an opportunity to talk about Motorola to this demographic. Hence it was a brief rife with possibilities. We wanted to ensure that our narrative was equally differentiated and did justice to the hatke performance of the phone. As an agency we have always believed that when product features are an organic fit to the narrative, the work will get noticed. Hence our communication intent was to get people to consider it as a clear and present enabler in their quest for a better life. And that’s what we did. The high VTRs, the lift on favorability and the traffic to the ecomm platform were clear indicators that the communication has resonated with consumers across languages and geos and that’s truly heartening.”
Summing up both the campaigns Navin Kansal, CCO, 21N78E Creative Labs, said: “A hatke phone like the moto e13, in a relatively hatke category with a processor that does not lag and a battery that carries the user through the day - made “Atke Nahi Hatke”, a compelling proposition. The narrative of showcasing a transformative journey of redemption for a struggling medical equipment sales representative has struck a chord. For the launch of moto g13, the brief to us was to build on the hatke equity since the demographic was relatively similar, hence, “Lagey Jhatke, Aisa Hatke”. The form factor of the phone lent itself to a more flamboyant narrative that would appeal to the sensibilities of Gen Z. The fun bit was the peppy music track, that infused a new- age hatke twist to a classic sound.”
We strive to be a solution-oriented agency: Saurabh Saksena
The newly appointed CEO of VMLY&R India speaks to e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman about his plans for the agency, their hopes & preparations for Cannes Lions this year, and more
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Apr 10, 2023 8:55 AM | 5 min read
Saurabh Saksena took charge as the CEO of VMLY&R India in December last year. Well-known in the industry for his various leadership roles, Saksena’s vision for the integrated agency includes combining the strengths of the company, increasing the scale, building capabilities and bringing in more diversity.
In a conversation with e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman, Saksena talks about his plans for VMLY&R India, their hopes & preparations for the Cannes Lions Festival this year, and more
Edited Excerpts:
VMLY&R was integrated in India in 2018. Considering that the company does not have a long legacy in the country, how do you plan to take things forward?
While VMLY&R in its current avatar is new, the legacy of all the individual brands has been around for a long time in different forms within the WPP group. These are teams that have built capabilities. The Glitch, which is the jewel in our crown, has also been around for a long time.
So, going forward, we are working on combining our strengths. We plan to grow in scale and build on capabilities, whether it is customer experience, brand experience, D2C shopping, commerce or activations. We are taking all these capabilities and putting them together to create connected brand experiences for the businesses that we work for.
A lot of our clients may not require the entire suite of our services but they may require one or two or more. So that’s how we are restructuring; by ensuring that we have the right cast & crew to deliver to the marketing problems.
Some of your campaigns did exceedingly well and won you metals at the Cannes Lions soon after your inception in India, how are you planning to repeat or better the success this year? What kind of work are you sending to Cannes this time?
I wish I could share more at this stage, but what I can tell you is that the global creative council of VMLY&R is extremely happy with the entries we have this year and all the work that has happened over last few months under the supervision of our Chief Creative Officer Mukund (Olety). So, there are lots of promises and we are looking at it with great expectations and anticipation. We are hoping to break our last year’s record.
VMLY&R India was recently restructured, how has the agency benefitted from it?
We are now casting a crew specific to a business solution that a client might require. That means we no more have a social media silo or a silo which is only doing VX. We have an account management team or even a creative team that is pretty much integrated. So each team has the capabilities within to take care of the requirements of the clients.
Another thing that we are trying to rebuilt through restructuring is diversity. At the agency, we have 57 per cent men and 43 per cent women. But then there is also diversity in terms of the background of the people; like their socio-economic background, where have they grown up, their education and exposure. This gives us more inclusivity and diversity of ideas. We strive to be a solution-oriented agency. It’s not about a campaign here and there or a big idea communication. The solution to a marketing problem may not be a campaign but it could be launch of a D2C platform. So, the teams are working on these lines and we can see the shift already.
Last year, VMLY&R and Geometry joined forces to launch VMLY&R Commerce Encompass, an end-to-end creative commerce company. How has it benefitted the company?
VMLY&R Commerce is now a far bigger entity. We are amongst the very few agencies that have offline & online commerce capabilities. Kartik and Shankar (Shinde), who head our e-commerce business, come with experience in D2C businesses, in creating market spaces, demand generation and technology & solutions. So, this is the team which can deliver a lot and is already delivering.
How does VMLY&R differentiate itself from the competition in the market?
To begin with, we are a very connected team that works with very connected brands. Connected brand experiences are important. Consumers may not always look at one part of the puzzle but at the connected experience, and that’s what we provide.
Also, the capabilities of our leadership teams are immense. We just have to bring it together, harness it and take it to another level. Another thing I feel is that our creative teams are not always only thinking about campaigns but about solutions for the client.
Lastly, we are also a very connected network at the global level. Like, a solution that a team in Malaysia or Thailand might have worked on may become relevant for us and our Indian solutions can work for them too.
Tommy Hilfiger ropes in Samantha for Spring/Summer campaign
This is part of the brand’s collaboration with multi-faceted pop culture icons
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 8:42 AM | 2 min read
Tommy Hilfiger has roped in actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the new face of the brand. She will be endorsing the women’s watch category and be featured in the Spring Summer’23 campaign breaking in April 2023 in India.
Building on the brand’s heritage of collaborating with multi-faceted pop culture icons who embody the brand’s values, the campaign celebrates Samantha championing individuality and self-expression while promoting a diverse culture.
Ricardo Cesar Martins, President Movado Group said, “We are extremely excited, and proud to be working with Samantha to help introduce the Tommy Hilfiger Spring Summer 2023 Watch collection. This season was inspired by looking to our heritage to reimagine the future. Bringing new materials, dynamic proportions, and dramatic new color ways, always with a Tommy twist – By clashing distinctive watch design with bold new elements, we deliver fresh new takes on “Classics Reborn” – like Samantha – every design is unique and one of kind.”
On the occasion, Samantha Prabhu said, “I am excited to be part of the Tommy Hilfiger family. I have always found watches to be a way to make a personal style statement. Tommy Hilfiger has an iconic global design language which allows your individuality to stand out. I find their watches to be extremely versatile to match all my different looks. I love the new Spring Summer collection – can’t wait for everyone to see it.”
e4m Chill Out: Why are the hills calling Shailja Saraswati Varghese?
As part of this weekly series, Omnicom Media Group’s Chief Content Officer Shailja Saraswati Varghese spoke to us about being a fitness enthusiast, how she spends her weekends and her vacation plans
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 8:24 AM | 1 min read
Omnicom Media Group’s Chief Content Officer Shailja Saraswati Varghese engaged in a fun chat with e4m for our weekly series ChillOut.
She spoke about being a fitness enthusiast and dedicating her weekends to yoga and her family.
"Sometimes doing nothing is doing everything," Shailja said while noting that she surely takes time off just to relax.
While she does keep a tab on what she eats throughout the day, a chocolate croissant is a vice that she can’t resist, Shailja quipped.
Sharing her love for hills, Shailja said her favourite destination for holidays was Himachal as she hailed from there. Her next vacation too will be in the hills, she revealed.
On the interests that she wanted to pursue, Shailja said she wished to get a deeper understanding of Yoga, meditation and the ayurvedic lifestyle.
#FrootiYourWay, say Alia Bhatt & Ram Charan
The three-film summer campaign has been conceptualised by &Walsh
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 8:27 AM | 3 min read
Parle Agro has launched a new campaign for their mango drink, Frooti. The campaign is led by their brand ambassadors, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan.
“This summer, the excitement around Frooti is being taken a notch higher with three exciting brand films, each giving the message of #FrootiYourWay. 2023 summer’s Frooti campaign focuses on a variety of elements; be it styles, moods, occasions or reasons, to drink, enjoy and fall in love with Frooti,” the company said.
Conceptualized by &Walsh, the first ad film shows Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt debating on whether Frooti must be sipped or gulped. Backing both and adding to the quirkiness, is Frooti’s entertaining and lively, surreal world of miniature characters chanting ‘Sip It’ and ‘Gulp It’. As both debate supported by their tiny friends, they finally realise it is fine to either sip it or gulp it, depending on your way to having fun and loving Frooti, with the catchy tagline ‘Sipitta, Drinkitta, Lovitta’. The ad showcases Frooti’s Rs. 10 carton pack and PET bottle formats, where consumers can choose to sip or gulp the mango drink as they please.
In the other two ad films, the brand focuses on Frooti’s shared SKUs and party pack SKUs highlighting additional occasions and ways of enjoying Frooti. The share-pack TVC sees Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan in a dilemma about whether to share their Frooti with the miniature world friends or not. Since they have a 600 ml share-pack, sharing is entirely possible, but only if they want to, which they do eventually. The party pack TVC shows Ram and Alia having a party with Frooti with Ram summoning a 1.8 Litre pack. The drink is brought via an air balloon and mini friends to get the party started.
Commenting on the new campaign, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO, Parle Agro said, “Frooti is not just a drink, in India, it is an emotion. It is part of an unending list of ways, reasons and occasions to drink the beloved mango drink. We are celebrating this love of consumers for Frooti with a massive summer campaign that showcases our various formats which enable people to have #FrootiYourWay. We are taking the message to each home across the country to let each consumer know there is no restriction when it comes to drinking their favourite mango drink.”
Parle Agro is driving high reach and visibility for the brand through a high-impact, multi-channel campaign across TV, OTT, Digital and Outdoor. Frooti TVCs will also be aired on national television during IPL 2023 through ad spots. An aggressive outdoor campaign is also live with large-format ads placed strategically in high traffic areas in key locations pan India. The brand films will be aired in multiple languages across national and regional channels.
