The man who really was 'God'​

In the first project that I was ever involved with Gerson da Cunha, he really did play the role of 'God'.

Alyque Padamsee played 'The Devil' and Noel Godin played 'Job'. In the 'Book of Job', a musical directed by Shiraz Jefferies in the Cathedral School cathedral, in what was still called Bombay.

This was circa 1974. I was then training as an Account Executive under Mani Ayer at Ogilvy, Benson and Mather but was staying as a paying guest with the Jefferies. Which explains why I got to play a 'Stained Glass Window' and so was at every rehearsal of that wonderful production.

And that's how I got to be a small part of the theatre life of some of India's advertising legends of the time. Roger Pereira had a role in that production, too.

Gerson stepped into the role of 'God' with ease. He not only had the voice for it but that voice was infused with enough wisdom, patience, gentleness, and care to test Job and make the world a better place.

Because that was what Gerson did in real life.

Make the world a better place. With wisdom, patience, gentleness, and care.

Almost a decade later, when I finally did join Lintas, Gerson was no longer at the helm of Lintas but had started Agni. But because I also happened to be looking after the Public Service Division of Lintas, I still got a chance to watch him steer Bombay to Mumbai First.

With wisdom, patience, gentleness, and care.

And just a little frustration which he was too much of a gentleman to reveal.

The news of his passing away saddens me. I am reminded of a song.

"Life will cease we'll dissipate into earth and atmosphere,

But think of all the changes you and I could influence here.

We could take...

We could take mankind a step nearer its goal

And we'll live on...

We'll live in all the wondrous people we did know."

Live on, Gerson. Live on.

