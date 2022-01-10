'Gerson's passing away is a loss not only for ad & theatre fraternity but also for Mumbai'

Advertising industry veteran, journalist and actor Gerson Da Cunha passed away on January 7 in Mumbai. He was 92. After the news of his demise broke out, friends and associates from the ad industry expressed condolences and remembered one of its stalwarts. Ashish Bhasin, advertising and media veteran, expressed grief over the passing away of his ex-boss and said that his death has left an eternal void.

Remembering Da Cunha, Bhasin said apart from his professional work, his contribution to society through his non-governmental organization AGNI was truly commendable. “Gerson’s death has left an eternal void. He was a stalwart of advertising and a theatre giant…a thorough gentleman. I was lucky to have worked with him when he was Chairman of SSC&B Lintas and I was the President. Apart from his professional work, his tremendous contribution to society through his non-governmental organization AGNI was truly commendable", Bhasin said.

"My deepest condolences to Gerson’s family. It is a loss not only for the advertising and theatre fraternity but also for the City of Mumbai'', Bhasin added.

Da Cunha began his career as a journalist with the Press Trust of India and subsequently shifted to advertising. He was also very passionate about civic activism in later years. Brazil had honoured him with the "Order of Rio Branco" in 2018 for his services to the Latin American country.

