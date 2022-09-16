Sumit Roy appointed Head of Sahara India Media & Entertainment Division

Sumit Roy has been appointed as the new Head of Sahara India’s Media & Entertainment Division.

An official statement which e4m accessed stated,“Shri Sumit Roy would Head our Media & Entertainment. Business for a period of five years, which could be further extended as per the requirement.”

“Given the fact that strong administration is the key to a secure and a positive human environment and would also contribute to active governance at all levels of Media, Shri Sumit Roy is being given this new responsibility, in addition to his existing role as Head of Corporate HR. All concerned, including Shri Upendrra Rai, will report to Shri Sumit Roy and extend to. him their full cooperation, keeping the interests of the Division at heart and to serve the larger interest of the organization”, it added.

